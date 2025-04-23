Jennifer Lawrence Keeps Swapping Her Jeans for This Anti-Denim Pant Trend

Am I the only one who's noticed just how impressive Jennifer Lawrence’s anti-denim pants game is lately? These days, it seems like she’s all but ditched jeans in favor of one stylish alternative: the La Ligne Colby Pants.

Just four months into the year, Lawrence has already worn these pants at least eight times. Most recently, she was spotted in them yesterday during a morning stroll in NYC. She styled the black Colby pants with a gray quarter-zip sweatshirt, a baseball cap, and standout red mesh mules. And this isn’t a one-note look—she’s previously paired them with everything from a leopard-print fur coat to a plaid button-up, proving just how versatile and effortlessly cool they are.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lawrence: La Ligne Colby Pants ($295); Thistles the Atlas sunglasses

While she tends to stick to the classic black version, the Colby pants are available in ten other shades—from ivory to emerald—and a range of fabrics, including crepe, satin, and linen. If you’re curious to see why these pull-on straight-leg pants have quickly become her wardrobe essential, keep scrolling to shop the Colby pants for yourself. And while you're at it, check out a few more comfy-yet-chic pull-on styles that deserve a spot in your rotation.

Shop the La Ligne Colby Pants

La Ligne Colby Pants $295 SHOP NOW

La Ligne Colby Pants $295 SHOP NOW

La Ligne Colby Pants $295 SHOP NOW

Shop More Straight-Leg Pull-On Pants

Reformation Hallie Mid Rise Pants $158 SHOP NOW

Enza Costa Twill Everywhere Pants $295 SHOP NOW

ZARA Elastic Waist Wide Leg Pants $50 SHOP NOW

Madewell The Easy Linen Pull-On Pants $98 SHOP NOW