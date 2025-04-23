Jennifer Lawrence Keeps Swapping Her Jeans for This Anti-Denim Pant Trend

It's not hard to understand her obsession.

Jennifer Lawrence wears a gray sweatshirt, black La Ligne pants, red mesh mules, and black sunglasses.
Am I the only one who's noticed just how impressive Jennifer Lawrence’s anti-denim pants game is lately? These days, it seems like she’s all but ditched jeans in favor of one stylish alternative: the La Ligne Colby Pants.

Just four months into the year, Lawrence has already worn these pants at least eight times. Most recently, she was spotted in them yesterday during a morning stroll in NYC. She styled the black Colby pants with a gray quarter-zip sweatshirt, a baseball cap, and standout red mesh mules. And this isn’t a one-note look—she’s previously paired them with everything from a leopard-print fur coat to a plaid button-up, proving just how versatile and effortlessly cool they are.

Jennifer Lawrence wears a baseball cap, sweatshirt, La Ligne Colby Pants, and red flats.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lawrence: La Ligne Colby Pants ($295); Thistles the Atlas sunglasses

While she tends to stick to the classic black version, the Colby pants are available in ten other shades—from ivory to emerald—and a range of fabrics, including crepe, satin, and linen. If you’re curious to see why these pull-on straight-leg pants have quickly become her wardrobe essential, keep scrolling to shop the Colby pants for yourself. And while you're at it, check out a few more comfy-yet-chic pull-on styles that deserve a spot in your rotation.

Shop the La Ligne Colby Pants

Colby Pant
La Ligne
Colby Pants

Colby Pant
La Ligne
Colby Pants

Colby Pant
La Ligne
Colby Pants

Shop More Straight-Leg Pull-On Pants

Stratus Pant in Textured Satin
j.crew
Stratus Pants

Hallie Mid Rise Pant
Reformation
Hallie Mid Rise Pants

Twill Everywhere Pant
Enza Costa
Twill Everywhere Pants

Elastic Waist Wide Leg Pants
ZARA
Elastic Waist Wide Leg Pants

The Easy Linen Pull-On Pants
Madewell
The Easy Linen Pull-On Pants

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

