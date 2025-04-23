Jennifer Lawrence Keeps Swapping Her Jeans for This Anti-Denim Pant Trend
It's not hard to understand her obsession.
Am I the only one who's noticed just how impressive Jennifer Lawrence’s anti-denim pants game is lately? These days, it seems like she’s all but ditched jeans in favor of one stylish alternative: the La Ligne Colby Pants.
Just four months into the year, Lawrence has already worn these pants at least eight times. Most recently, she was spotted in them yesterday during a morning stroll in NYC. She styled the black Colby pants with a gray quarter-zip sweatshirt, a baseball cap, and standout red mesh mules. And this isn’t a one-note look—she’s previously paired them with everything from a leopard-print fur coat to a plaid button-up, proving just how versatile and effortlessly cool they are.
On Jennifer Lawrence: La Ligne Colby Pants ($295); Thistles the Atlas sunglasses
While she tends to stick to the classic black version, the Colby pants are available in ten other shades—from ivory to emerald—and a range of fabrics, including crepe, satin, and linen. If you’re curious to see why these pull-on straight-leg pants have quickly become her wardrobe essential, keep scrolling to shop the Colby pants for yourself. And while you're at it, check out a few more comfy-yet-chic pull-on styles that deserve a spot in your rotation.
Shop the La Ligne Colby Pants
Shop More Straight-Leg Pull-On Pants
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
-
-
Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy Had the Ultimate Capsule Wardrobe—30 Timeless Staples That Will Never Go Out of Style
Decades later, her wardrobe still defines minimalist dressing.
By Audry Hiaoui
-
Of All the '90s and 2000s Shoe Trends, I'm Wearing *This* One With Baggy Jeans
Thanks to Miley Cyrus.
By Erin Fitzpatrick
-
Emma Roberts on the Denim Trend She's Reviving and Her Secret to Surviving Boots All Day
Spoiler alert: Her style is the definition of effortlessly chic.
By Sierra Mayhew
-
I Found It: The Non-Denim Skinny-Pant Trend Fashion People Are *Actually* Wearing
Are you ready for this throwback style?
By Michelle Scanga
-
High Sport's Viral Candy-Cane Pants and 8 More Non-Basic Bottoms to Buy This Summer
Jump right in.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Spotted on Hailey Bieber: The Chicest Shoe Trend to Wear With Pedal Pushers This Summer
Period.
By Eliza Huber
-
Yes, Jelly Sandals Are In, But There's Only One Color Stylish Women Are Wearing Them In
It's not red.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
6 Celebrities I'd Really Like to Go Shopping With
First stop: The Row.
By Allyson Payer
-
Not Skinny But Not Baggy—the Formerly Dated Pant Trend Everyone's Suddenly Wearing Again
Hailey, Alexa, and Olivia are all on board.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
It's Spreading: Every Day, Another Chic L.A. Fashion Person Is Seen Wearing This Black-Pant Trend With Ballet Flats
French women also approve.
By Eliza Huber