I Couldn't Help But Notice That LA's Coolest Dressers Always Wear This Shoe Trend With Black Trousers
Say you're packing for a trip to Los Angeles (jealous) and don't know what to bring. My recommendation? Just take a look at whatever Hailey Bieber's been wearing over the last few weeks. You'll want some minidresses for the evening—always worn with sky-high Saint Laurent or FEMME LA heels—and understated workout ensembles for morning pilates. And of course, you'll need her everyday daytime outfit: A leather bomber jacket, black pants, and ruched loafers, a uniform Bieber's been donning on repeat all year long.
Most recently, Bieber, whose beauty company, Rhode, was just acquired by E.l.f. Beauty for $1 billion, was spotted in the City of Angels, leaving United Talent Agency's office in Beverly Hills, where she broke out the tried-and-true combination. She chose a Saint Laurent, '80s-inspired leather bomber, and styled it with loose trousers and Jil Sander ruched loafers.
On Hailey Bieber: Saint Laurent Bomber Jacket ($6900); Jil Sander Leather Loafers ($1250)
And Bieber's not the only person on the West Coast who falls back on the look. Cool fashion people across the Los Angeles area, from West Hollywood to Silverlake, rely heavily on Bieber's go-to pants-and-shoe combo. It's easy, comfortable, and dressed up enough to make it appropriate for any occasion, especially in a laid-back locale like LA. Case in point: Who What Wear's Market Director, Bobby Schuessler, who's currently packing for a trip to LA and bringing along his ruched loafers and black trousers for the time away.
"I only care about ruched loafers right now as a chic update to the classic silhouette," he told me. "I actually have two pairs, Banana Republic and Saint Laurent, and they're both coming with me for a weekend trip to LA to wear with my favorite Vince black trousers." According to him, this pairing is cool and polished every time, no matter what else he styled with it, from a button-down shirt to a tucked-in white tee.
Convinced? Keep scrolling to shop our favorite black trousers and ruched loafers for your next LA getaway.
Shop black trousers and ruched loafers:
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.
