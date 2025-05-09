Stylish Women in L.A., London, and Lisbon Agree: This Is How to Wear Sandals With Trousers in 2025
Free your toes.
Let’s talk about trousers—the perennial wardrobe essential that transcends seasons and occasions. Think sharp tailoring, structured pleats, slanted front pockets, and hems that fall either clean and straight or fluid and wide. These aren’t just your office basics; they’re the ultimate blank canvas for personal style, effortlessly shifting from boardroom polish to off-duty ease.
As we enter the warmer months, the question becomes, what shoes best complement this classic piece now? Across fashion capitals, the answer varies—Copenhagen’s cool crowd is leaning into retro sneakers, while in New York, it’s all about ballet flats and sleek mules. But for the fashion-forward set in L.A., London, and Lisbon, there's one standout pairing: sandals. And not just any sandals—2025's defining silhouettes.
Ahead, discover five editor-approved outfits that marry this timeless bottom with the season’s most directional sandal trends. Consider these your style blueprints if you aim to refresh your trouser game this spring and summer.
Thong Sandals
Pairing thong sandals (aka, flip-flops) with trousers might seem unexpected, but for those in the know, it's one of this year’s smartest fashion moves. If you’re going to wear sandals with pants, make it this combo. The contrast between the relaxed sandal and the more structured pants creates a balance that surprisingly works—especially when you stick to simple leather or suede styles. Best of all, it’s a versatile look: Whether you top it with a cinched blazer, oversize tee, or a button-down shirt, you really can’t go wrong.
Toe-Loop Sandals
Want a more sophisticated sandal to pair with your wide-leg pants? Try toe-loop sandals. As the name suggests, they feature a strap that wraps around the big toe—unlike flip-flops, which have a Y-shaped thong between the toes. They come in both flat and heeled versions, with some designs featuring gold or silver hardware on the toe loop.
Caged Sandals
Between fisherman sandals and jelly flats, caged sandals are having a moment. These structured, strappy styles offer more coverage than typical sandals, making them a natural complement to tailored trousers. The beauty lies in the contrast: the utilitarian, almost rugged look of caged sandals adds an edge to the clean lines and polish of trousers. It's this unexpected mix—refined meets casual—that gives the combo its modern, fashion-forward appeal. Whether you choose leather fisherman sandals or translucent jelly versions, they add texture and interest to any outfit.
Strappy Sandals
Want a shoe that adds visual interest without being too bold? Strappy sandals are the perfect choice. The multiple straps—around the ankle or across the foot—draw the eye downward, creating subtle elegance that complements, rather than competes with, the clean lines of tailored trousers. For styling inspiration, look to L.A.-based digital creator TyLynn Nguyen: She pairs soft pastel trousers, like butter yellow, with a simple black tank, a leather belt, an east-west shoulder bag, and classic black strappy sandals—either flat or heeled—for a look that’s effortless yet polished.
Heeled Mules
Open-toe heeled mules—backless shoes that are easy to slip on—make an ideal match for trousers. London-based fashion influencer Marilyn Nwawulor-Kazemaks demonstrates a chic way to style them: Pair a cropped style with a high-neck top and a structured jacket, allowing just a hint of skin to show at the feet. This subtle detail creates balance, keeping the outfit polished while maintaining visual interest.
The Best Trousers to Wear With Sandals
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
