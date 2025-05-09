Let’s talk about trousers—the perennial wardrobe essential that transcends seasons and occasions. Think sharp tailoring, structured pleats, slanted front pockets, and hems that fall either clean and straight or fluid and wide. These aren’t just your office basics; they’re the ultimate blank canvas for personal style, effortlessly shifting from boardroom polish to off-duty ease.

As we enter the warmer months, the question becomes, what shoes best complement this classic piece now? Across fashion capitals, the answer varies—Copenhagen’s cool crowd is leaning into retro sneakers, while in New York, it’s all about ballet flats and sleek mules. But for the fashion-forward set in L.A., London, and Lisbon, there's one standout pairing: sandals. And not just any sandals—2025's defining silhouettes.

Ahead, discover five editor-approved outfits that marry this timeless bottom with the season’s most directional sandal trends. Consider these your style blueprints if you aim to refresh your trouser game this spring and summer.

Thong Sandals

Pairing thong sandals (aka, flip-flops) with trousers might seem unexpected, but for those in the know, it's one of this year’s smartest fashion moves. If you’re going to wear sandals with pants, make it this combo. The contrast between the relaxed sandal and the more structured pants creates a balance that surprisingly works—especially when you stick to simple leather or suede styles. Best of all, it’s a versatile look: Whether you top it with a cinched blazer, oversize tee, or a button-down shirt, you really can’t go wrong.

ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS Saionara Jelly Pvc Flip Flops $185 SHOP NOW

Reformation Jessie Thong Sandals $128 SHOP NOW

A.EMERY Flora Leather Flip Flops $200 SHOP NOW

Toe-Loop Sandals

Want a more sophisticated sandal to pair with your wide-leg pants? Try toe-loop sandals. As the name suggests, they feature a strap that wraps around the big toe—unlike flip-flops, which have a Y-shaped thong between the toes. They come in both flat and heeled versions, with some designs featuring gold or silver hardware on the toe loop.

TKEES Leah Toe Loop Sandals $80 SHOP NOW

Tory Burch Toe Loop Slide Sandals $328 SHOP NOW

MANGO Heeled Leather Sandals With Straps $200 SHOP NOW

TOTEME Kitten Heel Slingback Sandal $640 SHOP NOW

Caged Sandals

Between fisherman sandals and jelly flats, caged sandals are having a moment. These structured, strappy styles offer more coverage than typical sandals, making them a natural complement to tailored trousers. The beauty lies in the contrast: the utilitarian, almost rugged look of caged sandals adds an edge to the clean lines and polish of trousers. It's this unexpected mix—refined meets casual—that gives the combo its modern, fashion-forward appeal. Whether you choose leather fisherman sandals or translucent jelly versions, they add texture and interest to any outfit.

Vince Barcelona Jelly Cage Mules $198 SHOP NOW

Gap Jelly Ballet Flats $50 SHOP NOW

ZARA Fisherman Sandals $60 SHOP NOW

Strappy Sandals

Want a shoe that adds visual interest without being too bold? Strappy sandals are the perfect choice. The multiple straps—around the ankle or across the foot—draw the eye downward, creating subtle elegance that complements, rather than competes with, the clean lines of tailored trousers. For styling inspiration, look to L.A.-based digital creator TyLynn Nguyen: She pairs soft pastel trousers, like butter yellow, with a simple black tank, a leather belt, an east-west shoulder bag, and classic black strappy sandals—either flat or heeled—for a look that’s effortless yet polished.

MANGO Ankle Strap Sandals $80 SHOP NOW

Reformation Serenity Bare Sandals $248 SHOP NOW

H&M Heeled Strappy Sandals $30 SHOP NOW

Madewell The Maycie Asymmetric T-Strap Sandals $118 SHOP NOW

Heeled Mules

Open-toe heeled mules—backless shoes that are easy to slip on—make an ideal match for trousers. London-based fashion influencer Marilyn Nwawulor-Kazemaks demonstrates a chic way to style them: Pair a cropped style with a high-neck top and a structured jacket, allowing just a hint of skin to show at the feet. This subtle detail creates balance, keeping the outfit polished while maintaining visual interest.

Schutz Inez Mule Sandals $128 SHOP NOW

Tony Bianco Fiesta Sandals $151 SHOP NOW

Tony Bianco Pru Kitten Heel Slide Sandals $155 SHOP NOW

ZARA Braided Upper Mules $80 SHOP NOW

The Best Trousers to Wear With Sandals

Open Edit The Icon Trousers $70 SHOP NOW

Reformation Alex Mid Rise Pants $198 SHOP NOW

The Frankie Shop Gray Gelso Pleated Trousers $200 SHOP NOW

ZARA Rustic Wide Leg Pants $60 SHOP NOW

DRIES VAN NOTEN Pleated Cotton-Twill Wide-Leg Pants $620 SHOP NOW

Banana Republic The Everyday Wide-Leg Linen Pants $120 SHOP NOW

theory Double Pleat Pants $355 SHOP NOW

aritzia Pleated Pants $148 SHOP NOW