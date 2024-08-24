I Can’t Help Being Bored of My Black Trousers—6 Chic Colours That Feel Much Fresher

My first step in transitioning my summer wardrobe into an autumn one is a the re-evaluation of my trousers collection. Having lived in light cotton dresses and skirts during the warmer months, I often find myself at the start of autumn feeling that my trousers collection could do with a little bit of love and attention.

Hoping to have a stronger start to the season this time, I'm sifting through my rails a little early this year, in the aim of identifying the looks I'll wear for the rest of the season and where I might need to fill some gaps. What I found was a sea of black trousers and very little else. Yes, they're chic and timeless but, let's face it, after wearing them as often as I apparently have, they can become a little boring. So, I took to social media to see which trouser colours fashion people are wearing, not instead of black, but as occasional alternatives.

Newly inspired by some of the chic shades I came across, below, I've curated an edit of the six trouser colour trends that are officially worth knowing about in 2024. Why? Because stylish people won't stop wearing them. Read on to discover what I found.

6 TROUSER COLOUR TRENDS THAT FEEL VERY 2024

1. KHAKI TROUSERS

Style Notes: The khaki colour trend is set to be huge this autumn, and I'm keen to integrate it into my collection via a pair relaxed and wearable trousers. An earthy shade, this trending colour styles well with other natural tones such as brown and beige, but looks particularly elevated when worn with rich burgundies or butter yellows.

SHOP THE KHAKI TROUSER TREND:

2. WHITE TROUSERS

Style Notes: A white pair of trousers is the perfect buy to see you through the summer to autumn transition. With a full coverage design, white trousers still feel light and fresh thanks to their vivid shade, whilst offering you the cover you need in early autumn. Style with black or navy to add depth to your look, or pair with a brighter shade as you enjoy the remaining weeks of summer's sun.

SHOP THE WHITE TROUSER TREND:

3. NAVY TROUSERS

Style Notes: Expensive looking and sophisticated, I'll always have space in my wardrobe for a pair of elegant navy trousers. Style with an oversized shirt for a fresh take on office-wear, or pair with a boxy tee and trainers for a relaxed off duty look.

SHOP THE NAVY TROUSERS TREND:

4. RED TROUSERS

Style Notes: The red colour trend is still going strong, and one of my favourite ways to wear it for autumn 2024 is in the form of ruby red trousers. Style these with a classic back knit or a fresh white tee for a chic silhouette you'll never get bored of.

SHOP THE RED TROUSER TREND:

5. BROWN TROUSERS

Style Notes: The brown colour trend has been bubbling up over recent months and I plan to jump on the trend via a pair of chocolate brown trousers. Styling well with the cream and beige shades that I always reach for, this chic trouser trend is about to reinvent my wardrobe.

SHOP THE BROWN TROUSERS TREND:

6. BEIGE TROUSERS

Style Notes: I always come back to this elevated neutral when looking to give my outfits a fresh spin. Wearing well with all of my favourite colours, this emerging autumn trouser trend can give your favourite outfits a subtle refresh and reenergise your wardrobe for the new season.

SHOP THE BEIGE TROUSER TREND:

