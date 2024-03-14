11 Classy Trouser Outfits That’ll Earn You So Many Compliments, It’ll Get Awkward
For the longest time, dresses dominated my wardrobe. Being 5' 3" and a true hourglass shape, I've always found it hard to find trousers that fit properly. Slim-fit styles would often pull across my thighs and simultaneously gape at the waist. Wide-leg trousers would swamp me and be at least seven inches too long. This, however, I understand, as anyone taller needs the option of the length I can have a tailor trim off. But this can be costly, and honestly, I simply became tired of trying on pairs and pairs and having to return them. So, I temporarily gave up. Still, I'm no quitter, and when trousers came back to the fashion fore in a big way a couple of years ago, I was hellbent on finding the pairs that worked for me. With more options on the market than ever and a honed focus on varied fit, surely now was my time to enjoy trousers in the way my friends and colleagues had done previously.
Now, I'm a bonafide trouser convert. Although dresses are still my favourite thing to wear, I've come to rely on trousers as my daily uniform, especially during the colder months. My collection is still minimal and focuses on staple styles—black wide-leg, beige cropped; that sort of ilk—so I decided to seek out some classic-trouser-outfit inspiration for the season ahead to help me keep my trouser looks feeling fresh but still totally timeless. After hours of searching for the chicest outfits Instagram had to offer, below are 11 very elegant and totally classic trouser outfits I intend on re-creating this season. The best part is you should be able to do so too with pieces that are likely already in your wardrobe. Don't say I'm not good to you.
11 CLASSIC TROUSER OUTFITS YOU'LL WEAR FOREVER
1. LEATHER JACKET + CREAM TROUSERS
Style Notes: I love an outfit with juxtaposition, and here the contrast between the fluid wide-leg trousers and the cropped leather bomber just works.
Shop the Look:
2. NEUTRAL KNITWEAR + CORDUROY TROUSERS
Style Notes: Corduroy trousers never go out of style, especially if you invest in them in timeless colourways. This brown pair looks perfectly pulled together with the addition of beige and tan tones.
Shop the Look:
3. RELAXED BLAZER + WIDE-LEG TROUSERS
Style Notes: Blazers are the second-most worn item in my wardrobe, so it makes sense that I'd pair them with trousers. Doubling up on relaxed fits only adds to the effortless vibe of this outfit.
Shop the Look:
4. TAILORED TROUSERS + TRAINERS
Style Notes: Whether you're running errands or keeping your style low-key, the combination of trainers and tailoring never falters. Keep your sneakers chunky for even more 2024 appeal.
Shop the Look:
5. RIBBED CARDIGAN + JEANS
Style Notes: I don't know why, but I'm always reluctant to include jeans in trouser edits. However, we can't talk about trouser outfits without at least nodding to denim. Whilst jeans are at the heart of many a classic outfit, you can always rely on a ribbed cardigan to give them an elevated flair. The shoe choice is up to you depending on the time of year.
Shop the Look:
6. TAILORED BLAZER + CROPPED TROUSERS
Style Notes: For a relaxed evening look, I always reach for—you guessed it—a blazer and trousers. This monochrome look is next on my list to re-create (ideally with the gorgeous Saint Laurent bag below).
Shop the Look:
7. TWEED JACKET + CIGARETTE TROUSERS
Style Notes: We can't talk classic outfits without sneaking in some tweed. Bouclé-style jackets always look elegant and pair perfectly with trousers—in fact, I'd say that's what suits them best. I love this combination involving slim-leg cigarette trousers; it feels so French!
Shop the Look:
8. SLOUCHY CARDIGAN + WIDE-LEG TROUSERS
Style Notes: This is the sort of look I live in in the warmer months; simple, pull-on trousers, a slouchy cardigan, whatever jersey top I have to hand and a basket bag. Fin.
Shop the Look:
9. BLAZER + STRIPED, COTTON TROUSERS
Style Notes: Cotton trousers are the lightweight wardrobe addition I don't know how I lived without. Blue, striped pairs are a favourite amongst influencers who wear them nonstop during summer. Now, however, pair them with trainers and a blazer.
Shop the Look:
10. CABLE-KNIT JUMPER + CARGO TROUSERS
Style Notes: I've said it a thousand times: one-colour outfits will always look supremely chic. This pairing of cargo trousers with a cream knit is one you can re-create at any price point and it'll still look so premium.
Shop the Look:
11. BLACK COAT + BROWN TROUSERS
Style Notes: Wearing black and brown together in one look used to be considered a fashion "sin", but I think it looks so high-end and stylish. If you're someone who adheres to neutral palettes, this is the pairing for you.
Shop the Look:
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over twelve years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories, and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, works closely with influencer talent on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media. Previously, Maxine appeared on TV in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.
Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship, she was offered a position on the Look magazine fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. She went on to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others. Maxine works remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh.