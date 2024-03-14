11 Classy Trouser Outfits That’ll Earn You So Many Compliments, It’ll Get Awkward

For the longest time, dresses dominated my wardrobe. Being 5' 3" and a true hourglass shape, I've always found it hard to find trousers that fit properly. Slim-fit styles would often pull across my thighs and simultaneously gape at the waist. Wide-leg trousers would swamp me and be at least seven inches too long. This, however, I understand, as anyone taller needs the option of the length I can have a tailor trim off. But this can be costly, and honestly, I simply became tired of trying on pairs and pairs and having to return them. So, I temporarily gave up. Still, I'm no quitter, and when trousers came back to the fashion fore in a big way a couple of years ago, I was hellbent on finding the pairs that worked for me. With more options on the market than ever and a honed focus on varied fit, surely now was my time to enjoy trousers in the way my friends and colleagues had done previously.

Now, I'm a bonafide trouser convert. Although dresses are still my favourite thing to wear, I've come to rely on trousers as my daily uniform, especially during the colder months. My collection is still minimal and focuses on staple styles—black wide-leg, beige cropped; that sort of ilk—so I decided to seek out some classic-trouser-outfit inspiration for the season ahead to help me keep my trouser looks feeling fresh but still totally timeless. After hours of searching for the chicest outfits Instagram had to offer, below are 11 very elegant and totally classic trouser outfits I intend on re-creating this season. The best part is you should be able to do so too with pieces that are likely already in your wardrobe. Don't say I'm not good to you.

11 CLASSIC TROUSER OUTFITS YOU'LL WEAR FOREVER

1. LEATHER JACKET + CREAM TROUSERS

Style Notes: I love an outfit with juxtaposition, and here the contrast between the fluid wide-leg trousers and the cropped leather bomber just works.

mango Leather Bomber Jacket £120 SHOP NOW

COS Wide-Leg Tailored Twill Trousers £95 SHOP NOW

ZARA Slingback Shoes With Buckled Strap £36 SHOP NOW

2. NEUTRAL KNITWEAR + CORDUROY TROUSERS

Style Notes: Corduroy trousers never go out of style, especially if you invest in them in timeless colourways. This brown pair looks perfectly pulled together with the addition of beige and tan tones.

& Other Stories Boxy Cashmere-Blend Jumper £165 SHOP NOW

H&M Linen-Blend Shirt in Light Beige £19 SHOP NOW

CITIZENS OF HUMANITY Paloma Cotton-Blend Corduroy Wide-Leg Pants in Brown £320 SHOP NOW

ZARA Flat Split Suede Clogs £60 SHOP NOW

3. RELAXED BLAZER + WIDE-LEG TROUSERS

Style Notes: Blazers are the second-most worn item in my wardrobe, so it makes sense that I'd pair them with trousers. Doubling up on relaxed fits only adds to the effortless vibe of this outfit.

M&S Collection Relaxed Single Breasted Blazer £69 SHOP NOW

Bottega Veneta Candy Arco Tote Bag £1970 SHOP NOW

Reformation Mason Pant £178 SHOP NOW

H&M Canvas Court Shoes £28 SHOP NOW

4. TAILORED TROUSERS + TRAINERS

Style Notes: Whether you're running errands or keeping your style low-key, the combination of trainers and tailoring never falters. Keep your sneakers chunky for even more 2024 appeal.

M&S Collection Cotton Rich Ribbed Slim Fit T-Shirt £10 SHOP NOW

UNIQLO Puffy Bag £25 SHOP NOW

NEW BALANCE 9060 Suede and Mesh Sneakers £160 SHOP NOW

5. RIBBED CARDIGAN + JEANS

Style Notes: I don't know why, but I'm always reluctant to include jeans in trouser edits. However, we can't talk about trouser outfits without at least nodding to denim. Whilst jeans are at the heart of many a classic outfit, you can always rely on a ribbed cardigan to give them an elevated flair. The shoe choice is up to you depending on the time of year.

DeMellier The Tokyo in Black Smooth £345 SHOP NOW

AGOLDE + Net Sustain Clara Baggy Low-Rise Flared Organic Jeans £300 SHOP NOW

GIANVITO ROSSI Jaey Leather Sandals £560 SHOP NOW

6. TAILORED BLAZER + CROPPED TROUSERS

Style Notes: For a relaxed evening look, I always reach for—you guessed it—a blazer and trousers. This monochrome look is next on my list to re-create (ideally with the gorgeous Saint Laurent bag below).

Aligne Mariah Curved Sleeve Hourglass Blazer £165 SHOP NOW

SAINT LAURENT Midnight Satin Clutch £1320 SHOP NOW

H&M Flared Twill Trousers £20 SHOP NOW

MANOLO BLAHNIK Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules £595 SHOP NOW

7. TWEED JACKET + CIGARETTE TROUSERS

Style Notes: We can't talk classic outfits without sneaking in some tweed. Bouclé-style jackets always look elegant and pair perfectly with trousers—in fact, I'd say that's what suits them best. I love this combination involving slim-leg cigarette trousers; it feels so French!

The Extreme Collection Ecru Tweed Cotton Blend Jacket With Patch Pockets and Pearl Buttons £578 SHOP NOW

PRYA Maeve Earrings £24 SHOP NOW

mango Rome-Knit Straight Trousers £36 SHOP NOW

Chanel Calfskin and Grosgrain Ballet Flats £790 SHOP NOW

8. SLOUCHY CARDIGAN + WIDE-LEG TROUSERS

Style Notes: This is the sort of look I live in in the warmer months; simple, pull-on trousers, a slouchy cardigan, whatever jersey top I have to hand and a basket bag. Fin.

& Other Stories Oversized Knit Cardigan £75 SHOP NOW

Zara Vest Top £9 SHOP NOW

COS Wide-Leg Tailored Twill Trousers £95 SHOP NOW

LOEWE Small Square Raffia Basket Bag £550 SHOP NOW

9. BLAZER + STRIPED, COTTON TROUSERS

Style Notes: Cotton trousers are the lightweight wardrobe addition I don't know how I lived without. Blue, striped pairs are a favourite amongst influencers who wear them nonstop during summer. Now, however, pair them with trainers and a blazer.

THE ROW Stonna Oversized Silk and Cashmere-Blend Blazer £2950 SHOP NOW

Asceno Aurelia Trouser in Blue and White Stripe Cotton Silk £245 SHOP NOW

NIKE Air Force 1 '07 Fresh Leather Sneakers £130 SHOP NOW

10. CABLE-KNIT JUMPER + CARGO TROUSERS

Style Notes: I've said it a thousand times: one-colour outfits will always look supremely chic. This pairing of cargo trousers with a cream knit is one you can re-create at any price point and it'll still look so premium.

LISA YANG Hannah Cropped Cable-Knit Cashmere-Blend Sweater £620 SHOP NOW

Chloé Marcie Textured-Leather Clutch £590 SHOP NOW

H&M Wide Cargo Trousers £25 SHOP NOW

11. BLACK COAT + BROWN TROUSERS

Style Notes: Wearing black and brown together in one look used to be considered a fashion "sin", but I think it looks so high-end and stylish. If you're someone who adheres to neutral palettes, this is the pairing for you.

ZARA Wool Blend Neckerchief £23 SHOP NOW

Zara Maxi Long Coat £119 SHOP NOW

Reformation Mason Pant £178 SHOP NOW