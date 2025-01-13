When it comes to Formula 1, the only people who enjoy the off-season are those inside the paddock. They deserve the months between December and March off after spending the rest of the year flying around the world, and either driving at 200+ miles per hour or putting back together the cars said fast drivers destroyed making contact with the barriers. I'd never deny them that. But for fans like me, the winter break is torture. I find myself rewatching the 2019 Italian Grand Prix on a loop, spending far too much time reading gossip on F1twt, and scouring resale sites for vintage Scuderia Ferrari merch for hours on end.

I'm sure some people wouldn't want to admit it, but I know I'm not alone in this, so I came up with another way to pass the time until the season opener in Australia that perfectly balances my obsessions with fashion and sport. Below, you'll discover all the fashion trends I spotted in the F1 paddock during the 2024 season on WAGs, high-profile attendees, and of course, seven-time World Champion and 2025 Met Gala co-host Lewis Hamilton. From Lily Muni He's Hermès Bolide on wheels at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to Caroline Daur's Miu Miu motorcycle boots from Monaco, scroll down for a perfect distraction this off-season.

Maison Margiela Tabi Ankle-Strap Pumps

(Image credit: Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

On Lily Muni He: Maison Margiela Tabi Ankle Strap Pump ($1150); Hermès bag

If you ask me, professional golfer Lily Muni He is the best-dressed WAG, and probably the second-best-dressed person in the entire paddock weekend after weekend. (I bet you can guess the first.) Why? Because you can tell she genuinely appreciates fashion, donning unique, hard-to-find pieces like vintage Miu Miu and Chanel in Monaco and JW Anderson's iconic pigeon bag during an Italian vacation in August with her partner, Williams driver Alex Albon, ahead of the Italian Grand Prix. Her most iconic paddock-fashion moment came later at the end of the season in Abu Dhabi, when she styled Maison Margiela ankle-strap Tabis with a white minidress and the very limited-edition Hermès Bolide on Wheels bag from 2023.

Rhode Lip Case

(Image credit: Kym Illman/Getty Images)

On Alexandra Saint Mleux: Zimmermann Eden Handkerchief Dress ($790); Jimmy Choo Ixia 80 Garnet Patent Leather Pumps ($975); Bottega Veneta bag; Rhode Fall Lip Case ($38)

Monaco-based artist and content creator Alexandra Saint Mleux made Rhode's Lip Case a regular sighting in the F1 paddock this season, always keeping her Peptide Lip Tint on call during race weekends. It was perfect then that Hailey Bieber selected her as the face of the matching phone cases campaign in November. (That's called smart marketing.) Paddock fits of Saint Mleux, who's been dating Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc publically since early 2023, almost always feature the viral case in one of its four color options, often coordinated with her ensemble. Here, at the Singapore Grand Prix in September, she chose a sheer, baby-blue Zimmermann dress, pairing it with a matching Bottega Veneta mini Jodie bag and burgundy Jimmy Choo pumps.

Vintage Levi's 501 Jeans + Hermès Oran Sandals

(Image credit: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

On Kika Cerqueira Gomes: Gucci Jackie Small Shoulder Bag ($3800); Levi's 501 '90s Jeans ($98); Hermès Oran Sandals ($800)

Content creator Kika Cerqueira Gomes has mastered the art of casual elegance in the F1 paddock, a fact that was proven perfectly on the first day of practice ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix when she arrived to the track in a billowy button-down shirt, vintage Levi's, and matching cognac-brown accessories in a Gucci Jackie bag and Hermès Oran sandals. As someone who witnessed her debut this look up close, I can confidently say that it was even better in person than it appears here. Cool, calm, and collected—a.k.a. the complete opposite of her partner, French Alpine driver Pierre Gasly, as well as his entire team, after he raced his number-10 car to a spectacular podium in Brazil this season. (I was equally elated, except I cried tears of joy from my apartment in New York, not São Paulo.

Miu Miu Moto Boots

On Caroline Daur: Cult Gaia top; Gucci skirt; Celine sunglasses; Hermès bag; Miu Miu Leather Boots ($2550)

When I asked German fashion and fitness influencer Caroline Daur for a fit check before the Monaco Grand Prix, I didn't actually need her to tell me. From her Celine sunglasses to her Hermès Kelly bag to her Miu Miu motorcycle boots that I've been dreaming about since they debuted on the F/W 22 runway, I recognized and envied everything about her look. Daur's become a regular on the F1 circuit, and because of her close relationship with Tag Heuer, she'll likely continue to grow her presence now that the watch brand is returning as the official timekeeper of Formula 1 in 2025. (Fun fact: Tag Heuer was the first luxury brand to appear on a Formula 1 car way back in 1969.)

Baby Pink

(Image credit: Kym Illman/Getty Images)

On Lewis Hamilton: Marni jacket, pants, and shoes; Jacques Marie Mage sunglasses; Polite Worldwide necklaces

Lewis Hamilton doesn't wear viral items—he makes them go viral. He does, however, lean into trends in his own way with his iconic paddock fits week after week. For the Miami Grand Prix, Hamilton and his stylist Eric McNeal worked with Marni to create a custom baby pink jacket-and-pants set (despite the heat and humidity in Miami in May) inspired by a look from the brand's F/W 24 collection, according to renowned Lewis Hamilton outfit IDer @hamazinglew, A.K.A. Rashi Gaur. He accessorized with Marni shoes, Jacques Marie Mage eyewear, and Polite Worldwide necklaces. Baby pink was the color trend the season during the S/S 25 runways, showing up at Alaïa, Khaite, Valentino, Carven, Chanel, and more throughout September and early October, making Hamilton's ensemble all the way back in May even more genius. I'm not saying he inspired designers to lean into the pastel shade, but I'm not not saying that either...

Puma Speedcat OG Sneakers

If the above baby-pink Speedcats aren't your color of choice, don't fret. With PUMA being the official supplier of merchandise for F1, you know they have a massive presence in the sport, so it was no surprise to see their viral, motorsport-inspired Speedcat sneakers all over the paddock this season in a variety of colors. The sneaker brand especially leaned into the Las Vegas Grand Prix, hosting editors, influencers, and celebrities, many of whom styled their Speedcats throughout the weekend. One such person was Ashley Graham, who wore a black version with slouchy black trousers, a leopard-print bra, and a sheer shirt on top. Immaculate.

Alaïa Le Coeur Bag

On Kelly Piquet: Alaïa Le Coeur Leather Shoulder Bag ($1400)

Though Alaïa's Le Teckel bag is the one everyone's talking about at the moment, it's the long beloved Le Coeur heart-shaped bag that appeared in the paddock this season at the Italian Grand Prix, carried by content creator and model Kelly Piquet. She wore the black version for a walk through the pitlane, styling it in a very effortless, Italian-inspired manner, with a white, belted shirt, matching midi skirt, and flat sandals.

Bvlgari Serpenti Watch

On Lily Muni He: Bulgari Serpenti Tubogas Watch ($9900)

Luxury watches are a dime a dozen in the F1 paddock. Practically every F1 team has its own watch sponsor, so the drivers and team principals are rarely without their high-end timepieces—that is, unless they're inside the cockpit, in which case, they might even have a picture of their watch printed on their gloves. Mercedes works with I.W.C., Ferrari and McLaren are partnered with Richard Mille, and Red Bull's sponsor is Tag Heuer. Outside of the teams, race weekend attendees in the paddock are often decked out in their finest timekeepers, from Rolex Day Dates to Audemars Piquet Royal Oaks. My favorite watch wearer, though? Muni He, who regularly shows up to the track in her Bvlgari Serpenti watch. Here, she wore it with a white halter top and slouchy trousers in Abu Dhabi, undoubtedly inciting an abundance of jealousy throughout the paddock.

Saint Laurent Leopard-Print Bag

(Image credit: Stefano Guidi/Getty Images)

On Alexandra Saint Mleux: Saint Laurent Le 5 À 7 Supple Small Bag ($2500)

Last, but certainly not least is Leo, the dachshund that stole the entire F1 community's heart this season when he was adopted by Saint Mleux and Leclerc. Just kidding, I'm here to talk about Saint Mleux's bag, one of 2024's most viral and sought-after. Throughout the Italian Grand Prix weekend in August, she carried the same Saint Laurent leopard-print Le 5 à 7 bag, which ended up quickly selling out upon its arrival in stores and online. The style was also spotted on Laura Harrier, Zoë Kravitz, and Hailey Bieber, while the similar Bea shape was seen on Kate Moss in Paris. Unfortunately, there's a waitlist for anyone wanting to get their hands on the bags, however, the French fashion house did recently release a weekender version in the same leopard-print pony hair fabric that's available to purchase right away.

