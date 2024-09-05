The Best Dressed Celebs at the 2024 US Open, Hands Down
I thrive on writing about the intersection of fashion and tennis. For instance, I recently interviewed Grand Slam champion Coco Gauff, who told me how she dresses differently in Paris versus New York. I also chronicled my favorite tennis clothes and gear in a recent article. Now, I'm laser-focused on the fourth and final major of the year: the US Open.
The late-summer event always draws an A-list crowd. At the 2024 US Open, which runs from August 26 to September 9, attendees so far have included Phoebe Dynevor, Jessica Biel, Anna Wintour, Kerry Washington, Kaitlyn Dever, Alicia Keys, and more. None other than 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams also graced Arthur Ashe Stadium with her presence during the tournament. Having retired in 2022, Williams traded her racquet for a seat in the stands. Scroll down to see what celebrities wore to the US Open tennis tournament this year.
WHO: Kerry Washington
WHAT: Attending round-of-16 matches in the Polo Ralph Lauren suite
WEAR: Ralph Lauren Collection outfit
WHO: Roger Federer
WHAT: Attending quarterfinal matches
WEAR: Rolex watch; Oliver Peoples sunglasses; On sneakers
WHO: Lucky Blue Smith and Nara Smith
WHAT: Attending quarterfinal matches
WEAR: Burberry outfit
WHO: Kaitlyn Dever
WHAT: Attending round-of-16 matches in the Dobel Tequila suite
WHO: Jessica Biel
WHAT: Attending second-round matches in the Polo Ralph Lauren suite
WEAR: Polo Ralph Lauren suit
WHO: Phoebe Dynevor
WHAT: Attending first-round matches in the Moët & Chandon suite
WEAR: Louis Vuitton top, skirt, and shoes
WHO: Vera Wang and Anna Wintour
WHAT: Attending first-round matches
WHO: Danai Gurira
WHAT: Attending first-round matches
WEAR: Gabriela Hearst Amor Ribbed Knit Dress ($1550)
WHO: Serena Williams
WHAT: Attending third-round matches
WEAR: Audemars Piguet watch
WHO: Alicia Keys
WHAT: Attending round-of-16 matches
WEAR: Ralph Lauren top, jeans, shoes, sunglasses, and RL 888 Top Handle bag
WHO: Ashley Park
WHAT: Attending first-round matches in the Aperol suite
WEAR: Aperol Cropped Knit Polo ($60)
WHO: Joe Keery
WHAT: Attending first-round matches in the Dobel Tequila suite
WHO: Grace Van Patten
WHAT: Attending third-round matches
WEAR: Ralph Lauren outfit
WHO: Ellen Pompeo
WHAT: Attending round-of-16 matches
WEAR: Tory Sport shirt; Gucci shoes
