The Best Dressed Celebs at the 2024 US Open, Hands Down

By
published
in Features

I thrive on writing about the intersection of fashion and tennis. For instance, I recently interviewed Grand Slam champion Coco Gauff, who told me how she dresses differently in Paris versus New York. I also chronicled my favorite tennis clothes and gear in a recent article. Now, I'm laser-focused on the fourth and final major of the year: the US Open.

The late-summer event always draws an A-list crowd. At the 2024 US Open, which runs from August 26 to September 9, attendees so far have included Phoebe Dynevor, Jessica Biel, Anna Wintour, Kerry Washington, Kaitlyn Dever, Alicia Keys, and more. None other than 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams also graced Arthur Ashe Stadium with her presence during the tournament. Having retired in 2022, Williams traded her racquet for a seat in the stands. Scroll down to see what celebrities wore to the US Open tennis tournament this year.

Kerry Washington attends the 2024 US Open

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Kerry Washington

WHAT: Attending round-of-16 matches in the Polo Ralph Lauren suite

WEAR: Ralph Lauren Collection outfit

Roger Federer attends the US Open 2024 tournament

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Roger Federer

WHAT: Attending quarterfinal matches

WEAR: Rolex watch; Oliver Peoples sunglasses; On sneakers

Nara Smith and Lucky Blue Smith attend the 2024 US Open

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Lucky Blue Smith and Nara Smith

WHAT: Attending quarterfinal matches

WEAR: Burberry outfit

Kaitlyn Dever attends the 2024 US Open with Dobel Tequila

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Kaitlyn Dever

WHAT: Attending round-of-16 matches in the Dobel Tequila suite

Jessica Biel attends the 2024 US Open

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Jessica Biel

WHAT: Attending second-round matches in the Polo Ralph Lauren suite

WEAR: Polo Ralph Lauren suit

Phoebe Dynevor attends the 2024 US Open tennis tournament

(Image credit: Courtesy of Moët & Chandon  )

WHO: Phoebe Dynevor

WHAT: Attending first-round matches in the Moët & Chandon suite

WEAR: Louis Vuitton top, skirt, and shoes

Anna Wintour and Vera Wang attend the 2024 US Open

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Vera Wang and Anna Wintour

WHAT: Attending first-round matches

Danai Gurira arrives at the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Danai Gurira

WHAT: Attending first-round matches

WEAR: Gabriela Hearst Amor Ribbed Knit Dress ($1550)

Serena Williams at the 2024 US Open

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Serena Williams

WHAT: Attending third-round matches

WEAR: Audemars Piguet watch

Alicia Keys attends the 2024 US Open

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Alicia Keys

WHAT: Attending round-of-16 matches

WEAR: Ralph Lauren top, jeans, shoes, sunglasses, and RL 888 Top Handle bag

Ashley Park attends the US Open with Aperol Spritz

(Image credit: Courtesy of Aperol/Matthew Kristall)

WHO: Ashley Park

WHAT: Attending first-round matches in the Aperol suite

WEAR: Aperol Cropped Knit Polo ($60)

Joe Keery attends the 2024 US Open with Dobel Tequila

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Joe Keery

WHAT: Attending first-round matches in the Dobel Tequila suite

Grace Van Patten attends the US Open tennis tournament

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Grace Van Patten

WHAT: Attending third-round matches

WEAR: Ralph Lauren outfit

Ellen Pompeo attends the 2024 US Open

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Ellen Pompeo

WHAT: Attending round-of-16 matches

WEAR: Tory Sport shirt; Gucci shoes

Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.

Latest