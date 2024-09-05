The Best Dressed Celebs at the 2024 US Open, Hands Down

I thrive on writing about the intersection of fashion and tennis. For instance, I recently interviewed Grand Slam champion Coco Gauff, who told me how she dresses differently in Paris versus New York. I also chronicled my favorite tennis clothes and gear in a recent article. Now, I'm laser-focused on the fourth and final major of the year: the US Open.

The late-summer event always draws an A-list crowd. At the 2024 US Open, which runs from August 26 to September 9, attendees so far have included Phoebe Dynevor, Jessica Biel, Anna Wintour, Kerry Washington, Kaitlyn Dever, Alicia Keys, and more. None other than 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams also graced Arthur Ashe Stadium with her presence during the tournament. Having retired in 2022, Williams traded her racquet for a seat in the stands. Scroll down to see what celebrities wore to the US Open tennis tournament this year.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Kerry Washington

WHAT: Attending round-of-16 matches in the Polo Ralph Lauren suite

WEAR: Ralph Lauren Collection outfit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Roger Federer

WHAT: Attending quarterfinal matches

WEAR: Rolex watch; Oliver Peoples sunglasses; On sneakers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Lucky Blue Smith and Nara Smith

WHAT: Attending quarterfinal matches

WEAR: Burberry outfit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Kaitlyn Dever

WHAT: Attending round-of-16 matches in the Dobel Tequila suite

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Jessica Biel

WHAT: Attending second-round matches in the Polo Ralph Lauren suite

WEAR: Polo Ralph Lauren suit

(Image credit: Courtesy of Moët & Chandon )

WHO: Phoebe Dynevor

WHAT: Attending first-round matches in the Moët & Chandon suite

WEAR: Louis Vuitton top, skirt, and shoes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Vera Wang and Anna Wintour

WHAT: Attending first-round matches

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Danai Gurira

WHAT: Attending first-round matches

WEAR: Gabriela Hearst Amor Ribbed Knit Dress ($1550)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Serena Williams

WHAT: Attending third-round matches

WEAR: Audemars Piguet watch

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Alicia Keys

WHAT: Attending round-of-16 matches

WEAR: Ralph Lauren top, jeans, shoes, sunglasses, and RL 888 Top Handle bag

(Image credit: Courtesy of Aperol/Matthew Kristall)

WHO: Ashley Park

WHAT: Attending first-round matches in the Aperol suite

WEAR: Aperol Cropped Knit Polo ($60)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Joe Keery

WHAT: Attending first-round matches in the Dobel Tequila suite

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Grace Van Patten

WHAT: Attending third-round matches

WEAR: Ralph Lauren outfit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Ellen Pompeo

WHAT: Attending round-of-16 matches

WEAR: Tory Sport shirt; Gucci shoes