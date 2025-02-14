This Bag Trend May Be Annoying, But Nothing Makes an Outfit Look More Expensive
I'm usually pretty receptive to just about any bag trend, but there's one current one that I've been reluctant to touch because it's just plain annoying. I want my bags to be easy to carry, roomy enough to hold my essentials, and of course, chic. When a bag trend doesn't check these boxes, I usually skip it. But there is one current trend that doesn't check these boxes but that I still want. The trend is elegant clutches, which may not be hands-free or all that roomy, but they make an outfit look so chic and expensive that I just don't care.
If you want a very relevant example, take a look at A Complete Unknown actress (and current Oscar nominee) Monica Barbaro. While doing press in NYC this week, she paired two different suits with the same croc-embossed structured clutch bag by Jacquemus. Sure, her outfits already looked expensive, but the bag made them look even more expensive. Just think what one could do for jeans and a T-shirt. If I've convinced you to carry a clutch and be slightly annoyed while doing it but look incredibly elegant and rich, keep scrolling to shop a handful of options (that capture the vibe of Barbaro's) that I have my eye on.
On Monica Barbaro: Jacquemus suit and The Salon Croc-Embossed Leather E/W Clutch ($1390)
On Monica Barbaro: Victoria Beckham suit and bodysuit; Jacquemus The Salon Croc-Embossed Leather E/W Clutch ($1390)
Shop Chic Clutch Bags
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
The New Designer Bag That's Off to a Flying Start in 2025
Amelia Gray is already a fan.
By Drew Elovitz
-
BRB, I'm Cleaning Out My Closet to Make Space for This Fresh and Elegant Bag Trend
You should too.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
I'm Sorry, But I Think This It Girl–Approved Bag Color Trend Is Even Better Than Burgundy
Mikey Madison seems to agree.
By Allyson Payer
-
Louis Vuitton's New Tote Bag Is Cool—Period
It silhouette.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
Reese Witherspoon Just Wore 2025's Next Designer Bag Infatuation
Thank you, Hedi Slimane.
By Drew Elovitz
-
Emma! Suki! Jodie! I Just Test-Drove the Bag Chic Celebs Are Fighting Over
Read my review.
By Eliza Huber
-
I Don't Do Maximalism—6 Quiet Luxury Trends That Are Still Cool in 2025
On-trend, not trendy.
By Natalie Cantell
-
This Handbag Color Trend Is Chicer Than Black, Burgundy, and Brown
Sorry, but it's true.
By Eliza Huber