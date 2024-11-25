Lisa Wore the Elegant Jacket Trend That'll Instantly Elevate Your Basic Jeans
This weekend, the celebrity set flocked to Las Vegas for the second annual Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix. More specifically, guests of various teams and sponsors included athletes such as Noah Lyles, Shaun White, and Skylar Diggins-Smith, as well as actors, models, and musicians, from Ashley Graham to Paul Mescal. One of the biggest names on the VIP list—yes, even bigger than Mescal—was Lisa (Lalisa Manoban), the Blackpink singer turned White Lotus actress.
On Lisa: Ferrari top, blazer, and La Ferrari Dino Bag ($1990)
For Sunday's race, Lisa showed up to the paddock in (almost) head-to-toe Ferrari, the Italian fashion brand owned by F1's oldest and winningest team, Scuderia Ferrari. She attended the event with the Maranello-based team wearing a scarf top from its S/S 25 collection, as well as a black La Ferrari Dino Bag and a gray blazer from the F/W 24 collection. She paired it all with simple, straight-leg jeans and black ankle boots.
Though each piece of her race-day look had its own winning, unique traits, the item that stood out to me most was her oversize wool blazer, a staple in every stylish woman's wardrobe. A good blazer can make any outfit chicer, adding a touch of tailoring and sophistication that never fails to increase an ensemble's value tenfold. I rate the way Lisa styled hers, letting the gray pop with the addition of a colorful underlayer, but overall, keeping the outfit simple by wearing jeans instead of trousers or a skirt. She nailed it.
Shop oversize blazers:
Lisa wasn't the only attendee, though, who prioritized their race weekend look. Great style was aplenty in Las Vegas—it always is when Lewis Hamilton's there. But don't just take my word for it. Scroll down to find more podium-worthy ensembles from the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
The best looks from the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix:
WHO: Lewis Hamilton
WEAR: Versace shirt and pants
WHO: Ashley Graham
WEAR: Puma sneakers
WHO: Paul Mescal
WEAR: Custom Ferrari top, jeans, and jacket
WHO: Lewis Hamilton
WEAR: Dior jacket, pants, and bag
WHO: Winnie Harlow
WEAR: Reiss x McLaren F1 Team Varsity Jacket ($1152); Hermès bag
WHO: Carmen Mundt and George Russell
WEAR: Tommy Hilfiger
WHO: Lewis Hamilton
WEAR: Custom Tommy Hilfiger
WHO: Shaun White and Nina Dobrev
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
-
These Days, Steph Curry's Range Extends Beyond the 3-Point Line—and Into the Tunnel
We spoke to Curry and his stylist, Jason Bolden, about pregame style.
By Eliza Huber
-
The Risqué Trend Celebs Are Wearing With Tights in NYC and London Right Now
No bare legs here.
By Drew Elovitz
-
Sara Silva Channels the Dark and Seductive World of Cruel Intentions With Latest Press Looks
From Puppets and Puppets to Sandy Liang, the actress didn't miss.
By Jessica Baker
-
Selena Gomez's Jeans Outfit Looks Ultra-Rich Because of This Simple Reason
Your closet needs this trend.
By Allyson Payer
-
I'm a Mom With 2 Young Kids—These 31 Easy Nordstrom Black Friday Sale Picks Make Me Feel Stylish
These are guaranteed to sell out.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Wait, Gap's Pre–Black Friday Sale Is So Good—25 Elevated Winter Basics That Have My Attention
Chic and affordable? Done and done.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
It's Not Denim's Fault That Chic People Prefer This Stylish Fall Pant Trend
It's too good.
By Eliza Huber
-
Wearing Cropped Jeans With This Type of Shoe Keeps Them From Looking Dated
You probably already own them.
By Allyson Payer