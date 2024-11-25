Lisa Wore the Elegant Jacket Trend That'll Instantly Elevate Your Basic Jeans

This weekend, the celebrity set flocked to Las Vegas for the second annual Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix. More specifically, guests of various teams and sponsors included athletes such as Noah Lyles, Shaun White, and Skylar Diggins-Smith, as well as actors, models, and musicians, from Ashley Graham to Paul Mescal. One of the biggest names on the VIP list—yes, even bigger than Mescal—was Lisa (Lalisa Manoban), the Blackpink singer turned White Lotus actress.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 23: Lisa of K-Pop group Blackpink attends the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(Image credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

On Lisa: Ferrari top, blazer, and La Ferrari Dino Bag ($1990)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 23: Lisa of K-Pop group Blackpink attends the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(Image credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

For Sunday's race, Lisa showed up to the paddock in (almost) head-to-toe Ferrari, the Italian fashion brand owned by F1's oldest and winningest team, Scuderia Ferrari. She attended the event with the Maranello-based team wearing a scarf top from its S/S 25 collection, as well as a black La Ferrari Dino Bag and a gray blazer from the F/W 24 collection. She paired it all with simple, straight-leg jeans and black ankle boots.

Though each piece of her race-day look had its own winning, unique traits, the item that stood out to me most was her oversize wool blazer, a staple in every stylish woman's wardrobe. A good blazer can make any outfit chicer, adding a touch of tailoring and sophistication that never fails to increase an ensemble's value tenfold. I rate the way Lisa styled hers, letting the gray pop with the addition of a colorful underlayer, but overall, keeping the outfit simple by wearing jeans instead of trousers or a skirt. She nailed it.

Shop oversize blazers:

Double-Breasted Blazer
H&M
Double-Breasted Blazer

One-Button Blazer
Nordstrom
One-Button Blazer

Single Breasted Blazer
COS
Single Breasted Blazer

100% Wool Double Breasted Blazer Zw Collection
ZARA
100% Wool Double Breasted Blazer Zw Collection

Brushed-Finish Twill Blazer
H&M
Brushed-Finish Twill Blazer

Straight Cut Wool Blend Herringbone Blazer
ZARA
Straight Cut Wool Blend Herringbone Blazer

Lisa wasn't the only attendee, though, who prioritized their race weekend look. Great style was aplenty in Las Vegas—it always is when Lewis Hamilton's there. But don't just take my word for it. Scroll down to find more podium-worthy ensembles from the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The best looks from the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix:

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 21: Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes walks in the Paddock prior to practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 21, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(Image credit: Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

WHO: Lewis Hamilton
WEAR: Versace shirt and pants

Ashley Graham at the Las Vegas Grand Prix from the PUMA Suite on November 23.

(Image credit: Courtesy of PUMA)

WHO: Ashley Graham
WEAR: Puma sneakers

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 23: Paul Mescal attends the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas on November 23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(Image credit: Bryan Steffy - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

WHO: Paul Mescal
WEAR: Custom Ferrari top, jeans, and jacket

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 20: Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes walks in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 20, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(Image credit: Mark Sutton - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

WHO: Lewis Hamilton
WEAR: Dior jacket, pants, and bag

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 23: Winnie Harlow attends the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(Image credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

WHO: Winnie Harlow
WEAR: Reiss x McLaren F1 Team Varsity Jacket ($1152); Hermès bag

Carmen Mundt and George Russell wearing Tommy Hilfiger at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team)

WHO: Carmen Mundt and George Russell
WEAR: Tommy Hilfiger

Lewis Hamilton wearing a custom blue sequin look from Tommy Hilfiger during the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team)

WHO: Lewis Hamilton
WEAR: Custom Tommy Hilfiger

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 23: Shaun White and Nina Dobrev attend the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(Image credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

WHO: Shaun White and Nina Dobrev

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

