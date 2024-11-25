This weekend, the celebrity set flocked to Las Vegas for the second annual Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix. More specifically, guests of various teams and sponsors included athletes such as Noah Lyles, Shaun White, and Skylar Diggins-Smith, as well as actors, models, and musicians, from Ashley Graham to Paul Mescal. One of the biggest names on the VIP list—yes, even bigger than Mescal—was Lisa (Lalisa Manoban), the Blackpink singer turned White Lotus actress.

(Image credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

On Lisa: Ferrari top, blazer, and La Ferrari Dino Bag ($1990)

(Image credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

For Sunday's race, Lisa showed up to the paddock in (almost) head-to-toe Ferrari, the Italian fashion brand owned by F1's oldest and winningest team, Scuderia Ferrari. She attended the event with the Maranello-based team wearing a scarf top from its S/S 25 collection, as well as a black La Ferrari Dino Bag and a gray blazer from the F/W 24 collection. She paired it all with simple, straight-leg jeans and black ankle boots.

Though each piece of her race-day look had its own winning, unique traits, the item that stood out to me most was her oversize wool blazer, a staple in every stylish woman's wardrobe. A good blazer can make any outfit chicer, adding a touch of tailoring and sophistication that never fails to increase an ensemble's value tenfold. I rate the way Lisa styled hers, letting the gray pop with the addition of a colorful underlayer, but overall, keeping the outfit simple by wearing jeans instead of trousers or a skirt. She nailed it.

Shop oversize blazers:

COS Single Breasted Blazer $250 SHOP NOW

ZARA 100% Wool Double Breasted Blazer Zw Collection $139 SHOP NOW

ZARA Straight Cut Wool Blend Herringbone Blazer $90 SHOP NOW

Lisa wasn't the only attendee, though, who prioritized their race weekend look. Great style was aplenty in Las Vegas—it always is when Lewis Hamilton's there. But don't just take my word for it. Scroll down to find more podium-worthy ensembles from the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The best looks from the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix:

(Image credit: Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

WHO: Lewis Hamilton

WEAR: Versace shirt and pants

(Image credit: Courtesy of PUMA)

WHO: Ashley Graham

WEAR: Puma sneakers

(Image credit: Bryan Steffy - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

WHO: Paul Mescal

WEAR: Custom Ferrari top, jeans, and jacket

(Image credit: Mark Sutton - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

WHO: Lewis Hamilton

WEAR: Dior jacket, pants, and bag

(Image credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

WHO: Winnie Harlow

WEAR: Reiss x McLaren F1 Team Varsity Jacket ($1152); Hermès bag

(Image credit: Courtesy of Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team)

WHO: Carmen Mundt and George Russell

WEAR: Tommy Hilfiger

(Image credit: Courtesy of Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team)

WHO: Lewis Hamilton

WEAR: Custom Tommy Hilfiger

(Image credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

WHO: Shaun White and Nina Dobrev