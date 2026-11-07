Black and Brown Will Always Be Timeless, But This Stylish Colour Trend is Very Much “In” RN

The biggest colour trend of 2026 has been declared—wondering how to wear it? Scroll down to see how fashion insiders are styling royal purple now.

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Purple outfit ideas 2026
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As we look back on 2026, it will become known as the year that fashion's shift towards statement colour and full-throttle maximalism ended an era of quiet luxury. Psychedelic prints, bold brights, and lots of lots of embellishments; amidst the noise though, one trend quietly emerged as the hottest of them all: royal purple. You see, whilst we may have fallen for spring's rich cherry red and zingy chartreuse hues and marvelled at summer's vibrant aqua blues and electric neon pinks, this spellbinding shade seems to have something the other brights lack—longevity.

Purple outfit ideas 2026: story image

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Long before it hit the autumn/winter 2026 runways, Tyrian purple was the definitive colour of power, prestige and drama. From Queen Elizabeth II to Prince’s iconic Purple Reign (and lest we forget, Carrie Bradshaw’s Fendi Baguette), few colours hold such a rich historical weight whilst maintaining an edge that feels entirely modern.

After a quiet hiatus from the spotlight in the 2000s and 2010s, it was the Miu Miu autumn/winter 2025 show that helped spark its revival, when those internet-breaking (and Alexa Chung-approved) buckle boots came down its ‘60s-inspired runway. And with Victoria Beckham, Celine, Valentino, Loewe, and Tory Burch all showing the shade this year and high-street hero COS creating several best-sellers, its comeback is undisputed. So now the only thing left to consider is how to make it work for your everyday.

Purple outfit ideas 2026: story image

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I've scoured the social media feeds of some of the most fashionable people on the Apps and uncovered five outfits to help you resolve any purple-hued trouble. And don't fret, whether you lean minimalist or fancy yourself maximalist, there's something in here for everyone. Convinced? Scroll down to find out how to wear purple in 2026.

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5 Purple Outfits to Wear This Winter and Beyond:

1. The Cool Girl

Purple outfit ideas 2026: Borislava Sekova

(Image credit: @borislavasekova)

Style Notes: Want to know the secret to wearing rich purple without feeling overly formal? Take notes from Borislava Sekova (pictured above). By pairing a luxurious V-neck knit over a clean white T-shirt and finishing with barrel-leg cargo trousers, she balances the high-impact colour with a laid-back utilitarianism, creating a combo that feels understated yet deeply compelling. The real genius lies in the high-low styling, anchored with a sleek white pointed-toe kitten heel and iconic Chanel 25; this is a look I want to re-create immediately.

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2. The Maximalist

Purple outfit ideas 2026: Karyna Balaban

(Image credit: @karynabalaban)

Style Notes: Pared-back dressers, look away now—this purple outfit is pure, unapologetic colour-blocking at its finest. Anchored with a bold purple blazer, Karyna Balaban (pictured above) pairs vibrant green and pink to deliver a look that gives a chicer, high-fashion Daphne from Scooby-Doo. From her lime long-sleeved T-shirt to her pink knee-length skirt and stocking-and-witchy-heel combo, this is how to clash bold brights with confidence.

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3. The London It Girl

Purple outfit ideas 2026: gabsluk

(Image credit: @gabsluk)

Style Notes: Consider this the ultimate guide to London street style. In an outfit that balances nostalgia with the new, Gabrielle Luksaite (pictured above) pairs vintage-inspired pieces like fluid taffeta trousers and directional cut-out pumps with a relaxed purple jumper. Contemporary in feel, these once “dated” pieces perfectly speak to the style of the city—a little old, a little new and all cool. Who said you can’t wear silk in winter again?

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4. The Minimalist

Purple outfit ideas 2026: aisha potter

(Image credit: @aishapotter)

Style Notes: Now, I like to make my edits as inclusive as possible, which means minimalists, you too can rejoice as I’ve found the perfect look for you. Styling a monochromatic black leather look, Aisha Potter (pictured above) uses her purple knitwear to create a pop of colour around the waist to add a point of interest.

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5. Colour Drenched

Purple outfit ideas 2026: maxinewylde

(Image credit: @maxinewylde)

Style Notes: If you think purple is a quiet shade, think again—it reaches peak drama when layered in tonal colour-blocks. Pairing a dramatic, moody opera coat with a fitted top and a beret in differing shades of violet, the hues create a rich textural contrast. Add chocolate brown trousers to ground the look and a lime green bag as the ultimate pop of colour and you create a high-impact outfit that commands attention.

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Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Junior Fashion Editor

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.

At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.