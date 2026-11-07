As we look back on 2026, it will become known as the year that fashion's shift towards statement colour and full-throttle maximalism ended an era of quiet luxury. Psychedelic prints, bold brights, and lots of lots of embellishments; amidst the noise though, one trend quietly emerged as the hottest of them all: royal purple. You see, whilst we may have fallen for spring's rich cherry red and zingy chartreuse hues and marvelled at summer's vibrant aqua blues and electric neon pinks, this spellbinding shade seems to have something the other brights lack—longevity.
Long before it hit the autumn/winter 2026 runways, Tyrian purple was the definitive colour of power, prestige and drama. From Queen Elizabeth II to Prince’s iconic Purple Reign (and lest we forget, Carrie Bradshaw’s Fendi Baguette), few colours hold such a rich historical weight whilst maintaining an edge that feels entirely modern.
After a quiet hiatus from the spotlight in the 2000s and 2010s, it was the Miu Miu autumn/winter 2025 show that helped spark its revival, when those internet-breaking (and Alexa Chung-approved) buckle boots came down its ‘60s-inspired runway. And with Victoria Beckham, Celine, Valentino, Loewe, and Tory Burch all showing the shade this year and high-street hero COS creating several best-sellers, its comeback is undisputed. So now the only thing left to consider is how to make it work for your everyday.
I've scoured the social media feeds of some of the most fashionable people on the Apps and uncovered five outfits to help you resolve any purple-hued trouble. And don't fret, whether you lean minimalist or fancy yourself maximalist, there's something in here for everyone. Convinced? Scroll down to find out how to wear purple in 2026.
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5 Purple Outfits to Wear This Winter and Beyond:
1. The Cool Girl
Style Notes: Want to know the secret to wearing rich purple without feeling overly formal? Take notes from Borislava Sekova (pictured above). By pairing a luxurious V-neck knit over a clean white T-shirt and finishing with barrel-leg cargo trousers, she balances the high-impact colour with a laid-back utilitarianism, creating a combo that feels understated yet deeply compelling. The real genius lies in the high-low styling, anchored with a sleek white pointed-toe kitten heel and iconic Chanel 25; this is a look I want to re-create immediately.
Shop the Look:
COS
Merino Wool Layered V-Neck Jumper
I have a sneaky suspicion that this is her exact jumper.
COS
Clean Cut T-Shirt
You can never find a better T-shirt.
ZARA
Zw Collection Mid-Waist Cargo Capris
No need to size up as this Zara shape comes naturally oversized.
M&S
Leather Patent Stiletto Heel Chisel Toe Court Shoes
The Who What Wear UK fashion team swear by the comfort of M&S's luxe-looking shapes.
Chanel
25 Bag
Thanks to Ebay's rigorous authentication process, you'll be able to get this sold out style for a fraction of its retail price.
2. The Maximalist
Style Notes: Pared-back dressers, look away now—this purple outfit is pure, unapologetic colour-blocking at its finest. Anchored with a bold purple blazer, Karyna Balaban (pictured above) pairs vibrant green and pink to deliver a look that gives a chicer, high-fashion Daphne from Scooby-Doo. From her lime long-sleeved T-shirt to her pink knee-length skirt and stocking-and-witchy-heel combo, this is how to clash bold brights with confidence.
Shop the Look:
Zadig&Voltaire
Visco Crinkled Leather Blazer
Size down for a more fitted effect.
Miss Selfridge
Satin 90s Length Mini Skirt
It not time to pack away your midi skirts just yet.
Calzedonia
20 Denier Comfort Cuff Knee-Highs
It's stocking season.
Gucci
Pump Heels
Shop her exact shoes.
STAUD
Maude Carryall
Find me a chicer mock-croc bag, I dare you.
3. The London It Girl
Style Notes: Consider this the ultimate guide to London street style. In an outfit that balances nostalgia with the new, Gabrielle Luksaite (pictured above) pairs vintage-inspired pieces like fluid taffeta trousers and directional cut-out pumps with a relaxed purple jumper. Contemporary in feel, these once “dated” pieces perfectly speak to the style of the city—a little old, a little new and all cool. Who said you can’t wear silk in winter again?
Shop the Look:
ALIGNE
Dion Brushed Wool Jumper
The brushed wool will keep you toasty this winter.
Donni
The Taffeta Drawstring Cargo Pant
Shop Gab's exact cargo trousers.
ALOHAS
Rosalind Cut Out Black
I'll be swapping her pumps for a pair of flats for walkability reasons.
COS
Beaded Jade Necklace
Long necklaces have become such a thing this year.
4. The Minimalist
Style Notes: Now, I like to make my edits as inclusive as possible, which means minimalists, you too can rejoice as I’ve found the perfect look for you. Styling a monochromatic black leather look, Aisha Potter (pictured above) uses her purple knitwear to create a pop of colour around the waist to add a point of interest.
Shop the Look:
H&M
Leather shirt
If you like this shirt I'd be quick as I've seen it all over my social media feed.
ARMA
Jean Paneled Leather Straight-Leg Pants
Can you ever go wrong with a good pair of leather trousers?
Massimo Dutti
Embossed Leather Loafers
The ruched front adds a preppier finish to these minimal loafers.
Missoma
Molten Soft Square Pavé Stud Earrings
Simple yet sophisticated.
ZARA
100% Cashmere V-Neck Jumper
Such a good price for an 100% cashmere jumper.
5. Colour Drenched
Style Notes: If you think purple is a quiet shade, think again—it reaches peak drama when layered in tonal colour-blocks. Pairing a dramatic, moody opera coat with a fitted top and a beret in differing shades of violet, the hues create a rich textural contrast. Add chocolate brown trousers to ground the look and a lime green bag as the ultimate pop of colour and you create a high-impact outfit that commands attention.
Shop the Look:
Reformation
Courtney Coat
Statement-making.
ZARA
Cotton Long Sleeve T-Shirt
The perfect base layer.
H&M
Wide Tailored Trousers
This style ranges from UK 4 - 26.
Kangol
Wool Beret Jax
Shop Maxine's exact hat.
Coach
Soft Empire Carryall Bag 40
I'll be swapping her lime green iteration for a wearable brown.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.