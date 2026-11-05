Sorry, Scoop Necks—Chic Dressers Will Be Wearing This Winter Knitwear Trend Instead in 2027
Surprisingly sexy yet incredibly sophisticated, the humble V-neck jumper has become the most dominant knitwear trend for winter. Ahead, fashion writer Ava Gilchrist shares how to wear one well this season.
Curving at the shoulders and cutting a straight line down to the sternum, the humble V-neck jumper has swiftly become one of the most dominant knitwear trends today. Once associated with elderly grandfathers who paired chunky versions with khaki chinos and New Balancesneakers, the sweater has since shed any connotations with geriatric wardrobes and emerged as the chicest thing one could layer up in this winter.
Despite it being a true essential style across every generation, this season in particular, the V-neck has been given a much-needed makeover. Like how Emerald Fennell always paints her world with a vampy lens, the designer cohort pioneering the trend has rendered the shape in a more sultry, albeit still sophisticated, format.
At Prada, lightweight sweaters curved inward toward the navel, revealing a high-octane bralette underneath. At Tory Burch, they were decorated with chintzy embroidery and styled with sleek pencil skirts, creating a sort of CBK-inspired secretarial silhouette that appeals to any woman who wants to spice up their corporate grey office attire. At Toteme, they were cut close to the body and cropped high above the waist to show off the candy-striped shirting layered underneath.
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With the style offering up prime real estate across your décolletage, the question is not whether you should wear one, but rather how to wear a V-neck jumper. The sweater’s exposure across the chest offers many possibilities; you could choose to layer it on top of a crisp white T-shirt, style it back with a classic crew neck or even pair it on top of a polo à la Mica Argañaraz in Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez’s debut collection for Loewe. (And that’s not even mentioning the way Olivia Coleman wore it with a midi skirt and leather jacket for Miu Miu’s spring/summer 2027 show.)
So, with many options up your sleeve, both proverbially and literally, Who What Wear has chosen to spotlight three simple ways of wearing it for the season ahead. Entirely unfussy, the triangular motif does a lot of the hard work in making you appear more put together, so it’s usually a matter of deciding how much skin you want to reveal.
A suitable companion for trusted denim, polished trousers and decorative skirts alike, this is a style you’ll want to wrap up in for years to come. (Hence the aforementioned reference to how beloved it is amongst elder relatives.)
For the most trend-forward, continue adding dimension through your accessories by drawing the eye to the area with a torque necklace or an ornate shawl. After all, what’s not to love about a knit with so much potential?
How To Wear a V-Neck Jumper? 3 Ways To Style It For Winter 2026
1. V-Neck Jumper + Black Trousers + Heeled Ballet Pumps
Style Notes: One of the most understated elements of wearing a V-neck is how sensual the style can be. Forfeit wearing anything underneath for a look that’s incredibly evening-appropriate. Dining over small plates and sipping cocktails on Saturday evening has never seemed more desirable when wrapped up in a sumptuous knit that just ever so slightly hints at a plunging neckline.
Shop the Look:
Reformation
Stella Cashmere Deep V-Neck Sweater
The deeper the V-neck, the chicer the look.
Puck Sculptural Cummerbund Trousers
Featuring a sleek, cummerbund-effect waistband, these balloon-shape trousers skim at the ankle and sit high at the wai
Topshop
Arizona Ruched Kitten Heel Court
With an elasticated effect and a knife-like point, these micro heels can elevate even the most elementary outfit.
2. V-Neck Jumper + White Jeans + Gathered Loafers
Style Notes: Wearing a V-neck jumper is a masterclass in effortless layering. Embrace a neutral colour palette to allow the contrast between your knit and T-shirt to stand out even further. Vanilla shades of denim feel completely in keeping with the frosty winter that awaits us, whilst the khaki coloured trench coat grounds it all in a soft, muted tone. Top it all off with a pair of gathered loafers for a look that will make you look considered, even if your plans for the day are just to nip to your local high street.
Shop the Look:
Rise & Fall
Women's Cashmere Merino V Neck Jumper
As far as editor-approved knitwear goes, Rise & Fall's soft as butter merino style is truly one of the most highly sought-after styles.
With Nothing Underneath
Fawcett Jeans
Flittering between a city ease and a country elegance, this delicate-looking pair of white jeans will see you through any occasion.
ZARA
Ruched Leather Loafers
The definition of expensive-looking high-street.
3. V-Neck Jumper + Pencil Skirt + Heels
Style Notes:
Shop the Look:
ZARA
100% Wool V-Neck Jumper
The slightly marbled colouring brings a preppy sensibility that's undeniably polished.
Reformation
Veda Elle Leather Skirt
Fling over your shoulders or wear as is, the choice is yours.
Massimo Dutti
Strappy Heeled Sandals With Embellished Detail
Gold is having a moment—thanks to Saint Laurent—and this small embellished detail is such a suave way of wearing this trend.
Shop More V-Neck Jumpers:
Reformation
Sydney Regenerative Wool V-Neck Sweater
Looking both cosy and chic need not be separate desires with this style.
M&S
V Neck Relaxed Jumper
For less than an average meal in London, this deal is too good to resist.
Uniqlo
100% Cashmere V Neck Jumper
Uniqlo has some of the most accessible cashmere on the high street.
With Nothing Underneath
Cornwall V-Neck Jumper: Yak Wool, Navy
Escape to the Cotswolds have never been more enticing with this.
Gap
Black CashSoft Oversized V-Neck Jumper
Knitwear and denim are a heavenly combination.
Soeur
Pullover Julie Gris Anthracite
The chunky, ribbed hemline is such a elevated motif.
H&M
V-Neck Wool Jumper
Get in quick, this style is already selling out.
Quince
Mongolian Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Jumper
Since launching in the UK, Quince has enamoured tastemakers and editors alike.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's Fashion Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.