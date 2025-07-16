I Moved From L.A. to NYC and Cut My Closet in Half—These 9 Outfits Made the Edit

Anneliese Henderson's avatar
By
published
in Features

Welcome to Before I Head Out, a series in which fashion editor Anneliese Henderson rounds up the snaps she's taken of her favorite outfits before heading out the door of her New York home.

It's been about three months since my husband and I moved from our Los Angeles home to our New York City apartment. When we decided to relocate, my first thought was What about all my clothes? Sure, I could have gotten a storage unit. But honestly, this move felt like the perfect time for a purge. And purge I did. My friends and neighbors were probably in heaven with the sheer volume of clothing I offloaded onto them in the days leading up to our move. I kept the essentials—linen pants, versatile tanks, my favorite bags—but everything else had to go. Of course, once I arrived in NYC, I gave myself permission to add a few fresh pieces to the mix. It was a big move—I deserved to treat myself. Keep scrolling to see which pieces made the cut.

anneliese henderson before i head out images

(Image credit: @annadzhenderson)

These days, with the move and all the chaos that comes with it, my mind is going in a million different directions. I'm not in a routine yet, so decision fatigue is real. Having a matching set like this one from Dissh is a lifesaver because I don't have to think. I just throw it on and know I'll look chic.

dissh,

Dissh
Charli Tan Stripe Halter Top

Dissh, CHARLI TAN STRIPE PANT
Dissh
CHARLI TAN STRIPE PANT

anneliese henderson before i head out images

(Image credit: @annadzhenderson)

I wore this outfit on repeat in L.A., and thankfully, it's translated perfectly to NYC. It's simple: jeans (not just any jeans, but my tried-and-true Free People barrel jeans) and a classic tank. The finishing touch that I didn't have in L.A.? My Chanel 20 bag, which I borrowed from Bag Borrow or Steal this month. It's a dreamy bag and proof that one standout piece can elevate the whole vibe.

Chanel, 22 Mini Shoulder Bag
Chanel
22 Mini Shoulder Bag

Patos Flat Sandal in Misc, Size 10
Patos Flat Sandal

We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans
Free People
We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans

Hudson Knit Top
Reformation
Hudson Knit Top

anneliese henderson before i head out images

(Image credit: @annadzhenderson)

We moved to Brooklyn, but my Gossip Girl–loving, preppy side still makes an appearance now and then. This look is very "country club meets cool girl in the city"—white low-rise jeans, a black cardigan, ballet flats, and of course, my Chanel crossbody.

Nocturnal Solid Cardi
Free People
Nocturnal Solid Cardi

We the Free Tennessee Low-Rise Boyfriend Jeans
Free People
We the Free Tennessee Low-Rise Boyfriend Jeans

Martinez Flat
Tony Bianco
Martinez Flat

paige,

Paige
Darby Belt

anneliese henderson before i head out images

(Image credit: @annadzhenderson)

In L.A., dressing for the office was definitely more relaxed. And while our NYC office isn't overly formal, I do find myself leaning into a more polished vibe. When I posted this fit on IG, I got a flurry of "you're my lawyer" comments. The red sweater from Almina Concept has been a go-to since I picked it up last fall. On weekends, I'll tie it around my shoulders with an all-white look. It's cozy and practical, especially when the wind picks up along the river.

almina-concept,

Almina Concept
Wool V Neck Sweater

Mercer Bag Black
Freja New York
Mercer Bag Black

anneliese henderson before i head out images

(Image credit: @annadzhenderson)

I wear these shorts so often that I should probably invest in a backup pair. (I'm putting my washing machine to work!) I style them with pretty much everything, but lately I've been pairing them with an easy tank (this one is $20 from Amazon) for a no-fuss, everyday look.

product
Gap
365 Low Rise Linen-Blend Trouser Shorts

Artfish Women's Sleeveless Full Tank Top Form Fitting Scoop Neck Ribbed Knit Basic Tight Fitted Cami Mocha Brown, S
Artfish
Scoop Neck Ribbed Knit Cami

Claudia Mini Bag
Reformation
Claudia Mini Bag

Fisherman Sandal - Jasmine
Mansur Gavriel
Fisherman Sandal

anneliese henderson before i head out images

(Image credit: @annadzhenderson)

I've been loyal to this white maxi skirt from Reformation for over two years now, and the compliments still roll in. To change things up, I added a cinched pinstripe blazer to dress the skirt up a bit. And the shoes? Hands down, my favorite part of the outfit. They're mesh ballet flats from Paige, and I love that you can see my pedicure peeping through ever so slightly.

Lucy Skirt
Reformation
Lucy Skirt

Pinstripe Suited Blazer
Naked Wardrobe
Pinstripe Suited Blazer

product
Paige
Josie Flat

anneliese henderson before i head out images

(Image credit: @annadzhenderson)

I kept this outfit minimal to let the shoes shine. These suede mules from Maguire Shoes are so chic—the leather is incredibly soft, and I can walk for miles without even thinking about my feet.

We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans
Free People
We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans

Rafael Brown Suede Pump
Maguire Shoes
Rafael Brown Suede Pump

We the Free Perfect Oversized Tee
Free People
We the Free Perfect Oversized Tee

Coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39, Tan
Coach
Coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39

Braided Italian Leather Belt
J.Crew
Braided Italian Leather Belt

anneliese henderson before i head out images

(Image credit: @annadzhenderson)

Ask any fashion editor—drawstring pants are a summer essential. I actually forgot I had these until I was packing up my closet for the move, and thank goodness I found them. Yes, they're perfect over bikini bottoms for a beach day, but I like dressing them up a bit. I styled them with a strapless top, strappy sandals, and a straw bag. It made the perfect outfit for a day running around Soho with friends.

Olina Linen Pant
Reformation
Olina Linen Pant

product
Aritzia
Posh Tube Top

Tkees Sarit Sandals
Tkees
Sarit Sandals

product
Banana Republic
Bamboo Mini Straw Tote by Sensi Studio

anneliese henderson before i head out images

(Image credit: @annadzhenderson)

Simple, simple, simple. That's what I gravitate toward when it comes to summer dressing. Can you tell? These linen pants feel like nothing when you put them on—they're truly that lightweight. I styled them with gold jewelry (I'm beyond obsessed with my Tiny Tags necklace) and chunky sandals. Just the right balance of breezy and put-together.

Mini Dog Tag Necklace (1-3 Tags)
Tiny Tags
Mini Dog Tag Necklace

product
Banana Republic
Soho High-Rise Wide-Leg Linen Pant

Nico Suede Khaki Leather Sandals
ALOHAS
Nico Suede Khaki Leather Sandals

product
Abercrombie
Draped Cowl Back Top

Anneliese Henderson
Anneliese Henderson
Senior Editor, Branded Content

Anneliese Henderson is a Los Angeles–based senior editor on the branded content team at Who What Wear where she covers the latest in fashion, beauty, and lifestyle. When she’s not writing about her favorite trends, you can find her reading a book by the beach or spending money on overpriced smoothies at Erewhon.

Latest