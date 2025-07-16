I Moved From L.A. to NYC and Cut My Closet in Half—These 9 Outfits Made the Edit

Welcome to Before I Head Out, a series in which fashion editor Anneliese Henderson rounds up the snaps she's taken of her favorite outfits before heading out the door of her New York home.
It's been about three months since my husband and I moved from our Los Angeles home to our New York City apartment. When we decided to relocate, my first thought was What about all my clothes? Sure, I could have gotten a storage unit. But honestly, this move felt like the perfect time for a purge. And purge I did. My friends and neighbors were probably in heaven with the sheer volume of clothing I offloaded onto them in the days leading up to our move. I kept the essentials—linen pants, versatile tanks, my favorite bags—but everything else had to go. Of course, once I arrived in NYC, I gave myself permission to add a few fresh pieces to the mix. It was a big move—I deserved to treat myself. Keep scrolling to see which pieces made the cut.
These days, with the move and all the chaos that comes with it, my mind is going in a million different directions. I'm not in a routine yet, so decision fatigue is real. Having a matching set like this one from Dissh is a lifesaver because I don't have to think. I just throw it on and know I'll look chic.
I wore this outfit on repeat in L.A., and thankfully, it's translated perfectly to NYC. It's simple: jeans (not just any jeans, but my tried-and-true Free People barrel jeans) and a classic tank. The finishing touch that I didn't have in L.A.? My Chanel 20 bag, which I borrowed from Bag Borrow or Steal this month. It's a dreamy bag and proof that one standout piece can elevate the whole vibe.
We moved to Brooklyn, but my Gossip Girl–loving, preppy side still makes an appearance now and then. This look is very "country club meets cool girl in the city"—white low-rise jeans, a black cardigan, ballet flats, and of course, my Chanel crossbody.
In L.A., dressing for the office was definitely more relaxed. And while our NYC office isn't overly formal, I do find myself leaning into a more polished vibe. When I posted this fit on IG, I got a flurry of "you're my lawyer" comments. The red sweater from Almina Concept has been a go-to since I picked it up last fall. On weekends, I'll tie it around my shoulders with an all-white look. It's cozy and practical, especially when the wind picks up along the river.
I wear these shorts so often that I should probably invest in a backup pair. (I'm putting my washing machine to work!) I style them with pretty much everything, but lately I've been pairing them with an easy tank (this one is $20 from Amazon) for a no-fuss, everyday look.
I've been loyal to this white maxi skirt from Reformation for over two years now, and the compliments still roll in. To change things up, I added a cinched pinstripe blazer to dress the skirt up a bit. And the shoes? Hands down, my favorite part of the outfit. They're mesh ballet flats from Paige, and I love that you can see my pedicure peeping through ever so slightly.
I kept this outfit minimal to let the shoes shine. These suede mules from Maguire Shoes are so chic—the leather is incredibly soft, and I can walk for miles without even thinking about my feet.
Ask any fashion editor—drawstring pants are a summer essential. I actually forgot I had these until I was packing up my closet for the move, and thank goodness I found them. Yes, they're perfect over bikini bottoms for a beach day, but I like dressing them up a bit. I styled them with a strapless top, strappy sandals, and a straw bag. It made the perfect outfit for a day running around Soho with friends.
Simple, simple, simple. That's what I gravitate toward when it comes to summer dressing. Can you tell? These linen pants feel like nothing when you put them on—they're truly that lightweight. I styled them with gold jewelry (I'm beyond obsessed with my Tiny Tags necklace) and chunky sandals. Just the right balance of breezy and put-together.
Anneliese Henderson is a Los Angeles–based senior editor on the branded content team at Who What Wear where she covers the latest in fashion, beauty, and lifestyle. When she’s not writing about her favorite trends, you can find her reading a book by the beach or spending money on overpriced smoothies at Erewhon.