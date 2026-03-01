March is well and truly a breath of fresh air. We've turned the corner from winter, and that means our wardrobes are no longer weighed down by inclement weather, and in turn, heavy-duty garments. Though the cold still rears its head, it can't dampen the joy that comes from March outfits. They're lighter, more considered. They aren't merely a stack of fabrics to get us from one building to the next without freezing. They still consist of layers, yes, but they're nuanced. We've traded in our long wool coats for a more delicate leather versions perhaps. Puffers have been exchanged for cropped trench coats, nylon jackets and bombers. Knitwear can be worn on its own. We can finally play with open-toe shoes once more and break out our favourite trainers.
There is so much to love about the month that brings us spring, which is why we're celebrating with some of the best March outfit ideas. I know, for one, that you have to approach these longer days with tenderness and caution. It's not fully time to put away boots and jackets with cold snaps and rain storms lurking, however, it's the season of the trench and the lightweight cardigan. It's the moment when white jeans can shine again, and the time for embracing lighter layers. The following outfits show that it's more than possible to merge your seasonal wardrobes into a transitional blend that'll support you all month.
In these looks, skirts get paired with cropped trenches, trainers and baseball caps make the perfect laidback duo and leather coats get styled with white trousers for just the right amount of contrast. Scroll on and discover the careful balance that March outfits know how to do best.
Chic Outfits You'll Want to Wear All Throughout March:
1. Suede Coat + White Jeans + Mary-Janes
Style Notes: Whilst white denim season is upon us, I'm also not ready to retire my leather jackets and dark-toned coats. Annabel's look is the best of both. Combining a soft suede trench with the brightness of white jeans creates a look that's flawlessly balanced. This is one I'll be wearing long into spring.
Shop the Look:
Rise & Fall
Suede Trench Coat
Chocolate brown works just as well for spring as it does for autumn.
ZARA
Jeans Z.03 Straight High-Waist Long Length
It's time to bring out the white denim once more. This cut and leg shape feels so modern.
CHLOÉ
Marcie Embellished Leather Ballet Flats
T-bar flats, like Annabel's, are a fresh take on the Mary-Jane and ballet flat trend.
2. Cropped Trench Jacket + Skirt + Loafers
Style Notes: Trench coats will forever have a place in my wardrobe, but perhaps you're like me and sometimes crave a twist on the classics. That's exactly what Grace has curated here. The springtime icon is certainly present, but its cropped cut and funnel neck make it feel renewed. The poplin skirt and loafers (plus tights) are ideal for cooler days, but it's an easy outfit to adjust based on temperature.
Shop the Look:
MANGO
Funnel Neck Cropped Trench Coat
You can never go wrong with a funnel neck and cropped cut. It makes your classic trench feel revitalised.
H&M
Circular Poplin Skirt - Black
An easy piece to style with so many tops, from chic button-downs to colourful cardigans.
YSL
Le Loafer Supple in Matte Leather
These loafers are one of the best investments our team think you can make. Don't believe me? Read why here.
Style Notes: Barrel is one of those silhouettes that completely shook up the jean sphere, and I'm so here for it. The cut is eye-catching in the best way and is a perfect tool for experimenting with different shapes and proportions. The cinched-waist leather jacket on Hannah also feels seasonally relevant, as it looks a little less like our thick, bulky layering pieces from the season earlier.
Shop the Look:
& Other Stories
Drawstring-Waist Leather Jacket
I'm calling it now, drawstring waists are the new waisted silhouettes for 2026.
AGOLDE
Luna High-Rise Tapered Organic Jeans
Barrel-leg jeans are a statement piece even style minimalists can get behind.
COS
Pointed Leather Slingback Kitten Heels
Heels with higher vamps are incredibly trendy right now. They bring a retro twist to your shoe rack.
4. Blazer + Satin Skirt + Kitten Heels
Style Notes: When you're at a loss for ideas staring into your wardrobe, look to Ingrid's elegant outfit. A blazer and slip skirt will forever be a reliable pairing. You can elevate it, as she's done, with kitten heels, or add loafers or trainers for a slightly more casual option. The black-and-white colour scheme is also inspired and eternally classic.
Shop the Look:
Malina
Carol Fitted Round-Neck Wool-Blend Blazer
A super chic option, just like Ingrid's, with a cinched waist.
Ghost
Satin Maxi Slip Skirt
The sheen of satin and silk feel so fitting for spring and summer.