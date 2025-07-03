This Is the Shoe Trend It Girls Are Wearing to Make Their White Midi Skirts Look More 2025

If you're a regular Who What Wear reader, you may already know about the wrong shoe theory. If not, it basically means choosing a type of shoe to wear with an outfit that defies all logic and is completely unexpected. That's pretty much what Camila Morrone did last night in L.A. with her outfit to dine with Hailey Bieber at every It girl's favorite strip-mall sushi restaurant: Sushi Park.

For the occasion, Morrone opted for a quintessential summer outfit that included the skirt trend everyone became obsessed with last summer: a white midi skirt. As I'm sure you know by now, they're typically flared and made of linen or poplin, just as Morrone's Dôen one was. She paired it with a fitted V-neck white T-shirt and the shoe style that undoubtedly makes the wildly popular skirt trend look fresh for 2025. Instead of sandals, sneakers, or, say, satin ballet flats, Morrone opted for black patent-leather flats.

Black patent-leather flats have been a thing for the entirety of this year, ever since Chanel leaned into the trend. (Yes, Morrone's shoes are Chanel.) And many other brands have jumped on board since. I find that there's something so fresh about wearing an all-white outfit with black accessories, and Morrone's look proved it.

Camila Morrone wearing a white T-shirt, white midi skirt, and black patent leather ballet flats in L.A.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Camila Morrone: Dôen Sebastiane Skirt ($228); Chanel bag and shoes

Shop White Midi Skirts

Sebastiane Skirt -- Powder
DÔEN
Sebastiane Skirt in Powder

Ivy Linen Skirt
Reformation
Ivy Linen Skirt

Rails Cala Bubble Skirt
Rails
Cala Bubble Skirt

Smocked Waist Cotton Poplin Midi Skirt
Madewell
Smocked Waist Cotton Poplin Midi Skirt

Panelled Cotton Midi Skirt
COS
Panelled Cotton Midi Skirt

Shop Black Patent-Leather Flats

Delia Mary Jane Flat
Vagabond Shoemakers
Delia Mary Jane Flats

Marylee T-Strap Flat
Franco Sarto
Marylee T-Strap Flats

Tia Slingback Flat
Dear Frances
Tia Slingback Flats

Randall Black Patent
STEVEMADDEN
Randall Black Patent Flats

Tyche Penny Loafer
Schutz
Tyche Penny Loafers

Explore More:
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

