This Is the Shoe Trend It Girls Are Wearing to Make Their White Midi Skirts Look More 2025

If you're a regular Who What Wear reader, you may already know about the wrong shoe theory. If not, it basically means choosing a type of shoe to wear with an outfit that defies all logic and is completely unexpected. That's pretty much what Camila Morrone did last night in L.A. with her outfit to dine with Hailey Bieber at every It girl's favorite strip-mall sushi restaurant: Sushi Park.

For the occasion, Morrone opted for a quintessential summer outfit that included the skirt trend everyone became obsessed with last summer: a white midi skirt. As I'm sure you know by now, they're typically flared and made of linen or poplin, just as Morrone's Dôen one was. She paired it with a fitted V-neck white T-shirt and the shoe style that undoubtedly makes the wildly popular skirt trend look fresh for 2025. Instead of sandals, sneakers, or, say, satin ballet flats, Morrone opted for black patent-leather flats.

Black patent-leather flats have been a thing for the entirety of this year, ever since Chanel leaned into the trend. (Yes, Morrone's shoes are Chanel.) And many other brands have jumped on board since. I find that there's something so fresh about wearing an all-white outfit with black accessories, and Morrone's look proved it.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Camila Morrone: Dôen Sebastiane Skirt ($228); Chanel bag and shoes

