This Is the Shoe Trend It Girls Are Wearing to Make Their White Midi Skirts Look More 2025
If you're a regular Who What Wear reader, you may already know about the wrong shoe theory. If not, it basically means choosing a type of shoe to wear with an outfit that defies all logic and is completely unexpected. That's pretty much what Camila Morrone did last night in L.A. with her outfit to dine with Hailey Bieber at every It girl's favorite strip-mall sushi restaurant: Sushi Park.
For the occasion, Morrone opted for a quintessential summer outfit that included the skirt trend everyone became obsessed with last summer: a white midi skirt. As I'm sure you know by now, they're typically flared and made of linen or poplin, just as Morrone's Dôen one was. She paired it with a fitted V-neck white T-shirt and the shoe style that undoubtedly makes the wildly popular skirt trend look fresh for 2025. Instead of sandals, sneakers, or, say, satin ballet flats, Morrone opted for black patent-leather flats.
Black patent-leather flats have been a thing for the entirety of this year, ever since Chanel leaned into the trend. (Yes, Morrone's shoes are Chanel.) And many other brands have jumped on board since. I find that there's something so fresh about wearing an all-white outfit with black accessories, and Morrone's look proved it.
On Camila Morrone: Dôen Sebastiane Skirt ($228); Chanel bag and shoes
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
