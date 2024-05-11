From NYC to Paris, the Chic Flat-Shoe Trend Fashion People Are Wearing on Repeat

fashion collage of four stylish influencers wearing featuring outfits with red ballet flats
(Image credit: @lucyalston_; @ruerodier; @marina_torres; @annelauremais)
Jennifer Camp Forbes
By
published

Flat shoes have been top-of-mind for many seasons now and for good reason. They are comfortable without sacrificing style and come in a plethora of colors and options. I, personally, am so thankful for this lingering flats infatuation, as I can barely last a day in heels. This season, mesh flats and ballet styles are some of the shoe trends to watch, but there is a particular colorway that is standing out above the rest: bright red.

The interest in red flats is actually a combination of two major trends right now: flat shoes, as previously mentioned, and red pieces in general, whether it be sweaters, bags, socks, or, in this case, shoes. A great red flat is actually a super-easy way to inject the popular color into your wardrobe and get that cool factor with very little effort. Below, I rounded up eight inspiring outfit ideas from NYC to Paris that feature chic red flats. Keep scrolling to peruse and shop each look.

fashion influencer Marissa Cox poses on the sidewalk in Paris wearing a trench coat, denim jacket, white tee, black pants, and sheer red mesh flats

(Image credit: @ruerodier)

Shop the look:

Via Spiga, Water Repellent Back Button Trench Coat
Via Spiga
Water Repellent Back Button Trench Coat

A light-colored trench worth considering.

Loose Denim Jacket
H&M
Loose Denim Jacket

Denim jackets always come in handy.

Pima Cotton Blend Crewneck T-Shirt
Nordstrom
Pima Cotton Blend Crewneck T-Shirt

The perfect white tee.

Pull-On Crop Straight Leg Linen Pants
Madewell
Pull-On Crop Straight Leg Linen Pants

I could live in these pants.

Mesh Mary Jane Flat
Jeffrey Campbell
Mesh Mary Jane Flat

Mesh flats are having a moment.

photo of influencer Lucy Williams's legs and feet in a car wearing jeans, red socks, and ATP Atelier red loafers

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Shop the look:

Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Levi's
Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

You can't go wrong with Levi's.

Ribbed Crew Socks
SHENHE
Ribbed Crew Socks

Instantly adds a cool factor.

Airola Penny Loafer
ATP ATELIER
Airola Penny Loafer

I'm obsessed.

influencer Marina Torres poses in a warm-weather outfit with a claw hair clip, white tank top, basket bag, belted high-waist cuffed jeans, and red ballet flats

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

Shop the look:

Melody Rib Tank Top
Caslon
Melody Rib Tank Top

Closet-staple status.

Sharp Slim Belt
NA-KD
Sharp Slim Belt

So fun.

High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean
Abercrombie
High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean

Cuffed jeans are a personal favorite.

Audrey Ballet Flat
Chinese Laundry
Audrey Ballet Flat

Timeless.

influencer Claudia Berresford sits on a curb next to a bouquet of flowers wearing a neutral sweater, brown suede bag, full black skirt, and red loafers

(Image credit: @claudia_berresford)

Shop the look:

Andi Raglan Sleeve Crewneck Sweater
Reiss
Andi Raglan Sleeve Crewneck Sweater

Lightweight and chic.

Leather Shopper Bag - Women
mango
Leather Shopper Bag

This looks designer.

Ming Wang, Gathered Cotton Blend Maxi Skirt
Ming Wang
Gathered Cotton Blend Maxi Skirt

Full skirts are trending.

Karina Penny Loafer
ara
Karina Penny Loafer

A cool suede take.

French influencer Anne-Laure Mais poses for a mirror selfie wearing a gray turtleneck sweater, studded shoulder bag, cream silk shorts, and red ballet flats

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Shop the look:

High Collar Knit Sweater
ZARA
High Collar Knit Sweater

This only looks expensive.

Chloe Silk Short
Reformation
Chloe Silk Short

An elegant flair.

Ari Ballet Flat
Sam Edelman
Ari Ballet Flat

How are these under $150?

influencer Lucy Alston sits on a sofa wearing a trench coat, gray sweater, brown bag, straight-leg jeans, and red Mary Jane ballet flats

(Image credit: @lucyalston_)

Shop the look:

Cotton Trench Coat With Belt
mango
Cotton Trench Coat With Belt

Very into this trench style.

The Cashmere Classic Crew Sweater
everlane
The Cashmere Classic Crew Sweater

Cashmere? Say less.

Medium Chiara Shoulder Bag
Reformation
Medium Chiara Shoulder Bag

Chocolate brown has the fashion set's attention.

501 '81 Jeans
Levi's
501 '81 Jeans

Did I mention I love Levi's?

Women's Dancerina Ballet Flats
Jeffrey Campbell
Dancerina Ballet Flats

Sleek.

French influencer Sabina Socol sits on a ledge on a Paris sidewalk wearing a red cardigan, a red tank top, light-wash jeans, and red ballet flats

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

Shop the look:

Millie Cashmere Off the Shoulder Cardigan
Reformation
Millie Cashmere Off the Shoulder Cardigan

Sexy yet cozy.

Ribcage Full Length Jeans
Levi's
Ribcage Full Length Jeans

Great under-$100 jeans.

Dream Ballerina Flat
Mansur Gavriel
Dream Ballerina Flat

Worth the investment.

influencer Claudia Berresford poses with her feet propped up on a coffee table wearing a blue shirtdress and red patent loafers

(Image credit: @claudia_berresford)

Shop the look:

Bungalow Maxi Popover Dress in Linen
J.Crew
Bungalow Maxi Popover Dress in Linen

To wear all season long.

Mini Hobo Bag
CORAID
Mini Hobo Bag

An affordable way to add some red into your wardrobe.

Ridley Red Leather Tailored Loafer
STEVE MADDEN
Ridley Red Leather Tailored Loafer

An elevated loafer.

Explore More:
Ballet Flats Flats Outfit Inspiration
Jennifer Camp Forbes
Jennifer Camp Forbes
Contributing Editor

Jennifer Camp Forbes is currently the shopping updates editor at Who What Wear, where she has worked in a variety of capacities for over a decade, including creative director and various editor roles. She’s well-known as a shopping expert that’s sought out for advice and insight on the latest trends, outfit ideas, and fashion picks thanks to her thoughtful shopping roundups, digital moodboards, and extensive knowledge of up-and-coming brands, plus the new arrivals sections of the chicest retailers. Jennifer has had a lifelong interest in fashion which led her to intern at Harper’s Bazaar as an undergraduate. Later, while working towards her masters degree in psychological counseling at Columbia University, she founded two digital fashion publications: Le Fashion and Olsens Anonymous. The popularity of both sites grew and after graduation she decided put her plans to become a therapist aside to pursue a career in fashion. While she has called Los Angeles and New York City home in the past, she currently works remotely from Massachusetts. When she’s not obsessing over and writing about her latest fashion finds, she is delighting in raising two little ones with her highschool sweetheart, perusing TikTok religiously, listening to podcasts and audiobooks, creating abstract photographs, and eating the best Mexican food she can get her hands on.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸