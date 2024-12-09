The Rich-Looking Trainer Colour Fashion People With Chic Taste Are Wearing Now
It's been a big year for trainer trends. Officially interrupting the white trainer's reign, colourful kicks, suede pairs and leopard print have all enjoyed unprecedented popularity over the past 12 months.
Instilling our wardrobes with an extra layer of interest, 2024's trainer trends have been decidedly more fun than the ones that came before them. The summer months were all about yellow and red styles, then autumn saw rich chocolate-brown shades rule. And now that winter is officially here? Yep? Burgundy.
It's no surprise that burgundy trainers are dominating style circles right now, as the past few months have seen a huge uptick in interest in the shade overall. Competing with the blacks, greys and beiges that have dictated winter wardrobes for so long, rich burgundy hues have cropped up across clothing and accessories in a big way this season, and now we're seeing this manifest in trainer form.
Aside from the obvious appeal of the elegant tone, unlike white trainers or light cream pairs, burgundy styles will stay looking fresher for longer. Less likely to blemish after only a few wears, dark colours can be quite forgiving—meaning that they keep looking chic and polished after months of wear. The colour also tends to look expensive, regardless of how much you've spent on the item, so it's a solid bet if you want to look polished and refined.
Certain to continue its reign well beyond winter and into spring 2025, read on to discover our edit of the best burgundy trainers to shop now, from both the high street and designer shopping circuits.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BURGUNDY TRAINERS:
Gum-sole trainers are a classic design you can come back to year after year.
This rich burgundy shade still feels aptly moody for the winter season.
A brighter take, this ruby and pink pairing is one of my all-time favourite colour combinations.
That iconic star emblem is instantly recognisable.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
