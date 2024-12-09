It's been a big year for trainer trends. Officially interrupting the white trainer's reign, colourful kicks, suede pairs and leopard print have all enjoyed unprecedented popularity over the past 12 months.

Instilling our wardrobes with an extra layer of interest, 2024's trainer trends have been decidedly more fun than the ones that came before them. The summer months were all about yellow and red styles, then autumn saw rich chocolate-brown shades rule. And now that winter is officially here? Yep? Burgundy.

It's no surprise that burgundy trainers are dominating style circles right now, as the past few months have seen a huge uptick in interest in the shade overall. Competing with the blacks, greys and beiges that have dictated winter wardrobes for so long, rich burgundy hues have cropped up across clothing and accessories in a big way this season, and now we're seeing this manifest in trainer form.

Aside from the obvious appeal of the elegant tone, unlike white trainers or light cream pairs, burgundy styles will stay looking fresher for longer. Less likely to blemish after only a few wears, dark colours can be quite forgiving—meaning that they keep looking chic and polished after months of wear. The colour also tends to look expensive, regardless of how much you've spent on the item, so it's a solid bet if you want to look polished and refined.

Certain to continue its reign well beyond winter and into spring 2025, read on to discover our edit of the best burgundy trainers to shop now, from both the high street and designer shopping circuits.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BURGUNDY TRAINERS:

& Other Stories Adidas Gazelle £90 SHOP NOW Gum-sole trainers are a classic design you can come back to year after year.

ZARA Contrast Sneakers £60 SHOP NOW If you ask me, these look so high end.

Stradivarius Soft Leather Trainers £36 SHOP NOW This rich burgundy shade still feels aptly moody for the winter season.

& Other Stories New Balance 327 Sneakers £110 SHOP NOW Style with denim for an easy weekend look.

Adidas Handball Spezial "Shadow Red" Sneakers £149 SHOP NOW Add a subtle wash of colour to your winter wardrobe.

Gola Tornado Trainers £80 SHOP NOW A brighter take, this ruby and pink pairing is one of my all-time favourite colour combinations.

ZARA Colour-Block Trainers £28 SHOP NOW If you like skater kicks, you'll love this stacked pair from Zara.

GOLDEN GOOSE Super-Star Distressed Leather-Trimmed Velvet Sneakers £440 SHOP NOW That iconic star emblem is instantly recognisable.