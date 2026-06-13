Buying a new pair of trainers is one of those tasks most people put off. Because 1) how do you know which styles are the most popular (without being so popular everyone is wearing them?) 2) is there a certain silhouette to look out for—Retro? Dad? Sleek ballerina? And 3) which shades go with most outfits, while still being key for 2026? Well, eeam Who What Wear UK has already cleared up the first two questions with the sneaker styles set to dominate the year, and now it's my turn to decode the colours.
With the 'more-is-more' aesthetic being big news this season, most of the key sneaker shades play into this, demanding attention as soon as you see them. Icy blue is a key colour this season in itself, and when worn as a dress—as seen on the Diorspring/summer 2026 runway—or a top, it can look soft and unassuming, but when in the form of trainers, it suddenly feels less unlikely and more statement. Then we've got the colours that simply can't go unnoticed. Chartreuse green and Aperol Spritz orange are fun, they're bright, they're about to add that sprinkling of summer to your simple vest and shorts look that couldn't be achieved by standard white iterations.
And then, if you're looking to invest in pairs with guaranteed longevity, then silver and beige styles have proven their staying power. Sandy suede and futuristic chrome may be on different ends of the colour spectrum, but they both hold the same easy styling power. Going with quite literally any outfit (in the same way that camel trousers and silver jewellery would), you can rest assured you'll get the wear out of them for seasons to come.
Latest Videos From
So, no matter your trainer style, these are the 5 colours set to dominate the sneaker world this summer.
5 Key Trainer Colours for Summer 2026
1. Cool Blue
Style Notes: Pale blue wafted down the summer runways in the form of dresses at Dior and Victoria Beckham, and now it's taking over the sneaker world, too. Linda [pictured above] shows the unlikely colour combo of berry and blue with her Adidas Control 5 pair, and I've also found styles in satin, suede and even denim in the icy shade.
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
Terra Scrunch Sneaker
Satin kicks are key so you'll be ticking off two in one with this Ref pair.
PUMA
Bella Mina Sneakers Women
Love the mixed lace textures.
Adidas
Control 5 Shoes
These are Linda's actual Adidas sneakers.
& Other Stories
Adidas Tokyo Mj Shoes
One of the staple shapes to look out for this year.
SALOMON
Xt-Whisper Void Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
I also want these in cool pink.
2. Tangerine
Style Notes: Aperol Spritz is synonymous with summer, and the colour is dominating our outfits thanks to the likes of Lanvin, Saint Laurent and Alberta Ferretti putting a hint of zest into their spring/summer 2026 shows. As a simple way to try it out, Michelle has shown how trainers are always an easy win, especially with a tonal look.
Shop the Trend:
HOFF
Park Crochet Orange
Crochet with a touch of zest feels very summer, doesn't it?
New Balance
New Balance Orange 471 Trainers
Two tone sneakers (and sandals) get a firm yes this season.
AUTRY
Sneakers Windspin in Suede and Leather
These will look so effortless with light wash denim.
Onitsuka Tiger
Tokuten Trainers
Tangerine and cool blue? Sold and sold.
NEW BALANCE
991 Leather and Suede Trimmed and Mesh Sneakers
You'll wear these on heavy rotation.
3. Beige
Style Notes: Taking over from box-fresh white trainers, softer, less harsh tones of beige, cream, sand and brown have taken over in recent years. Whether it's chunky, like Rebecca's Salomons, or sleek like the pairs I'm about to show you, anything goes as long as they're in an eas