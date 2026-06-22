As a designer, Victoria Beckham has honed an ability to spot emerging trends before they hit the mainstream, and this week, whilst attending an event in London, Victoria wore a chic colour pairing that I've been noticing increasingly often on some of the city's most stylish dressers—and I have a feeling it's about to take off.
Leaning into the mermaid-inspired aesthetic that's been steadily gaining momentum this summer, Beckham styled an elegant combination of blush pink and turquoise. While I've seen fashion people in their 20s embrace the palette through sequinned skirts, iridescent fabrics and playful accessories, Beckham offered a more polished interpretation, pairing a form-fitting turquoise blouse with a glossy blush-pink pencil skirt, proving that the trend can feel just as sophisticated as it does whimsical.
The cool freshness of turquoise offsets the softness of blush pink, creating a look that feels light, feminine and summery without relying on more obvious seasonal shades such as canary yellow or tomato red. I find that it captures the optimism of summer dressing whilst maintaining elegance.