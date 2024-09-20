Alexa Chung Just Wore the Coat Trend Fashion People Are Obsessed With This Fall

Right now, the only thing I can think about is which pieces I can add to my autumn wardrobe that will work the hardest and prove themselves to be as versatile as they are chic. This is a tall order, I know, so imagine my delight when Alexa Chung wore one such coat last night.

Unveiling her collaboration with British heritage brand Barbour, the model and presenter stepped out in an unexpected ensemble that I'm entirely obsessed with. Styling her sparkling minidress with a relaxed countryside staple, Chung's high-low look encapsulated both sides of her style spectrum in the chicest way possible.

While her dress met all of the criteria of an excellent partywear buy, Chung's outerwear choice veered in an entirely different direction. Styling a relaxed barn coat in a light cream shade, the model's weatherproof layer might have been an unexpected addition, but it was a styling move that certainly paid off.

Alexa Chung wears a county coat with a pink sequin dress and black heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With a straight cut and fuss-free design, barn coats typically skim the body, falling between knee and calf length. They are finished with a neat pointed collar and single-breasted button fastening. Taking off in major cities this season—I spotted the trend on the streets of Copenhagen multiple times during fashion week—the barn coat is asserting itself as a new-season staple.

A chic retort to the stuffy blazers that often dominate over the fall months, this fresh coat style offers a new silhouette that's on track to be everywhere this season.

Influencer wears a country coat, a white blouse, blue baggy jeans, and black pointed toe heels.

(Image credit: @aligne)

Though this coat is a new addition to the style scene, the humble outerwear trend has long lived in the wardrobes of fashion-conscious county dwellers and farm workers (hence its rather cute name). Warm enough to keep you insulated but lightweight enough to halt overheating when you're out for a walk, the foolproof layer is ideal for this point in the year for many reasons.

While Chung wore hers with a glitzy mini, this trend also looks good with denim or cotton pants and looks especially at home when paired with a chunky knit.

Copenhagen Fashion Week Street style. A woman wears a denim barn jacket with a red collar, blue jeans, and a raffia loewe bag.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Chung's style was plucked from her new collaboration with Barbour, but I've also found compliment-worthy coats at a number of high-street shops. H&M's cotton twill style has already become a talking point in the Who What Wear office, and I've spotted Align's style all over my instagram feed this month.

To buy into the trend that's only going up from here, read on to discover our edit of the best country coats below.

