So Long, Classic Loafers—It Girls in Every Stylish City Are Wearing This Cool Alternative

In my opinion, women's loafers transcend mere trends; they stand as a timeless staple in the world of footwear, particularly peaking in the fall. Yet, nestled within the loafer family are various styles that capture the spotlight each passing year. Last year, for instance, we witnessed the rise of hardware-adorned loafers that added a touch of glam. This year, the focus shifts to the sophisticated square-toe loafers.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Katie Holmes: Marfa Stance Patchwork Parachute Bomber ($1545); Khaite Amelia Tote Bag ($2400)

I don't make the rules, but fashionable celebrities and influencers do, and one by one, they're proving that this edgy but polished style is dominating. Take Katie Holmes, for example; just yesterday, she was spotted strolling through the streets of New York City donning sleek square-toe black loafers. She teamed them with barrel-leg jeans, a turtleneck sweater, a bomber jacket, and black socks, creating a look that effortlessly combined comfort and style.

Moreover, two of my style muses—one from Canada and the other from Europe—have recently taken to Instagram to flaunt their square-toe loafers. They paired these versatile shoes with tailored pants and long coats or crisp button-down shirts, showcasing the adaptability of this fashion-forward style. And I can’t overlook the ever-influential Hailey Bieber, who has seamlessly integrated her Jil Sander square-toe loafers into her wardrobe. Whether styled with sheer tights and a flirty miniskirt or relaxed baggy jeans, she consistently proves the versatility of this loafer trend.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Hailey Bieber: Calzedonia 20 Denier Sheer Tights ($25); Jil Sander loafers

Square-toe loafers are highly sought after because they effortlessly elevate any outfit. With their inherently dressy style and comfortable flat design, these loafers can enhance a casual jeans ensemble or provide the perfect finishing touch to a formal look.

If your classic loafers are starting to look a little tired and you want to invest in a new style, keep scrolling to shop for the best square-toe loafers.

Shop the best square-toe loafers:

ZARA Square Toe Leather Loafers $90 SHOP NOW Hurry! These are selling quickly.

j.crew Maison Ruched Loafers in Leather $135 SHOP NOW These look so similar to the ruched leather designer loafers that Kendall Jenner keeps wearing.

Schutz Ashton Leather Flats $148 SHOP NOW Two words: sleek and sophisticated.

Miista Black Airi Loafers $450 SHOP NOW I'm 90% sure this is the pair that Holmes is wearing.