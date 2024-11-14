So Long, Classic Loafers—It Girls in Every Stylish City Are Wearing This Cool Alternative

In my opinion, women's loafers transcend mere trends; they stand as a timeless staple in the world of footwear, particularly peaking in the fall. Yet, nestled within the loafer family are various styles that capture the spotlight each passing year. Last year, for instance, we witnessed the rise of hardware-adorned loafers that added a touch of glam. This year, the focus shifts to the sophisticated square-toe loafers.

Katie holmes wears a white turtleneck sweater, a brown jacket, tan tote bag, gray jeans, and black square-toe loafers.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Katie Holmes: Marfa Stance Patchwork Parachute Bomber ($1545); Khaite Amelia Tote Bag ($2400)

I don't make the rules, but fashionable celebrities and influencers do, and one by one, they're proving that this edgy but polished style is dominating. Take Katie Holmes, for example; just yesterday, she was spotted strolling through the streets of New York City donning sleek square-toe black loafers. She teamed them with barrel-leg jeans, a turtleneck sweater, a bomber jacket, and black socks, creating a look that effortlessly combined comfort and style.

Anouk wears a white button-down shirt, black pants, black square-toe loafers, and a black belt.

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Moreover, two of my style muses—one from Canada and the other from Europe—have recently taken to Instagram to flaunt their square-toe loafers. They paired these versatile shoes with tailored pants and long coats or crisp button-down shirts, showcasing the adaptability of this fashion-forward style. And I can’t overlook the ever-influential Hailey Bieber, who has seamlessly integrated her Jil Sander square-toe loafers into her wardrobe. Whether styled with sheer tights and a flirty miniskirt or relaxed baggy jeans, she consistently proves the versatility of this loafer trend.

Hailey Bieber is seen on January 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Hailey Bieber: Calzedonia 20 Denier Sheer Tights ($25); Jil Sander loafers

Square-toe loafers are highly sought after because they effortlessly elevate any outfit. With their inherently dressy style and comfortable flat design, these loafers can enhance a casual jeans ensemble or provide the perfect finishing touch to a formal look.

Sasha wears a black coat, black jeans, and black square-toe loafers.

(Image credit: @sasha.mei)

If your classic loafers are starting to look a little tired and you want to invest in a new style, keep scrolling to shop for the best square-toe loafers.

Shop the best square-toe loafers:

Square Toe Leather Loafers
ZARA
Square Toe Leather Loafers

Hurry! These are selling quickly.

Maison Ruched Loafers in Leather
j.crew
Maison Ruched Loafers in Leather

These look so similar to the ruched leather designer loafers that Kendall Jenner keeps wearing.

Schutz, Ashton Leather Flats
Schutz
Ashton Leather Flats

Two words: sleek and sophisticated.

Black Airi Loafers
Miista
Black Airi Loafers

I'm 90% sure this is the pair that Holmes is wearing.

Les Mocassins Carré Leather Loafers
Jacquemus
Les Mocassins Carré Leather Loafers

These are sure to make a fashion statement.

