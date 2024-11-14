So Long, Classic Loafers—It Girls in Every Stylish City Are Wearing This Cool Alternative
In my opinion, women's loafers transcend mere trends; they stand as a timeless staple in the world of footwear, particularly peaking in the fall. Yet, nestled within the loafer family are various styles that capture the spotlight each passing year. Last year, for instance, we witnessed the rise of hardware-adorned loafers that added a touch of glam. This year, the focus shifts to the sophisticated square-toe loafers.
On Katie Holmes: Marfa Stance Patchwork Parachute Bomber ($1545); Khaite Amelia Tote Bag ($2400)
I don't make the rules, but fashionable celebrities and influencers do, and one by one, they're proving that this edgy but polished style is dominating. Take Katie Holmes, for example; just yesterday, she was spotted strolling through the streets of New York City donning sleek square-toe black loafers. She teamed them with barrel-leg jeans, a turtleneck sweater, a bomber jacket, and black socks, creating a look that effortlessly combined comfort and style.
Moreover, two of my style muses—one from Canada and the other from Europe—have recently taken to Instagram to flaunt their square-toe loafers. They paired these versatile shoes with tailored pants and long coats or crisp button-down shirts, showcasing the adaptability of this fashion-forward style. And I can’t overlook the ever-influential Hailey Bieber, who has seamlessly integrated her Jil Sander square-toe loafers into her wardrobe. Whether styled with sheer tights and a flirty miniskirt or relaxed baggy jeans, she consistently proves the versatility of this loafer trend.
On Hailey Bieber: Calzedonia 20 Denier Sheer Tights ($25); Jil Sander loafers
Square-toe loafers are highly sought after because they effortlessly elevate any outfit. With their inherently dressy style and comfortable flat design, these loafers can enhance a casual jeans ensemble or provide the perfect finishing touch to a formal look.
If your classic loafers are starting to look a little tired and you want to invest in a new style, keep scrolling to shop for the best square-toe loafers.
Shop the best square-toe loafers:
These look so similar to the ruched leather designer loafers that Kendall Jenner keeps wearing.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
-
From Sofia Richie to Katy Perry, Here's What Everyone Wore to the Baby2Baby Charity Gala
All hits, no misses.
By Drew Elovitz
-
The Rumors Are True: Peep-Toe Pumps Are Making a Chic Comeback in 2025
Ready or not, here they come.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
Long-Haul Report: 10 Trends That Will Be Around Well Into 2025
Take note.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
7 Fresh Winter Outfits to Wear With All of Your White T-Shirts
Classic.
By Natalie Cantell
-
Is It Just Me, or Is Every Stylish Woman in L.A. and NYC Wearing This Elegant Bag Color?
Sorry, black bags.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Victoria Beckham Just Swapped Her Puddle Pants for This Classic '90s Trend
A timeless design.
By Natalie Munro
-
Forget Bombers—Stylish Women in L.A. and Paris Much Prefer This Elegant Jacket Trend
Jennifer Lawrence included.
By Eliza Huber
-
J.Lo Wore the Elegant Trend That Makes Every Outfit Look Straight Out of an Audrey Hepburn Movie
From "Charade" to "Breakfast at Tiffany's."
By Eliza Huber