Why Did I Wait So Long to Buy Into This Rich-Looking Jacket Style?

There are few fashion regrets that feel as universal as waiting too long to buy into a jacket trend, and this season, my "why did I hold out so long?" moment comes courtesy of the collared black leather jacket. It's sleek and rich looking and instantly makes every outfit feel sharper, yet somehow, it took me until fall 2025 to finally add one to my wardrobe. With its polished collar and structured silhouette, it's less "biker" and more "city chic"—the kind of piece that makes you feel like you have it all together the second you slip it on.
The best part about this jacket style is its versatility. It can go from casual to elevated in a snap, depending on how you choose to style it. Over a simple tee and jeans, it creates that effortless model-off-duty look. Paired with a long slip skirt or tailored trousers, it suddenly reads luxe and put-together. The collared cut adds a tailored note that makes it feel less trend-chasing and more like an investment piece. It's a wardrobe building block you'll want to wear for years.
For fall specifically, the collared black leather jacket is a layering dream. Toss it over a fitted turtleneck and straight-leg denim for a minimalist Parisian vibe, or lean into the season's cozy textures by layering it with chunky knits, corduroy pants, and suede boots. The contrast of leather against softer fall fabrics is always chic. If you're looking to dress it up, a collared black leather jacket looks especially sharp with knee-high boots and a midi dress, a pairing that balances edge with polish in just the right way.
At the end of the day, what makes this jacket feel so essential is how much it elevates everything else in your closet. It's not just another outerwear option—it's the piece that makes your denim look cooler, your skirts feel fresher, and your dresses instantly more modern. Plus, you can wear it with the collar popped for an extra vibey look.
See all the outfit inspiration I've saved to re-create when I wear my collared leather jacket this fall and shop the style along the way.
Get the look: Collared leather jacket + Loose white jeans + Studded leather belt + Plaid shirt + Black boots
Madison the Label
Axel Faux Leather Jacket
Get the look: Collared leather jacket + Cropped flared black jeans + Black ankle boots
Simonett
Oversized Leather Jacket
Get the look: Collared leather jacket + Fitted T-shirt + Suede midi skirt + Striped shirt + Flip-flops
LIONESS
Kenny Bomber
Get the look: Collared leather jacket + Stack of rings + Sleek sunglasses + Black leather bag
Bardot
Clements Vegan Leather Jacket
Get the look: Collared leather jacket + Loose green pants + Black ankle boots + Suede bag
Nordstrom
Patch Pocket Crop Leather Jacket
Get the look: Collared leather jacket + Black top + White trousers
ZARA
Faux Leather Jacket
Get the look: Collared leather jacket + Oversize white T-shirt + Scarf belt + Gingham miniskirt + Black ballet flats
Levi's
Faux Leather Vintage Blazer
Get the look: Collared leather jacket + White tank + Black trousers + Black leather clutch
Open Edit
Oversize Faux Leather Jacket
Get the look: Collared leather jacket + Silk-and-lace midi skirt + Pointed-toe heels
J.Crew
Cropped Peacoat in Faux Patent Leather
Get the look: Collared leather jacket + Oversize white T-shirt + Loose black jeans + Pointed-toe heels
GRLFRND
Alek Leather Jacket
Get the look: Collared leather jacket + Crisp white button-down shirt + Tan trousers + Brown loafers
superdown
Lolo Faux Leather Jacket
Get the look: Collared leather jacket + Long white lace top + Black trousers + White pointed-toe heels + White bag
Sam Edelman
Faux Leather Swing Jacket
Get the look: Collared leather jacket + Cropped loose jeans + Studded black ballet flats + Small leather bag
Free People
Hera Faux Leather Jacket
Get the look: Collared leather jacket + Low-cut black top + Loose black trousers + Pointed-toe heels
Express
Faux Leather Zip Front Jacket
Get the look: Collared leather jacket + Long black dress + White heels + Studded bag