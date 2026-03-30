Fashion People Everywhere Wear This Jacket Style to Transition From Winter to Spring

A new season means fresh, new takes on classic wardrobe staples and this spring, everyone is talking about jackets. As the days get sunnier and warmer, there's less noise around practicality, which means our outfits are no longer dominated by heavy fabrics and full-length shapes, allowing us to play around with silhouette and texture.
This season, one silhouette that's dominating is the cropped jacket, and it's more versatile than you think. From trenches and blazers to bomber jackets, technical jackets and the viral sensation that is the funnel-neck, the cropped length has filtered into every corner of the outerwear space.
For many of us, the word 'crop' can be very triggering, taking us back to a place of crop-tops, bare midriffs and belly-button piercings. So it's easy to assume that a cropped jacket may be harder to wear than a standard length, but in reality, it's quite the opposite.
Thanks to its higher cut, it works seamlessly with the high-waisted pieces already in our wardrobes, offering an elongated and balanced silhouette. It's also a great shape for layering with pieces like lace-hem camisoles or textured scarves tied around the waist. In fluid fabrics on jackets such as bombers or funnel-necks, the cropped shape offers movement and a light-weight ease, whereas on more structured styles such as trenches and blazers there's a boxier silhouette that adds a sharp, architectural feel.
So whether you're already a fan of the cropped jacket and are looking to add a new style to your spring wardrobe, or are trying the trend for the first time, I've compiled five of the best ways to style them below. Read on to shop the edit.
STYLE NOTES: The boxy nature of a cropped trench allows for a stronger focus on the lower half, and @emmanuellek_ demonstrates how a printed pair of wide-leg jeans can be the perfect accompaniment. The dusty pink and tonal floral print works perfectly with the camel, and the wide leg creates and hourglass shape.
STYLE NOTES: If you thought the standard blazer was versatile, wait until you try the crop. Pair with a voluminous pair of wide-leg trousers like @immegii, team with tailored Bermuda shorts on warmer days or work into your occasionwear collection and layer over a sleek black slip dress.
Shop the Look:
Rixo
Meria Wool Jacket
Elevate everything from vest tops to dresses.
Boden
Essential Scoop-Neck Vest
Just add jeans.
Stradivarius
Maxi-dart trousers with belt
Loook for maxi-dart pleating for a fresh take on tailored trousers.
STYLE NOTES: The bomber jacket is here to stay, so a cropped version is a great way of refreshing the trend. In lighter fabrics such as linen, nylon and cotton, spring's offering are less bulky and allow for pairing with more fluid items in our wardrobe such as skirts and dresses. They also give add a vintage athleisure vibe to light-wash jeans.