Today's a big day at Who What Wear: our new cover story with Kylie Jenner just dropped. We've profiled many a star for our monthly features—Elle Fanning! Lupita N'yongo! Maude Apatow!—but we have a feeling our audience will be extra excited about this one. Our interview touches on a range of topics, from her sense of humor to her fear of embarrassment. Jenner also discusses the new direction of her fashion brand, Khy, and how her next goal for the company pays homage to her grandmother, MJ.
"I'm so excited about the future of Khy," Jenner tells Who What Wear. After recently expanding into shoes, Jenner's next goal for Khy is opening brick-and-mortar stores in the next couple of years. "For clothes, you really need something physical, a building, to create a world," she tells us.
Jenner is far from the first person in her family to open a store. Her great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother opened a beauty parlor together in Mississippi, and her grandmother, MJ, who died last month at 91, owned a children's clothing boutique in La Jolla, California, for decades. In our cover story, Jenner tells writer Jonathan Van Meter that she's "very aware" of her family's shopgirl legacy. "I think we absolutely got it from MJ, and MJ got it from her mother—that work ethic and looking up to strong, independent women." How sweet is that?
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.