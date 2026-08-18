Our editors love an outfit reference photo as a source of inspiration for how to style items, and having go-to blueprints makes getting dressed easier. With summer coming to a close soon, I'm looking back at some of the combinations influencers have been wearing lately, especially looks that can transition into early fall.
Camille Charrière wore a knee-length polka-dot halter dress and Chanel ballet flats; Anne-Laure Mais posted in a Dôen baby-doll dress with a straw bag; and Sylvie Mus was in a black slip dress with kitten-heel sandals. Over in Los Angeles, Christie Tyler was in the perfect transitional outfit for fall: a V-neck sweater with poplin pants. Jordan Risa went for a white T-shirt with a black sheer shirt and animal-print ballet flats.
Below, I've put together five outfits inspired by these looks, including brands such as With Jéan, Dôen, J.Crew, and Gap.
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Knee-Length Halter Dress + Ballet Flats
Charrière paired a white polka-dot halter dress with Chanel ballet flats similar to With Jéan's Maude Dress and Sam Edelman's viral Alie Ballet Flats.
Get the look:
With Jéan
Maude Dress
Sam Edelman
Alie Ballet Flat
Baby-Doll Dress + Straw Bag
Baby-doll dresses made a comeback for summer 2026, as seen on Mais. Her exact one is the Penelope Dress from Dôen.
Audry Hiaoui is a writer based in New York. For Who What Wear, she specializes in emerging designers, independent labels, and brand discovery, as well as interviews both on and off camera. Her writing has appeared in AnOther, Wonderland, Office, Interview, Love, and i-D, among others, with multiple cover stories and features in print, and she has worked as an editorial producer for Vogue during fashion months. She holds a master's degree in journalism and documentary filmmaking from City, University of London, and has an extensive background in film, having worked for Sundance Film Festival, SXSW, and Vice UKas well as on various projects including documentaries and music videos and most recently as a writer's assistant on an upcoming HBO/A24 series.