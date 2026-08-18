From Paris to Los Angeles: These Are the Outfit Formulas Fashion People Are Wearing This Summer

Shop the looks from brands like With Jéan, Dôen, J.Crew, and Gap.

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Published In Features
Sylvie Mus wearing a slip dress.
(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Our editors love an outfit reference photo as a source of inspiration for how to style items, and having go-to blueprints makes getting dressed easier. With summer coming to a close soon, I'm looking back at some of the combinations influencers have been wearing lately, especially looks that can transition into early fall.

Camille Charrière wore a knee-length polka-dot halter dress and Chanel ballet flats; Anne-Laure Mais posted in a Dôen baby-doll dress with a straw bag; and Sylvie Mus was in a black slip dress with kitten-heel sandals. Over in Los Angeles, Christie Tyler was in the perfect transitional outfit for fall: a V-neck sweater with poplin pants. Jordan Risa went for a white T-shirt with a black sheer shirt and animal-print ballet flats.

Below, I've put together five outfits inspired by these looks, including brands such as With Jéan, Dôen, J.Crew, and Gap.

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Knee-Length Halter Dress + Ballet Flats

Camille Charriere wearing a polka dot dress.

(Image credit: @camillecharriere)

Charrière paired a white polka-dot halter dress with Chanel ballet flats similar to With Jéan's Maude Dress and Sam Edelman's viral Alie Ballet Flats.

Get the look:

Baby-Doll Dress + Straw Bag

Anne-Laure Mais wearing a baby-doll dress.

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Baby-doll dresses made a comeback for summer 2026, as seen on Mais. Her exact one is the Penelope Dress from Dôen.

Get the look:

Slip Dress + Kitten-Heel Sandals + Pearl Necklace

Sylvie Mus wearing a slip dress.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Mus posted in a '90s-inspired black slip dress. I have one from the Australian brand Silk Laundry, but Quince makes a $90 one as well.

Get the look:

V-Neck Sweater + Poplin Pants

Christie Tyler wearing a sweater and poplin pants.

(Image credit: @christietyler)

If you're looking for a simple work-from-home outfit, pair a V-neck sweater with poplin pants.

Get the look:

T-Shirt + Sheer Skirt + Animal-Print Ballet Flats

Jordan Risa wearing a white t-shirt with sheer black skirt and ballet flats.

(Image credit: @jordanrisa)

Sheer pieces have been popular in 2026, even since the wintertime. For summer, Risa paired a sheer black shirt with a white T-shirt and Chanel Leopard Print Calf Hair Ballerina Flats.

Get the look:

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Audry Hiaoui
Associate Shopping Editor

Audry Hiaoui is a writer based in New York. For Who What Wear, she specializes in emerging designers, independent labels, and brand discovery, as well as interviews both on and off camera. Her writing has appeared in AnOther, Wonderland, OfficeInterviewLove, and i-D, among others, with multiple cover stories and features in print, and she has worked as an editorial producer for Vogue during fashion months. She holds a master's degree in journalism and documentary filmmaking from City, University of London, and has an extensive background in film, having worked for Sundance Film Festival, SXSW, and Vice UK as well as on various projects including documentaries and music videos and most recently as a writer's assistant on an upcoming HBO/A24 series.