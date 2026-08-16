Capri Leggings Are the Most Controversial Fashion Trend—7 Outfits That Prove How Chic They Are

For the best styling options, refer to these chic capri legging outfits, ranging from more casual ideas to elevated looks.

By
Published In Features
Three images of influencers wearing capri leggings, the first with a windbreaker, the second with a cap sleeve top and the third with a black camisole
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
Jump to category:

I've had a tumultuous relationship with capris. Avoiding the look for the last two years, it has taken a long time to discover chic capri legging outfits and sift through capri trouser trends that prove they're worth the time and energy. As someone who wore jeggings, jorts, denim capris, and sweat capris in the early 2000s, I know a thing or two about what not to wear. Looking back at pics was enough for me to stick my nose up. But don't worry, those defences have been officially worn down, thanks to the numerous fashion tastemakers who have essentially made a new name for the humble capri.

An image of an influencer wearing a white bandana in her hair, a white funnel-neck windbreaker, black capri leggings and black heeled flip-flops

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Consider this a thank-you card to the creators who have perfected the art of wearing capris. As you'll see, this trouser style takes many forms. There are the classic black capri outfits, which serve as a great foundation and starting point. You can wear them with baby T-shirts, jumpers and windbreakers, plus a myriad of other tops. White capris, print capris, embellished styles and cargo capris are all part of the capri canon, holding ample styling potential. In addition, there are so many good shoes to wear with capris, too, whether you're more of a sleek pointed-toe heels person or a fan of chic trainers.

Celebrities adopting the trend also added to my mindset shift, from Nicola Peltz Beckham's laidback capri outfit to Elsa Hosk's soft summer athleisure look and New York capri styling. Whilst I may not be as tall as them, I can't blame my 5'2 height for my capri disdain, as there is no shortage of petite capri pants to choose from either.

Latest Videos FromWho What Wear

So if you're a vocal capri dissident (or a secret one), a reformed capri hater like me or have loved them from the day they re-emerged, this list of seven capri legging outfits is all the inspiration you need for wearing them this year.

7 Capri Legging Outfits for 2026

1. Capri Leggings + Peasant Blouse + Heeled Flip-Flops

An image of an influencer wearing a white peasant blouse, studded capri leggings and heeled flip-flops

(Image credit: @alicepilate)

Style Notes: One of the gentlest ways to embrace capris is by starting with a looser leg. Legging styles will always be there waiting, but there is an undeniable elegance surrounding capris with more volume—those that verge on the long-short side, but still possess capri energy. Add studs or embellishments to your capris and they feel less like a polarising trend and more like a statement trouser. Pair this look with a billowy peasant blouse and high-heeled flip-flops and you'll experience just how chic capris can be.

Shop the Look:

2. Capri Leggings + Cap Sleeve Top + Strappy Sandals

An image of an influencer wearing a rust orange cap-sleeve top, black capri leggings and black strappy sandals

(Image credit: @isabellecoheen)

Style Notes: On the other end of the spectrum, but still just as elevated, is the tighter capri. There are many ways to style a pair like this, but Swedish model and fashion creator Isabelle Coheen has done so to an expert degree. Wearing a cap-sleeve cropped top and strappy heels, embracing more form-fitting silhouettes makes capris feel so much more sophisticated. This is proof they're not just made for workout classes. For further inspiration on this front, you can also compare how Gen Z vs millennials wear leggings.

Shop the Look:

3. Capri Leggings + Vest + Slingback Heels

An image of an influencer wearing grey cargo capris, a white one-shoulder vest and white slingback heels

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Style Notes: Camo trousers are a constant in my weekly rotation, so I was thrilled to find how Amsterdam-based podcaster and fashion creator Amaka Hamelijnck interpreted capris. Foregoing the tight-legging style, she paired light grey cargo capris with an off-the-shoulder top and slingback heels. This combination has a lovely level of contrast: whilst the loose capris bring a casual touch, the heels give it more elegance. It'll be a look I repeat through the rest of summer and add a jacket to in the autumn.

Shop the Look:

4. Lace-Trim Capris + Sleeveless Lace Top + Mesh Flats

An image of an influencer in white lace capris and a sleeveless white lace top with burgundy mesh ballet flats

(Image credit: @maryljean)

Style Notes: The bohemian fashion trend and romantic styles have played large roles in many people's wardrobes this year. It may come as a surprise, but capris can add to this aesthetic in a few different ways. You can wear lace-hemmed capris with a matching sleeveless peasant blouse or opt for capri leggings made wholly of white lace. Even bloomer-style trousers with lace trim are out there, helping you create the prettiest, most ethereal outfits in 2026.

Shop the Look:

5. Capri Leggings + Windbreaker + Heels

An image of an influencer standing in front of an orange brick wall wearing a teal and red windbreaker with black capri leggings and beige, black and red heels

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Style Notes: Elevated athleisure may sound oxymoronic, but it's an easy aesthetic to create when capri leggings are involved. For inspiration, look no further than London-based creative director Abisola Omole's take on it. She paired a colourful windbreaker with black capris and a pair of heels that echo the colours in her jacket. The contrast between nylon outerwear and heels is unexpected and makes for such a great outfit.

Shop the Look:

6. Capri Leggings + Button-Down Shirt + Flip-Flops

An image of an influencer wearing a navy baseball cap, blue button-down polka dot top, yellow capri leggings and red flip flops

(Image credit: @vicmontanari)

Style Notes: Though black, charcoal and white are popular capri legging colours, there's something to be said for reaching outside of the neutral comfort zone—especially with summer capri legging outfits. A bright yellow pair pours so much vibrancy into your outfit. With a button-down shirt, it still feels casual but a touch more put-together than a purely athletic-inspired outfit. A look like this is worth bookmarking for your Euro travel plans as you'll feel stylish but still comfortable enough to explore new cities.

Shop the Look:

7. Capri Leggings + Black Camisole + Mules

An image of an influencer wearing a black camisole, white capri leggings and black mules holding a dark brown leather bag

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: Like black capris, the white capri pants trend is another staple worthy of anyone's wardrobe. They brighten an outfit and can either lean playful (when worn with a vibrant top and a big belt, for instance) or work nicely for minimalists when paired with a black camisole and mules. This is another style of capri that's somewhat of a chameleon too. You can find them as leggings, looser culotte-like capris or in sheer and lace renditions—all of which give your outfits a different aesthetic.

Shop the Look:

Melissa Epifano
Contributor

Melissa Epifano Varley is a writer and editor who covers fashion, home, and beauty. She has over seven years of experience and has written for Forbes, InStyle, People, The Zoe Report, and Byrdie. She has also served as the editor-in-chief of Real Homes and lifestyle editor at The Spruce and ran her own wide-fit footwear line for over three years. She graduated a year early from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Science in journalism. Melissa has won the PPA Next Gen Award and currently covers fashion, trend, and shopping content for Who What Wear. She’s passionate about helping readers discover their own sense of style in their wardrobes and homes—whether that’s through products, trends, or concepts that they deeply resonate with and makes them feel their best. She’s originally from the U.S. but is now based in Bath where she spends her free time reading books, creatively writing, and taking part in more esoteric endeavours like reiki and tarot.