I've had a tumultuous relationship with capris. Avoiding the look for the last two years, it has taken a long time to discover chic capri legging outfits and sift through capri trouser trends that prove they're worth the time and energy. As someone who wore jeggings, jorts, denim capris, and sweat capris in the early 2000s, I know a thing or two about what not to wear. Looking back at pics was enough for me to stick my nose up. But don't worry, those defences have been officially worn down, thanks to the numerous fashion tastemakers who have essentially made a new name for the humble capri.
Consider this a thank-you card to the creators who have perfected the art of wearing capris. As you'll see, this trouser style takes many forms. There are the classic black capri outfits, which serve as a great foundation and starting point. You can wear them with baby T-shirts, jumpers and windbreakers, plus a myriad of other tops. White capris, print capris, embellished styles and cargo capris are all part of the capri canon, holding ample styling potential. In addition, there are so many good shoes to wear with capris, too, whether you're more of a sleek pointed-toe heels person or a fan of chic trainers.
Celebrities adopting the trend also added to my mindset shift, from Nicola Peltz Beckham's laidback capri outfit to Elsa Hosk's soft summer athleisure look and New York capri styling. Whilst I may not be as tall as them, I can't blame my 5'2 height for my capri disdain, as there is no shortage of petite capri pants to choose from either.
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So if you're a vocal capri dissident (or a secret one), a reformed capri hater like me or have loved them from the day they re-emerged, this list of seven capri legging outfits is all the inspiration you need for wearing them this year.
Style Notes: One of the gentlest ways to embrace capris is by starting with a looser leg. Legging styles will always be there waiting, but there is an undeniable elegance surrounding capris with more volume—those that verge on the long-short side, but still possess capri energy. Add studs or embellishments to your capris and they feel less like a polarising trend and more like a statement trouser. Pair this look with a billowy peasant blouse and high-heeled flip-flops and you'll experience just how chic capris can be.
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ZARA
Zw Collection Embroidered Cape Blouse
This blouse brings all the volume and looks great draped over a pair of form-fitting capris.
SIEDRÉS
Studded Jersey Capri Pants With Crochet Overlay
The studs are a fun touch. These also come with a removable crochet belt.
Reformation
Amelia Heeled Thong
Heeled flip-flops are so trendy for summer 2026 and I know they'll be back next year, too. I love the angles on this particular pair.
2. Capri Leggings + Cap Sleeve Top + Strappy Sandals
Style Notes: On the other end of the spectrum, but still just as elevated, is the tighter capri. There are many ways to style a pair like this, but Swedish model and fashion creator Isabelle Coheen has done so to an expert degree. Wearing a cap-sleeve cropped top and strappy heels, embracing more form-fitting silhouettes makes capris feel so much more sophisticated. This is proof they're not just made for workout classes. For further inspiration on this front, you can also compare how Gen Z vs millennials wear leggings.
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Reformation
Raelynn Knit Top
This top comes in several nice shades, including blue and olive green.
Reformation
Jill Cropped Knit Pant
Knit material is an excellent choice for taking your capris into early autumn.
Massimo Dutti
Strappy Heeled Sandals With Embellished Detail
3. Capri Leggings + Vest + Slingback Heels
Style Notes: Camo trousers are a constant in my weekly rotation, so I was thrilled to find how Amsterdam-based podcaster and fashion creator Amaka Hamelijnck interpreted capris. Foregoing the tight-legging style, she paired light grey cargo capris with an off-the-shoulder top and slingback heels. This combination has a lovely level of contrast: whilst the loose capris bring a casual touch, the heels give it more elegance. It'll be a look I repeat through the rest of summer and add a jacket to in the autumn.
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Massimo Dutti
Asymmetric Off-The-Shoulder Top
This shape and shoulder style is a great way to elevate a summer basic.
Bershka
Capri Trousers
This style is one of the best ways to embrace a Y2K aesthetic through capris.
AEYDE
Camila Leather Slingback Pumps
The high vamp on these heels give them a gorgeous retro spin.
4. Lace-Trim Capris + Sleeveless Lace Top + Mesh Flats
Style Notes: The bohemian fashion trend and romantic styles have played large roles in many people's wardrobes this year. It may come as a surprise, but capris can add to this aesthetic in a few different ways. You can wear lace-hemmed capris with a matching sleeveless peasant blouse or opt for capri leggings made wholly of white lace. Even bloomer-style trousers with lace trim are out there, helping you create the prettiest, most ethereal outfits in 2026.
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DÔEN
Aphra Crochet-Trimmed Ramie Top
Peasant style tops are set to continue long into autumn, but sleeveless versions are ideal for these 2026 heatwaves.
Free People
Forever Young Bloomer Pants
Bloomers are another wildly popular style of trouser this year that hit capri length.
Reformation
Britt Ballet Flat
Red mesh provides a lovely pop of colour against a white capri outfit.
5. Capri Leggings + Windbreaker + Heels
Style Notes: Elevated athleisure may sound oxymoronic, but it's an easy aesthetic to create when capri leggings are involved. For inspiration, look no further than London-based creative director Abisola Omole's take on it. She paired a colourful windbreaker with black capris and a pair of heels that echo the colours in her jacket. The contrast between nylon outerwear and heels is unexpected and makes for such a great outfit.
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adidas Originals
Adidas Originals Santiago Woven Track Top
This is an excellent colour combination for summer wear with black capris.
MANGO
Capri Trousers With Openings
The back slit gives these capris a slightly different silhouette than other options.
Reformation
Pina Heeled Sandal
Two-toned shoes instantly elevate a windbreaker and capri look and add a perfect amount of colour.
Style Notes: Though black, charcoal and white are popular capri legging colours, there's something to be said for reaching outside of the neutral comfort zone—especially with summer capri legging outfits. A bright yellow pair pours so much vibrancy into your outfit. With a button-down shirt, it still feels casual but a touch more put-together than a purely athletic-inspired outfit. A look like this is worth bookmarking for your Euro travel plans as you'll feel stylish but still comfortable enough to explore new cities.
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Toteme
Cotton Summer Shirt
You can style this top all summer and autumn with capris, skirts and jeans.
Free People
Never Better Mini Leggings
Wear them to the gym or dress them up with the aforementioned button-down.
Free People
Sleepers Tapered Flip Flops
Red, as well as red and black, flip-flops have been a huge trend this summer.
7. Capri Leggings + Black Camisole + Mules
Style Notes: Like black capris, the white capri pants trend is another staple worthy of anyone's wardrobe. They brighten an outfit and can either lean playful (when worn with a vibrant top and a big belt, for instance) or work nicely for minimalists when paired with a black camisole and mules. This is another style of capri that's somewhat of a chameleon too. You can find them as leggings, looser culotte-like capris or in sheer and lace renditions—all of which give your outfits a different aesthetic.
Shop the Look:
NILI LOTAN
Emile Silk-Satin Cami
Such a delicate top that you can wear with so many styles of capris (and other trousers).
Leset
Rio Capri Pants in White
Leset does excellent trousers, including capris.
ZARA
Leather Heeled Mules
A classic shoe style that goes with everything and elevates everything from capris to jeans.
Melissa Epifano Varley is a writer and editor who covers fashion, home, and beauty. She has over seven years of experience and has written for Forbes, InStyle, People, The Zoe Report, and Byrdie. She has also served as the editor-in-chief of Real Homes and lifestyle editor at The Spruce and ran her own wide-fit footwear line for over three years. She graduated a year early from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Science in journalism. Melissa has won the PPA Next Gen Award and currently covers fashion, trend, and shopping content for Who What Wear. She’s passionate about helping readers discover their own sense of style in their wardrobes and homes—whether that’s through products, trends, or concepts that they deeply resonate with and makes them feel their best. She’s originally from the U.S. but is now based in Bath where she spends her free time reading books, creatively writing, and taking part in more esoteric endeavours like reiki and tarot.