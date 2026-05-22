If You’re Going to Wear Capri Leggings in 2026, Wear Them Like This, This and This

Spotted along the South of France and the Italian Riviera, capri leggings are the solution to your summer dressing woes. Here, we unpack the 6 shoe styles that complement them the most.

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An image of the best shoes to wear with capri leggings.
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
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A summer wardrobe is indisputably incomplete without a pair of capri leggings. As the mercury climbs, a pair of full-length, straight-leg jeans can often feel suffocating. Alternatively, given the weather’s predisposition to be temperamental, at least that’s the case here in the United Kingdom, sometimes a pair of shorts lacks the ability to shield you against a sudden change in weather. Capri leggings strike the balance between both options, whilst possessing the key advantage of ensuring you look chic, sophisticated and undeniably cosmopolitan in every stride. Still, the crucial question remains: what shoes should be worn with capri leggings?

As capri leggings have become more ingratiated into the wardrobes of well-dressed style savants, seeking an answer is no longer a guessing game. Or, perhaps more literally, a trial-by-fire undertaking that sees you try every combination of capris and shoes imaginable before finally leaving the house (and leaving the chaos sprawled onto your bedroom floor in your wake).

Mostly, this is due to the number of tastemakers you can turn to for inspiration. Speaking to Helle Them-Enger, the co-founder and creative director of Faithfull The Brand, she explains that her penchant for featuring calf-grazing silhouettes in her collections comes down to the inspiration derived from “vintage muses and past vacation wardrobes”.

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An image of @josefinehj wearing capri leggings with ballet flats.

(Image credit: @josefinehj)

“From the 1950s through to the 1970s, capri leggings have been loved by the likes of Audrey Hepburn and Jackie Kennedy, wearing them whilst vacationing through Greece, Italy and France. Introducing capri leggings to our recent collections, designed in breathable fabric, has been a nod to their timeless styling.”

In saying that, Them-Enger echoes some consumer sentiment about finding an ideal shoe and leggings pairing, acknowledging that “some can find difficulty in styling capri pants due to their cropped hemline, as they can often sit at a different length on varying customers, depending on their height.” However, for a failsafe outfit, Them-Enger reveals that she “always turns to a simple sandal or ballet flat to tie into our vintage inspiration.”

Fusing a nostalgic elegance with a contemporary ease, capri leggings inherently convey a sense of romance and lightness, all of which are compounded by these graceful shoe pairings. From soft ballet flats to sweet kitten heels, uncover the shoe styles that will make any capri leggings look and feel straight out of the Riviera.

6 Chic Shoe Trends to Wear With Capri Leggings in 2026

1. Kitten Heels

An image of @alicepilate wearing capri leggings with kitten heels.

(Image credit: @alicepilate)

Style Notes: Flirtation is on the agenda with this capri leggings ensemble. Juxtaposing the quaint hemline intrinsic to capri leggings with a literal and metaphorical elevated feel, kitten heels certainly raise the temperature thanks to their uplifting ability. Just throw on a sleek baguette bag, spritz yourself with a cloud of neroli-scented fragrance and prepare yourself for a long evening out.

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2. Pointed-Toe Heels

An image of @cassdimicco wearing capri leggings with pointed-toe heels.

(Image credit: @cassdimicco )

Style Notes: For looks that certainly mean business, opt for a pair of pointed-toe heels. These city stompers are ideal for more corporate settings—albeit ones with a bit more flexibility, we’d hate for you to get a dress code violation showing up in these!—or formal occasions that call for severe tailoring. The perfect accessory? An extra-dry dirty martini, of course.

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3. Flip-Flops

An image of @nnennaechem wearing capri leggings with flip-flops.

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Style Notes: Capri leggings can fall into either of two camps—incredibly polished or super casual. For the latter, lean into the languid effect of this cut with an impeccably cool pair of flip-flops. Approved by Kendall Jenner and Zoë Kravitz, this is a template you’ll be able to wear ad nauseam.

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