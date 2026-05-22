A summer wardrobe is indisputably incomplete without a pair of capri leggings. As the mercury climbs, a pair of full-length, straight-leg jeans can often feel suffocating. Alternatively, given the weather’s predisposition to be temperamental, at least that’s the case here in the United Kingdom, sometimes a pair of shorts lacks the ability to shield you against a sudden change in weather. Capri leggings strike the balance between both options, whilst possessing the key advantage of ensuring you look chic, sophisticated and undeniably cosmopolitan in every stride. Still, the crucial question remains: what shoes should be worn with capri leggings?
As capri leggings have become more ingratiated into the wardrobes of well-dressed style savants, seeking an answer is no longer a guessing game. Or, perhaps more literally, a trial-by-fire undertaking that sees you try every combination of capris and shoes imaginable before finally leaving the house (and leaving the chaos sprawled onto your bedroom floor in your wake).
Mostly, this is due to the number of tastemakers you can turn to for inspiration. Speaking to Helle Them-Enger, the co-founder and creative director of Faithfull The Brand, she explains that her penchant for featuring calf-grazing silhouettes in her collections comes down to the inspiration derived from “vintage muses and past vacation wardrobes”.
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“From the 1950s through to the 1970s, capri leggings have been loved by the likes of Audrey Hepburn and Jackie Kennedy, wearing them whilst vacationing through Greece, Italy and France. Introducing capri leggings to our recent collections, designed in breathable fabric, has been a nod to their timeless styling.”
In saying that, Them-Enger echoes some consumer sentiment about finding an ideal shoe and leggings pairing, acknowledging that “some can find difficulty in styling capri pants due to their cropped hemline, as they can often sit at a different length on varying customers, depending on their height.” However, for a failsafe outfit, Them-Enger reveals that she “always turns to a simple sandal or ballet flat to tie into our vintage inspiration.”
Fusing a nostalgic elegance with a contemporary ease, capri leggings inherently convey a sense of romance and lightness, all of which are compounded by these graceful shoe pairings. From soft ballet flats to sweet kitten heels, uncover the shoe styles that will make any capri leggings look and feel straight out of the Riviera.
6 Chic Shoe Trends to Wear With Capri Leggings in 2026
1. Kitten Heels
Style Notes: Flirtation is on the agenda with this capri leggings ensemble. Juxtaposing the quaint hemline intrinsic to capri leggings with a literal and metaphorical elevated feel, kitten heels certainly raise the temperature thanks to their uplifting ability. Just throw on a sleek baguette bag, spritz yourself with a cloud of neroli-scented fragrance and prepare yourself for a long evening out.
Shop the Capri Leggings:
La Casa
Valeria Capri Black
When looking to emulate the ensembles spotted along the sun-kissed coastlines of Europe
Shop the Shoes:
MANGO
Kitten Heel Sandals With Straps
Sexy and elegant, this strappy style is reminiscent of the buckle shoe styles seen at Miu Miu and Saint Laurent.
H&M
Bow-Detail Heeled Sandals
Lean into the sweet silhouette with this bow-adorned pair.
Charles & Keith
Sadira Satin Ruched Bow Heeled Mules
Satin mules are such a summery must-have.
2. Pointed-Toe Heels
Style Notes: For looks that certainly mean business, opt for a pair of pointed-toe heels. These city stompers are ideal for more corporate settings—albeit ones with a bit more flexibility, we’d hate for you to get a dress code violation showing up in these!—or formal occasions that call for severe tailoring. The perfect accessory? An extra-dry dirty martini, of course.
Shop the Capri Leggings:
Reformation
Jill Cropped Knit Pant
This crop pant looks stiff, but also has a light stretch, making it perfect for weekend trots and weekday errands.
Shop the Shoes:
Reformation
Stassie T-Strap Pump
Watch this space, T-bar straps will be making a huge subtle comeback.
AMINA MUADDI
Anok Patent-Leather Point-Toe Pumps
Razor-sharp and oh-so sleek, these patent pumps are truly impeccable.
H&M
Pointed Satin Court Shoes
For a more affordable version, try this expensive-looking high-street style.
3. Flip-Flops
Style Notes: Capri leggings can fall into either of two camps—incredibly polished or super casual. For the latter, lean into the languid effect of this cut with an impeccably cool pair of flip-flops. Approved by Kendall Jenner and Zoë Kravitz, this is a template you’ll be able to wear ad nauseam.