The Elegant Basic French Women Wear More Than Tees *and* Button-Down Shirts

If there’s one elegant basic French women always seem to reach for once the air turns crisp, it’s not the usual tee or crisp button-down—it’s the black turtleneck. The piece is timeless, minimal, and effortlessly flattering. Whether worn on its own with jeans or layered under a blazer, it has that refined nonchalance that makes even the simplest outfit feel intentional. Think of it as the quieter, sleeker cousin to the white T-shirt—equally versatile but with a moodier, more sophisticated edge that instantly reads Parisian.
For fall 2025, the black turtleneck is once again proving it’s far from basic. Designers showed updated silhouettes in ribbed knits, fine cashmere, and sheer second-skin versions that feel refreshingly modern. Off the runway, French style icons are pairing theirs with tailored trousers, midi skirts, and even cargo-inspired pants for a new take on polished minimalism. The beauty of the turtleneck lies in its adaptability—it’s the rare staple that can look just as chic with a long coat and ballet flats as it does tucked into a leather skirt and knee-high boots.
When building your fall wardrobe, treat the black turtleneck as a foundation piece to anchor trendier layers. Try it under a cropped jacket, with oversize denim, or even peeking out from beneath a dress for that subtle contrast of structure and softness. It’s the kind of item that doesn’t shout for attention yet elevates everything around it—a hallmark of truly good style.
If you’ve been relying on your white shirts and tees as your go-to “elegant basics,” it’s time to make room for this French-girl favorite. The black turtleneck captures everything we love about fall dressing—sleek, warm, endlessly wearable, and quietly confident. Consider it your shortcut to an expensive-looking outfit, no matter what you pair it with.
See our favorite black turtleneck outfits for fall below, and while you're at it, shop the elegant basic that French girls love.
Get the look: Black turtleneck + Knee-length skirt + Tall leather boots + Leopard bag
Reformation
Brooke Crop Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
Get the look: Black turtleneck + Black textured skirt + Pointed-toe heels + Black sunglasses
BP.
Turtleneck Rib Top
Get the look: Black turtleneck + Suede jacket + Black trousers + Ballet flats
MANGO
Mock Neck Long Sleeve Rib Top
Get the look: Black turtleneck + Long tan jacket + Black midi skirt + Tall leather boots
Vince
Sleeveless Modal Turtleneck Top
Get the look: Black turtleneck + Blazer + Black leggings + Tall leather boots
Nordstrom
Oversized Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
Get the look: Black turtleneck + Suede maxi skirt + Pointed-toe boots
Favorite Daughter
Long Sleeve Mock Neck Rib Top
Get the look: Black turtleneck + Cropped black trousers + Loafers
French Connection
Babysoft Turtleneck Sweater
Get the look: Black turtleneck + Loose and baggy jeans + Pointed-toe leather boots
SKIMS
Stretch Cotton Jersey Turtleneck Top
Get the look: Black turtleneck + Long jacket + Black capris + Button-down shirt + Pointed-toe heels
Open Edit
Knit Turtleneck
Get the look: Black turtleneck + Lace silk skirt + Black sunglasses + Heels
Free People
Close to Home Rib Turtleneck Top
Get the look: Black turtleneck + Cape scarf + Long pencil skirt + Black ankle boots
Tommy Hilfiger
Long-Sleeve Turtleneck T-Shirt
Get the look: Black turtleneck + Long leather jacket + Light-wash jeans + Heels
Good American
Weightless Turtleneck
Get the look: Black turtleneck + Long black trench coat + Miniskirt + Silk scarf + Tall black boots
Spanx
AirEssentials Turtleneck Tunic
Get the look: Black turtleneck + Elegant long skirt + Fitted tall boots
Naked Wardrobe
Mock Neck Top
Get the look: Black turtleneck + Dark-wash jeans + Pointed-toe heels