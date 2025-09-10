I Like Leggings, But I Love Jeans—5 Incredibly Chic Denim Outfits I'm Rotating This Autumn

As much as I love the hazy days of summer, I can officially say I’m ready to embrace autumn in all its cosy glory. While I wouldn’t call myself a cold-weather person, I do relish the chance to get creative with layering and breathe new life into my capsule wardrobe at this time of year. Think chunky knitwear, suede loafers, lightweight jackets and, of course, boots. There’s just something about autumn dressing that feels infinitely more polished, don’t you agree?
Naturally, this also marks the return of my most-worn item of all: jeans. To be completely honest, they never really leave my rotation (yes, I’m that person who wears denim in a heatwave), but the new season always inspires me to experiment with shapes and washes. I’ll admit, denim shopping can be intimidating—there are few purchases more daunting—but once you’ve found the pair, it’s nothing short of transformative.
The trick, in my opinion, is to shop by waist and leg measurements rather than the standard 8, 10, 12 sizing—it makes all the difference when it comes to finding that made-for-you fit. I’ve long been loyal to straight-leg jeans, but my recent discovery of the Citizens of Humanity Miro barrel-leg style has converted me. I never thought I’d be a barrel-leg person, but I’ve barely taken them off since they arrived. Sometimes, it really is just about trying something new.
And don’t assume denim is only for off-duty days. A striped tee and trainers is a failsafe pairing, but swap in a black wash and pair them with a lace-trim cami and slingback heels, and you’ve got yourself an evening-ready look. It all comes down to clever styling to suit your schedule.
To prove just how versatile denim can be this season, I’ve rounded up five autumn-ready jeans outfits that will carry you effortlessly into the months ahead. Enjoy!
Style Notes: This is one of those outfits you'll reach for time and time again when you're in need of a chic, everyday look. Whether it’s running errands or out for lunch with friends, it’s such a failsafe option that has such an effortless feel to it.
Style Notes: Pairing a shirt with jeans instantly elevates it and gives it a more polished finish. This can also easily be an office-appropriate outfit by switching out the blue jeans for a black pair instead.
Shop the Look:
TOTEME
Organic Cotton-Poplin Shirt
Butter yellow is so on trend right now, don't reserve it just for summer.
Whistles
Light Wash Authentic Barrel Leg Jean
A barrel-leg jean is my current favourite.
& Other Stories
Short Trench Coat Jacket
A cropped trench is a modern upgrade on a classic style.
Aeyde
Delfina Suede Ballet Flats
Such a sleek pair.
3. Mid Wash Jeans + Chunky Knit + Loafers
Style notes: Hannah’s look is so simple, yet it’s so effortlessly chic. Opting for a mid-wash jean makes it easier to bring colour into your look through knitwear and accessories.
Shop the Look:
Reformation
Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater
I cannot stop thinking about this jumper.
Miu Miu
Vintage-Effect Leather Penny Loafers
Hannah's styling of these Miu Miu loafers has put them at the top of my wishlist.
TOTEME
Belted Leather Tote
A chic, classic bag so worthy of the investment.
ARKET
Coral Wide Jeans
Some of my absolute favourite jeans are from Arket.
Style Notes: Wide-leg jeans are really having their moment right now and Marilyn showcases an outfit we’d definitely wear with them for a night out. Pairing pointed heels with jeans instantly elevates them and makes them feel so much more dressed up.
Shop the Look:
Whistles
White Rosa Double Trim T-Shirt
Whistles t-shirt quality is so worth that higher price point.
Massimo Dutti
Nappa Leather Jacket With Collar Detail
I'm obsessed with this.
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Ayla Baggy High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
I get so much wear out of my Ayla jeans, they're so worth the price tag.
MANGO
Kitten-Heel Patent Leather Shoes
A pair that will go with so many outfits.
5. Blue Jeans + Barn Jacket + Scarf
Style Notes: This is a perfect look for an autumnal weekend. Whether it’s long walks or heading to the pub, this just is everything I want to be wearing this season and more. I am obsessed!
Shop the Look:
Toteme
Country Jacket Forest
A barn jacket never goes out of style.
KHAITE
Danielle High-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans
These will easily be a pair you reach for time and time again.
YSL
Sl 567
I have sunglasses in my handbag all year round.
ZARA
Floral Print Scarf
Add a print to your outfit through accessories like a silk scarf.