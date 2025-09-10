I Like Leggings, But I Love Jeans—5 Incredibly Chic Denim Outfits I'm Rotating This Autumn

Jeans are an extremely versatile autumn wardrobe staple. Scroll on to see five jeans outfits to add to your rotation that prove how hard they can work for you.

Three influencers wearing stylish autumn jeans outfits
(Image credit: @nlmarilyn, @hannahlewisstylist, @smythsisters)
By
published
Features

As much as I love the hazy days of summer, I can officially say I’m ready to embrace autumn in all its cosy glory. While I wouldn’t call myself a cold-weather person, I do relish the chance to get creative with layering and breathe new life into my capsule wardrobe at this time of year. Think chunky knitwear, suede loafers, lightweight jackets and, of course, boots. There’s just something about autumn dressing that feels infinitely more polished, don’t you agree?

Naturally, this also marks the return of my most-worn item of all: jeans. To be completely honest, they never really leave my rotation (yes, I’m that person who wears denim in a heatwave), but the new season always inspires me to experiment with shapes and washes. I’ll admit, denim shopping can be intimidating—there are few purchases more daunting—but once you’ve found the pair, it’s nothing short of transformative.

The trick, in my opinion, is to shop by waist and leg measurements rather than the standard 8, 10, 12 sizing—it makes all the difference when it comes to finding that made-for-you fit. I’ve long been loyal to straight-leg jeans, but my recent discovery of the Citizens of Humanity Miro barrel-leg style has converted me. I never thought I’d be a barrel-leg person, but I’ve barely taken them off since they arrived. Sometimes, it really is just about trying something new.

And don’t assume denim is only for off-duty days. A striped tee and trainers is a failsafe pairing, but swap in a black wash and pair them with a lace-trim cami and slingback heels, and you’ve got yourself an evening-ready look. It all comes down to clever styling to suit your schedule.

To prove just how versatile denim can be this season, I’ve rounded up five autumn-ready jeans outfits that will carry you effortlessly into the months ahead. Enjoy!

5 Autumn Jeans Outfits for 2025:

1. Straight-Leg Jeans + Bright Tee + Trench Coat + Loafers

Stylish influencers wearing autumn jeans outfits

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Style Notes: This is one of those outfits you'll reach for time and time again when you're in need of a chic, everyday look. Whether it’s running errands or out for lunch with friends, it’s such a failsafe option that has such an effortless feel to it.

Shop the Look:

2. Barrel-Leg Jeans + Shirt + Cropped Trench Coat + Ballet Flats

Stylish influencers wearing autumn jeans outfits

(Image credit: @_livmadeline)

Style Notes: Pairing a shirt with jeans instantly elevates it and gives it a more polished finish. This can also easily be an office-appropriate outfit by switching out the blue jeans for a black pair instead.

Shop the Look:

3. Mid Wash Jeans + Chunky Knit + Loafers

Stylish influencers wearing autumn jeans outfits

(Image credit: @hannahlewisstylist)

Style notes: Hannah’s look is so simple, yet it’s so effortlessly chic. Opting for a mid-wash jean makes it easier to bring colour into your look through knitwear and accessories.

Shop the Look:

4. Wide-Leg Jeans + Leather Jacket + Pointed Heels

Stylish influencers wearing autumn jeans outfits

(Image credit: @mlmarilyn)

Style Notes: Wide-leg jeans are really having their moment right now and Marilyn showcases an outfit we’d definitely wear with them for a night out. Pairing pointed heels with jeans instantly elevates them and makes them feel so much more dressed up.

Shop the Look:

5. Blue Jeans + Barn Jacket + Scarf

Stylish influencers wearing autumn jeans outfits

(Image credit: @sobalera)

Style Notes: This is a perfect look for an autumnal weekend. Whether it’s long walks or heading to the pub, this just is everything I want to be wearing this season and more. I am obsessed!

Shop the Look:

