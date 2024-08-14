Dua Lipa Just Wore the Wealthy-Looking Jacket Fashion People Will Be Choosing Over Blazers This Autumn

Natalie Munro
By
published
in Features

I'm sorry to my denim shorts and linen layers, but I'm completely bored of summer styling. Desperate to bundle up in something cosy I have my sights set on a particular it-item that's been on my mind for months now.

Chic, and casual, (and weather proof) all of the coolest people I know are styling country jackets this season. Spotted just this week on Dua Lipa, the singer wore her well loved stye for a sea-side walk on the English coast. Pairing her jacket with knee-high wellies and black shorts, the singer's look aptly catered to the changing early-autumn weather—whilst ensuring a chic silhouette and convincing me of a purchase.

Dua Lipa wears a country jacket.

(Image credit: @dualipa)

It isn't just Lipa who's caught the country jacket bug—the autumn/winter runway shows were rife with the utilitarian trend, and the jacket is taking over shop fronts as we speak. Practical, comfortable and perfect of layering over a warm knit once the weather starts to dip, the trend is destined to become a must-have item this season.

Featuring a hip-grazing design, a neat pointed collar, and several generously sized pockets, the country jacket trend offers a drizzle proof and elegant alternative to a wool coat or rain jacket for long autumn jaunts. For its long association with countryside style, the county jacket trend has an innate wealthy-looking energy that makes any outfit it touches feel expensive.

Influencer wears a country jacket.

(Image credit: @sobalera)

Whilst fashion people in the UK will be very familiar with heritage brand Barbour who has been creating elegant country jackets for over 100 years, this year the high street hosts chic iterations, too.

From wax jackets to cotton styles and quilted versions, click through to discover the best country jackets here.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST COUNTRY JACKETS HERE:

Contrast Collar Jacket
Mango
Contrast Collar Jacket

Trust me—this won't be in stock for long.

Quilted Jacket - Dark Brown - Arket Gb
Arket
Quilted Jacket

This is ideal for early autumn's drizzly days.

Hutton Corduroy-Trimmed Coated-Cotton Jacket
Barbour
Hutton Corduroy-Trimmed Coated-Cotton Jacket

Barbour's jackets are a favourite in the UK fashion scene.

We the Free Cori Waxed Jacket
We The Free
Cori Waxed Jacket

This also comes in three other shades.

The Barn Jacket
Everlane
The Barn Jacket

The oversized pockets are perfect for long country walks.

Gunnerside Paneled Cotton-Canvas, Denim and Corduroy Jacket
Barbour
Gunnerside Paneled Cotton-Canvas, Denim and Corduroy Jacket

Roll up the cuffs to reveal the contrasting gingham lining.

Loose Duffle Jacket
& Other Stories
Loose Duffle Jacket

This also comes in black.

Gosford Cotton-Blend Corduroy-Trimmed Padded Quilted Shell Jacket
Barbour
Gosford Cotton-Blend Corduroy-Trimmed Padded Quilted Shell Jacket

This is lightly padded for extra warmth.

jacket
Prada
Oversized Canvas Jacket

This is at the top of every fashion person's wish list.

jacket
Toteme
Oversized Cotton Twill Jacket

I always come back to Toteme for their elevated basics.

jacket
Miu Miu
Embroidered Garment-Dyed Gabardine Blouson Jacket

This lightweight layer is perfect late summer styling.

Canvas Jacket
Prada
Canvas Jacket

This features distressed detailing for a worn effect.

Explore More:
Jackets Dua Lipa
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸