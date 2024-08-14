Dua Lipa Just Wore the Wealthy-Looking Jacket Fashion People Will Be Choosing Over Blazers This Autumn

I'm sorry to my denim shorts and linen layers, but I'm completely bored of summer styling. Desperate to bundle up in something cosy I have my sights set on a particular it-item that's been on my mind for months now.

Chic, and casual, (and weather proof) all of the coolest people I know are styling country jackets this season. Spotted just this week on Dua Lipa, the singer wore her well loved stye for a sea-side walk on the English coast. Pairing her jacket with knee-high wellies and black shorts, the singer's look aptly catered to the changing early-autumn weather—whilst ensuring a chic silhouette and convincing me of a purchase.

It isn't just Lipa who's caught the country jacket bug—the autumn/winter runway shows were rife with the utilitarian trend, and the jacket is taking over shop fronts as we speak. Practical, comfortable and perfect of layering over a warm knit once the weather starts to dip, the trend is destined to become a must-have item this season.

Featuring a hip-grazing design, a neat pointed collar, and several generously sized pockets, the country jacket trend offers a drizzle proof and elegant alternative to a wool coat or rain jacket for long autumn jaunts. For its long association with countryside style, the county jacket trend has an innate wealthy-looking energy that makes any outfit it touches feel expensive.

Whilst fashion people in the UK will be very familiar with heritage brand Barbour who has been creating elegant country jackets for over 100 years, this year the high street hosts chic iterations, too.

From wax jackets to cotton styles and quilted versions, click through to discover the best country jackets here.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST COUNTRY JACKETS HERE:

