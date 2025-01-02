I'm Entering My "Old Money" Era—These Are the Polished Hairstyles I'll Be Trying in 2025

Instead of doing a list of new year's resolutions this January, I've decided to think of some words that I'd like to embody instead. Yep, in 2025 I'm all about elegance and sophistication. I'm not just talking about fashion either. I want to take these words and factor them in to all aspects of my life. Especially when it comes to my hair.

Now, I'm sure you're all familiar with the "old money" aesthetic. In my opinion, this trend oozes glamour and sophistication, and I'm ready to enter my "old money" era. So much so, that I've been researching lots of "old money" hairstyles to try in 2025.

You might be asking yourself, what is an "old money" hairstyle? Although there isn't an exact definition, these hairstyles are all about that elegant finish. From polished waves to classy updos and chic accessories, these looks will trick everyone into thinking you've spent hours in the salon. Intrigued? I thought so. Below, I've rounded up some of the most glamourous "old money" hairstyles to try in 2025, so if you're ready to embrace your elegant era this year, I highly recommend that you keep on scrolling...

7 of the Best "Old Money" Hairstyles to Try Now

1. Headbands

A headband is quite possibly the quickest and easiest way to instantly elevate your hairstyle and add those "old money" vibes. The trick to this look is to choose a slightly thicker headband and use it to push back your hair to give more volume.

If you really want that "old money" look, add some bouncy curls or a slight flick to the ends of the hair too.

2. "Old Money" Bob

I've already written about the "old money" bob as I think this is one of the chicest hair trends of all time. It combines minimal layering with a voluminous finish for a polished look that will have people thinking you've spent hours in the hairdresser's chair.

Seriously, this short hairstyle will take your sophisticated look to new heights in 2025.

3. "Old Money" Updo

An updo oozes elegance, but for that "old money" finish, opt for a sweeping side fringe with voluminous roots. This adds that extra bit of glamour and will earn you compliment after compliment.

If you have any special occasions coming up this year, then this is the hairstyle to go for.

4. Curtain Bangs

Speaking of fringes, curtain bangs are another quick and easy way to add a touch of elegance to your everyday hairstyle. Again, the key to this look is volume. I recommend using rollers or a hot brush to add a bouncy wave to your bangs.

No matter what your hairstyle, curtain bangs are bound to look good.

5. Silk Scarves

Don't feel like switching up your hairstyle this year? Not to fear, as adding a simple accessory is a more subtle way to change up your look. I am loving silk scarfs at the moment, as not only do they add a touch of glamour, but they are also great at keeping your hair in place.

There are so many different ways to style this look, and I have no doubt that we will be seeing these accessories everywhere in 2025.

6. Bouncy Blowout

You simply can't go wrong with a bouncy blowout this year. This voluminous hairstyle always looks so polished and put together, and is actually easier than you think to achieve at home thanks to handy hot brushes.

For a chic look, blow dry the ends of your hair inwards. You can also add face-framing layers to enhance this "old money" look.

7. "Old Money" Pixie

If you're thinking of going super short this year, why not try an "old money" pixie? Adding in a subtle wave or a bouncy curl to the front of your hair will instantly add even more elegance to this haircut.

See? Told you it looked good.

Products You Need for an "Old Money" Hairstyle

By Anthropologie Velvet Flower Headband £20 SHOP NOW The velvet and pearl details are giving me all of the elegant vibes.

Aspinal of London Botanical 'A' Silk Scarf £150 £105 SHOP NOW Another super chic hair accessory.

Color Wow Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer £11 SHOP NOW These looks are all about volume.

Babyliss Thermo-Ceramic Rollers £60 SHOP NOW Rollers will give your hair a bouncy finish.

Umberto Giannini Crème De Curl Control Cream £9 £7 SHOP NOW Embrace your natural curls with a defining cream.