I have no qualms with blue and black jeans, but lately, I've been sifting through my denim collection looking for something a little more special. Sure, white jeans are a nice way to mix things up now and then, but when you want to keep our colour palette rich and interesting, a deeper hue makes much more sense. Inspiring my next denim purchase, I just spotted Kate Middleton styling an unexpected denim colour trend that achieves exactly what I'm looking for in my next pair of jeans.

Stepping out for an engagement in Scotland, Catherine, Princess of Wales, selected a sleek pair of chocolate brown skinny jeans to form the base for her casually polished look. While the rich hue brought depth to her outfit, the Princess wove summer-ready lightness into her look via the pale blue shirt she wore neatly tucked into her high-waisted skinny jeans. Layering a tweed double-breasted blazer over her shirt, Middleton completed her look with a deep pair of espresso brown lace-up boots, using the tonal shade to elongate her legs, all the while grounding her polished ensemble.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While blue and black jeans get most of the airtime, this emerging alternative is already showing signs of a successful season. Taking off across high street and designer labels, if you're after a skin-grazing style, then Topshop and Holland Cooper have form-fitting pairs in the perfect chocolatly tone; however, if you'd prefer a slightly more relaxed fit, the high street is brimming with compelling options.

Having already made its way into Middleton's collection, I don't think it will be long until brown jeans become as reached for as blue. Read on to discover our edit of the best pairs to shop now.

SHOP BROWN JEANS:

H&M Wide Jeans £28 SHOP NOW Honestly, these look more expensive than they are.

Reformation Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans £168 SHOP NOW These also come in eight other shades.

Topshop Joni High Rise Super Skinny Jean £40 SHOP NOW Topshop's Joni jeans are an enduring favourite for a reason.

Mango High Waist Straight Jeans £50 SHOP NOW Style with ballet flats or pair with pointed-toe heels.

Zara High-Rise Straight Jeans £28 SHOP NOW The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Holland Cooper Jodhpur Jean £99 SHOP NOW Style these with brown lace-up boots to get Middleton's look.

Reiss Mid Rise Straight Leg Jeans in Chocolate £120 SHOP NOW These come in both regular and long lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.

Stradivarius Straight Wide Jeans £30 SHOP NOW The wide-leg cut ensures a comfortable, flowy fit.