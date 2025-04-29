Kate Middleton Just Ignored Classic Blue and Black Skinny Jeans to Wear This Unexpected Colour Instead
Black and blue jeans are wardrobe heroes, but this season, the brown jeans trend is set to rattle their reign—just ask Catherine.
I have no qualms with blue and black jeans, but lately, I've been sifting through my denim collection looking for something a little more special. Sure, white jeans are a nice way to mix things up now and then, but when you want to keep our colour palette rich and interesting, a deeper hue makes much more sense. Inspiring my next denim purchase, I just spotted Kate Middleton styling an unexpected denim colour trend that achieves exactly what I'm looking for in my next pair of jeans.
Stepping out for an engagement in Scotland, Catherine, Princess of Wales, selected a sleek pair of chocolate brown skinny jeans to form the base for her casually polished look. While the rich hue brought depth to her outfit, the Princess wove summer-ready lightness into her look via the pale blue shirt she wore neatly tucked into her high-waisted skinny jeans. Layering a tweed double-breasted blazer over her shirt, Middleton completed her look with a deep pair of espresso brown lace-up boots, using the tonal shade to elongate her legs, all the while grounding her polished ensemble.
While blue and black jeans get most of the airtime, this emerging alternative is already showing signs of a successful season. Taking off across high street and designer labels, if you're after a skin-grazing style, then Topshop and Holland Cooper have form-fitting pairs in the perfect chocolatly tone; however, if you'd prefer a slightly more relaxed fit, the high street is brimming with compelling options.
Having already made its way into Middleton's collection, I don't think it will be long until brown jeans become as reached for as blue. Read on to discover our edit of the best pairs to shop now.
SHOP BROWN JEANS:
Topshop's Joni jeans are an enduring favourite for a reason.
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
These come in both regular and long lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
