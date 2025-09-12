Jessica Alba, Julianne Moore, and More Icons Star In Movado’s Latest Campaign—We Are Swooning Over All the Stunning Watches

Movado Icons Ludacris, Jessica Alba, Christian McCaffrey, Julianne Moore, and Tyrese Haliburton reunite for the Swiss brand’s second installment of its campaign “Always in Motion. Since 1881.”
Renewing its cast of actors, entertainers, and athletes, Movado reignites its messaging from last year’s campaign, focusing on the practicality of a Movado watch in everyday motion.
“In our second year, we continue to deepen our storytelling by celebrating Movado’s heritage and Swiss craftsmanship,” said Margot Grinberg, President of Movado, in a press release. “Building on last year’s campaign, we remain true to our DNA with a concept inspired by the meaning of Movado ‘always in motion’—in Esperanto," Grinberg continued in the press release.
The legacy brand takes a cinematic approach in its recent campaign. Stuart Winecoff directs and photographs Ludacris, Alba, McCaffrey, and Moore, producing cinematic films and portraits.
Winecoff intimately captures the tastemakers in motion inside an L.A. landmark, the Harvey House, with its latest luxury Swiss watches. Designed by architect John Lautner, the midcentury modern home beautifully complements Movado’s latest collection. “Paired with a piece from our latest collection, they reflect how our Icons move, create, live, and how Movado is included in these moments,” said Grinbeg in the press release.
Winecoff documents the movement and motivation of the Movado Icons within the satinwood walls and cognac interior of the L.A. residence. The sunlit space mimics the gold tone of Alba and Moore’s Museum Bangle, flipping through their script.
Movado’s Bold Quest captures Ludacris’s rhythm. McCaffery's athletic showcase unveils how his Movado Museum Imperiale moves with him.
Jennifer Livingston photographs Haliburton in Indianapolis, inside a mid-century home designed by Evan Woolen III, embodying a similar architectural warmth as the L.A. setting. The Pacers’ point guard sports the Heritage 1917 collection.
