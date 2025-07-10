The It Sunglasses of Summer 2025 Are Officially Here—They’re Chanel, of Course
I practically live in sunglasses, a habit I picked up while living in Los Angeles for years. In L.A., sunglasses are as practical as they are fashionable, used both for shielding your eyes from the ever-present sunshine and as a key style item. Sunglasses have now evolved into a core part of my everyday wardrobe that I won’t leave home without—an accessory as essential as a great bag or pair of shoes. Once I add a new pair into my closet, they become a core part of my everyday uniform, so I’m always on the hunt for a fresh style to add to my wardrobe.
This summer, one specific style has already emerged as the It sunglasses of summer 2025: Chanel's sunglasses from the 2025 Coco Beach collection. They arrived this season in both oval and rectangular silhouettes, finished in shades of onyx black and pink. The Chanel sunglasses have been landing in the closets and on the wish lists of every cool fashion person I know, so I decided to give them a test drive.
Test-Driving the Chanel Sunglasses
The Chanel Coco Beach collection includes four distinct styles, and I opted for the oval silhouette finished in black and gold. The eye-catching design immediately elevates a simple look of jeans and a T-shirt, practically doubling as jewelry.
Taking a closer look at the details, the frames are finished in black with a gold metal frame and a rhinestone-encrusted CC at each temple.
The sunglasses are at once polished and elegant, yet versatile enough to wear with casual everyday looks.
Shop the Chanel Coco Beach Sunglasses
On the Fashion Set
Since the moment the sunglasses launched, they have been a fashion insider favorite. I've been taking note of how they're being styled everywhere from summer vacations to the street style scene at Couture Fashion Week in Paris.
Helena Bordon's look for the Chanel Couture runway show included a cropped tweed jacket, relaxed jeans, a chain belt, and pink oval sunglasses—also highlighting Chanel's buzzy 25 bag.
Jen Ceballos's beach look pairing a two-tone swimsuit with the black and gold sunglasses is peak summer 2025.
Paloma Meehan pairs the frames with an all-black ensemble.
Shop more Chanel Coco Beach Sunglasses
Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear where she oversees luxury, runway content, and wedding features, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., and her style has been featured in publications including Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Kristen began her career at Rodarte, where she worked on styling, photo shoots, and runway shows, and at Allure, where she moved into print and digital editorial. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.
