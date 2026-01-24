I Just Scoured the New Arrivals at Nordstrom, Net-a-Porter, and Saks Fifth Avenue—These Pieces Deserve Your Attention

As an editor, I'm always looking through what's new across various retailers. As we're still in the the middle of winter, there's no shortage of cold-weather pieces, but I've also started thinking ahead to spring.
After scrolling through the latest new arrivals at Nordstrom, Net-a-Porter, and Saks Fifth Avenue, I pulled together the standout pieces that caught my eye.
From Nordstrom, there's the Loulou de Saison Bruzzi Oversize Wool & Cashmere Sweater, Negative Underwear Whipped Cami, Ugg Classic Micro Genuine Shearling-Lined Slip-On, Agolde '90s Pinch High-Waist Straight-Leg Jeans, and Miu Miu Plume Mary Jane Ballet Flat Sneaker.
Net-a-Porter's edit includes the Valesque Spaghetti Leather-Trimmed Shell Tote, Rixo Losanna Satin Halterneck Maxi Dress, Miu Miu Glimpse Cat-Eye Acetate Sunglasses, and stunning Khaite Celia Pocket Buckled Ostrich Pumps.
At Saks Fifth Avenue, highlights include a Prada Shearling Collar, the Hunza G Gigi Knitted Bikini, and Schutz Roslyn Wedge-Heel Sandals.
