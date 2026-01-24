I Just Scoured the New Arrivals at Nordstrom, Net-a-Porter, and Saks Fifth Avenue—These Pieces Deserve Your Attention

NYFW spring/summer 2025 street style imagery by The Style Stalker.
(Image credit: The Style Stalker)
As an editor, I'm always looking through what's new across various retailers. As we're still in the the middle of winter, there's no shortage of cold-weather pieces, but I've also started thinking ahead to spring.

After scrolling through the latest new arrivals at Nordstrom, Net-a-Porter, and Saks Fifth Avenue, I pulled together the standout pieces that caught my eye.

From Nordstrom, there's the Loulou de Saison Bruzzi Oversize Wool & Cashmere Sweater, Negative Underwear Whipped Cami, Ugg Classic Micro Genuine Shearling-Lined Slip-On, Agolde '90s Pinch High-Waist Straight-Leg Jeans, and Miu Miu Plume Mary Jane Ballet Flat Sneaker.

Net-a-Porter's edit includes the Valesque Spaghetti Leather-Trimmed Shell Tote, Rixo Losanna Satin Halterneck Maxi Dress, Miu Miu Glimpse Cat-Eye Acetate Sunglasses, and stunning Khaite Celia Pocket Buckled Ostrich Pumps.

At Saks Fifth Avenue, highlights include a Prada Shearling Collar, the Hunza G Gigi Knitted Bikini, and Schutz Roslyn Wedge-Heel Sandals.

Audry Hiaoui
Associate Shopping Editor

Audry Hiaoui is a writer based in New York. For Who What Wear, she specializes in emerging designers, independent labels, and brand discovery, as well as interviews both on and off camera. Her writing has appeared in AnOtherWonderlandOfficeInterviewLove, and i-D, among others, with multiple cover stories and features in print, and she has worked as an editorial producer for Vogue during fashion months. She holds a master's degree in journalism and documentary filmmaking from City, University of London, and has an extensive background in film, having worked for Sundance Film Festival, SXSW, and Vice UK as well as on various projects including documentaries and music videos and most recently as a writer's assistant on an upcoming HBO/A24 series.