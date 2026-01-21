If Fashionable Clothing Is the Goal, These New Items From Banana Republic Are the Answer

Fashionable clothing ahead. I repeat, fashionable clothing ahead. Okay, everything I recommend is, of course, deemed fashionable by me. Still, I wanted to focus on the fashionable pieces I recently spotted at one of my favorite labels, Banana Republic.
Banana Republic continues to bring it with strong collections that focus on highly wearable yet modern and elevated designs. I'm referring to gorgeous items like those featured above (e.g., relevant outerwear cuts and quality knitwear). Yes, the latest drop is filled with noteworthy items like cool jackets, versatile tops, and forward tailoring silhouettes.
Keep scrolling to shop fashionable picks from Banana Republic.
The Icon Classic Wide-Leg Jeans
Sheer Lyocell-Wool Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Italian Alpaca-Blend Cardigan
This is one of my favorite colors of the year.
Merino-Cotton Shawl-Collar Sweater
High-Rise Wide-Leg Drapey Tencel Pull-On Pant
Lightweight Cashmere V-Neck Sweater
Style this sweater with the pants above.
Italian Wool-Blend Top Coat
I love Banana Republic's coats.
Leather Barrel Bag
The Everyday Linen Shirt
High-Rise 90s Straight Jean
Dark-wash jeans for 2026!
Sock Bootie
Spacedye Cotton-Wool Cardigan
Strappy Linen Mini Dress
If you have a vacation coming up!
Hourglass Blazer
Georgette Tie-Cuff Shirt
Merino-Cotton Triangle Scarf
The perfect finishing touch.
Barn Coat
An updated take on the barn jacket.
Lightweight Cashmere Crew-Neck Sweater
The weight of this cashmere sweater is fantastic.