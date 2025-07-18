5 Jewelry Trends I'm Buying This Summer to Make My Basic Outfits Look Expensive and Cool

I prefer to dress in mostly basics and essentials, especially during summer, so jewelry is the main accessory I use to elevate my outfits. I own a myriad of gold and silver hoop earrings, ring sets, and bracelets, but lately, I've seen experimental jewelry trends on the runway that have piqued my interest and motivated me to shop for some new pieces to add to my collection.
For starters, Gucci's S/S 25 runway show featuring chunky chokers inspired me to search further for jewelry pieces that add dimension to my looks. Fendi's S/S 25 runway included my favorite trend thus far: mismatched earrings. I would switch one hoop out for a faux-diamond stud to be edgy in high school and college, and I still do that from time to time. Other trends I'm seeing everywhere this summer are beaded jewelry and freshwater pearls, and I'm here for it. These jewelry trends elevate the most basic of outfits with modern, unique shapes and colors, adding the extra dimension and thoughtfulness that fashionable people are always trying to achieve.
If you've been in need of a jewelry zhuzh to give your outfits the perfect marriage of expensive and cool components, keep scrolling to find the trend that works best for you.
Super Stacked
Not only have colorful stacked resin and metal bracelets been on runways and red carpets as of late, but influencers have also fully embraced the trend. On Chanel's and Saint Laurent's S/S 25 runways, models' wrists were adorned with stacked chunky bracelets, and the trend made a noteworthy appearance on the red carpet when rapperDoechii wore aMiu Miu set with stacked resin bracelets on both wrists. It's safe to say it's a summer trend worth trying.
Pictured: Saint Laurent S/S 25
Shop Stacked Bracelets
Beaded Bliss
I used to make friendship bracelets with beads as a kid, and now, I'm seeing them in a new, elevated form. In addition to stacked bangles, Saint Laurent's S/S 25 runway showcased hugebeaded necklaces. What I love about this trend is that you can opt for small and simple beaded pieces or go big and bold.
Pictured: Saint Laurent S/S 25
Shop Beaded Necklaces
Chunky Chokers
Gucci's S/S 25 runway included simple chunky choker necklaces in resin and gold. This trend is opposite to the 2014 thick fabric chokers some of us (us being me) wore in middle school. This time, chokers are elegant and modern.
Pictured: Gucci S/S 25
Shop Chunky Chokers
Mix and Match
Given my history with mismatched earrings, I was happy to see that they were all over the ACNE Studios and Fendi S/S 25 runways. This is my favorite trend out of the bunch because you can get the look with pieces you already have.
Pictured: ACNE Studios S/S 25
Shop Mismatched Earrings
Freshwater Pearls
Seeing Bottega Veneta's S/S 25 runway was all it took for me to lean into the pearl trend. The days of plain white circular pearls are over, as uniquely shaped freshwater pearls are taking precedence. The texture of freshwater pearls adds elegance and an expensive element to an otherwise simple outfit. If you're someone who feels hesitant about color, try a pearl piece in a muted or even brighter hue, like the image below.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.