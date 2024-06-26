Although I can't believe I'm admitting this on Beyoncé's internet, for years, I've secretly wanted the craziest engagement ring in the room. The type of ring that people raise their eyebrows at or half-heartedly say, "Oh! That's really different!," in lieu of gushing compliments. Maybe it's my superiority and individuality complex or the fact that I work in fashion but, more often than not, I'm finding myself gravitating towards non-traditional, almost controversial engagement ring trends. My friends and other editors will agree with me— over the last few years, more and more fashion people have brushed past the non-offensive and timeless solitaire gems or dainty, pavé bands in search for jaw-dropping styles that are reflective of someone's personality, rather than a "safe" trend.

While there's arguments to be made on how overly-trendy, non-traditional rings may look dated in a few years, jewelers are revealing that the number of couples looking for out-of-the-box engagement rings or vintage styles is on the rise, taking to either designing their rings themselves alongside expert teams or opting to skew towards younger, fresh jewelry designers offering unconventional bridal silhouettes.

"The style of an engagement ring is truly all about who is wearing it and their taste. If you are looking for a more adventurous style, I recommend settings with asymmetrical patterns or scattered diamond shapes on either side of your center stone for a fun and fresh design," explained Lorraine Brantner, gemologist and James Allen Director of Sales and Service. As someone who's played around in James Allen custom digital Ring Studio to come up with the wildest (and, to the annoyance of my boyfriend, most expensive creations), I can attest to the detail, first-hand. "Whether they’re looking for something simple and classic or elaborate and trendy, we can create something perfect to meet any customer's needs."

If shopping in-person is more your speed when it comes to a fully unique design, look no further than The Clear Cut. Founder Olivia Landau has built a cult of personality when it comes to her bespoke Earth-mined diamond engagement ring process, working 1-on-1 with clients to fully help their designs come to life. After visiting the brand's New York City showroom earlier this year where Landau walked me through the entire process of crafting a ring, top to bottom, I fully understood why both Instagram-famous clients and regular 'ole couples reach out to her to make their dreams come true.

Clearly, custom is the way to go. Even our own senior beauty editor, Jamie Schneider, got in on the fun. Her stunning Toi et Moi ring from the New York classic Greenwich St. Jewelers wasn't complete without an off-set marquise diamond: "I love a marquise shape—it’s so timeless and elegant, and I adore anything vintage-inspired—but the tilted orientation from the Toi et Moi adds a playfulness that just feels so me."

Below, we've rounded up the 6 controversial engagement ring trends fashion people are firmly into this wedding season and beyond. From chunky, cigar-style bands to off-set diamonds, these bridal ring trends are more than what meets the eye.

East-West Settings

East-west settings are some of the most popular growing styles of the last few years, not only according to the diamond experts I spoke with, but among the fashion crowd. After the Antoine Arnault, son of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton chairman Bernard Arnault, proposed to his girlfriend with an East-West set ring at the start of 2020, the look has catapulted in popularity amongst the 'if you know, you know' crowd.

James Allen Lab-Grown 0.50 Carat E-SI1 Oval Cut Diamond East West Knife Edge Bezel Solitaire Engagement Ring $957 SHOP NOW

Marquise-Cut Diamonds

Landau told me that, by far, one of the most surprising cuts she's been seeing more and more recently is an elongated marquise. After being deemed incredibly un-trendy until the last year or so (with some gem-cutters even going so far as to shape unsold marquise diamonds into their trendier cousin, the oval). The pointed shape has risen in popularity since, but there's still some deniers to the It girl factor of this style.

James Allen 2.01 Carat J-SI1 Marquise Cut Diamond 2mm Comfort Fit Solitaire Engagement Ring $13248 SHOP NOW

Sculptural Bands

The Clear Cut is known for their Ahead of the Curve engagement setting, so it's no surprise the overall vibe of the sculptural style has landed on the Instagram explore pages of prospective brides-to-be scoping out unusual ring styles. While it may be harder to find a wedding band that sits flush with the style (something James Allen's Brantner notes to keep in mind while shopping), the style definitely takes our breath away.

The Clear Cut 1.71ct Old European Engagement Ring $12850 SHOP NOW

Toi et Moi Rings

(Image credit: @emrata)

Call it the EmRata or Ariana Grande effect: the Toi et Moi style is still major amongst fashion people circles, although some people may think the style is too clunky and unwearable.

"We are still seeing customers wanting to customize two-stone engagement rings with different shapes, which is always fun for [the James Allen] team to work on," Brantner told Who What Wear. "Two-stone rings have become trendy in recent years as more celebrities are flocking to this style. They’re still uncommon enough to remain unique and a bit unconventional, especially since there are so many shape combinations to choose from."

Ring Concierge 6.02 Emerald & Pear in the Whisper Thin® Toi Et Moi $61900 SHOP NOW

Chunky Gold Settings

By far one of the most eclectic styles, chunky engagement rings including bezel-set diamonds and cigar-style gold bands are divisive amongst the jewelry community. While the style may not be for everyone, for the people who love it, they're die-hards, Landau tells me.

Ring Concierge 3.01 Emerald in the Trinity Bezel With Trapezoid Side Stones $14550 SHOP NOW

Tilted Rings

Just like our own Jamie Schneider's ring, a slightly off-set ring is the style of the moment, slowly gaining traction with the crowd who prefers a more traditional look while still being slightly unique and different. Just look at Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's ring, above, for inspiration if you're feeling bold.

The Clear Cut 1.85ct Pear Engagement Ring $12995 SHOP NOW

