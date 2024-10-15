The 11 Fashion Brands That'll Influence Our Style the Most in 2025
Though we're still a few months away from its arrival, 2025 will be here before we know it, and I, for one, don't plan on being unprepared when it does. I like to think ahead, especially about clothes, so when the opportunity comes around every year to get the gears turning about my style and the way it'll adapt in the forthcoming 365 days, I grab it. And so do my co-workers. (We often think alike in this way.) After looking through thousands of individual spring 2025 runway looks during fashion month, like me, they're well underway with their 2025 fashion preparations.
Though we think alike, we don't all dress alike, so we tend to fall in love with different collections, as well as brands. Some of us are more minimalist, primarily sticking to neutral colors and classic silhouettes, while others take a more maximalist approach, testing out louder shades and patterns every chance they get. The one thing we all share, though, is great taste. With that in mind, I sought out my team's help in determining which of the big fashion brands will influence the industry most in 2025, having each of my co-workers share their top one or two labels and how the S/S 25 collections and beyond will shape their wardrobes in the coming year. Scroll down to find out who made the cut.
"I want my entire 2025 aesthetic to reference Saint Laurent's S/S 25 collection, my favorite moment from Paris Fashion Week. I can't stop thinking about the modern tailoring, complete with ties tucked into trousers, oversize eyeglasses, and dreamy outerwear on top—nods to Yves Saint Laurent himself. This vibe feels cool, forward, and elevated." — Bobby Schuessler, Market Director
"For me, the beauty of the Toteme S/S 25 collection was all in the finer details. The long sleeves of knit tops sliced into capes, the sheer black tights that punctuated a largely cream-toned palette, the long and dainty pendant necklaces that served as the only accessory. Designer Elin Kling flexed her mastery of cool-girl minimalism with this collection, and it only heightened my need for a wardrobe full of the Scandinavian label. Capes, cream tones, coordinated scarves, and collarless car coats are all on my future shopping list as I look ahead to build my 2025 wardrobe, not least of which is Toteme's new belted tote bag, which has already risen in the ranks as a current-season It piece." — Anna LaPlaca, Senior Fashion Editor
"For its S/S 25 collection, Bottega Veneta presented a take on Milanese style that felt sophisticated and elevated yet somehow youthful as well. There was soft power dressing in the form of perfectly cut pencil skirts and sleek leather pumps. Beautiful closet staples surfaced such as timeless black midi dresses, A-line skirts, and baroque pearl necklaces in unexpected colors. New bags were also introduced, including updated takes on the Andiamo tote and Lauren 1980 clutch, which are already sitting at the top of my shopping list. Celebrity attendees at the show including Kendall Jenner and Nara Smith dressed in looks already inspiring my style for the months and years ahead." — Kristen Nichols, Associate Director of Special Projects
"Because of its sophisticated spring 2025 collection, Proenza Schouler is inspiring how I will dress in 2025. The collection centered on minimalist yet statement-making pieces that were effortless yet polished—a dressing approach I look to emulate. For example, there were well-tailored oversize pants and striking long, billowy dresses. Additionally, the oversize shirt dresses and belted coats adorned with horizontal and vertical stripes caught my eye because of the way they evoked a serene nautical vibe, feeling understated and very 2025." — Nikki Chwatt, Associate Fashion Editor
"Ever since Louise Trotter took over at the helm of French fashion house Carven, I've been adopting bits and pieces of each collection into my style, taking cues from her incredible styling and attention to detail. I visited the Paris store not too long ago and tried her designs for the first time—I was amazed by the quality. These types of pieces stand up on their own—that's how structured and weighty they are, which to me, is the ultimate signifier of luxury. The S/S 25 season was no different, with high necklines, longline coats, and rounded shoulders all coming into play for next spring. There was an overall air of effortless elegance to the collection, which happens to be the aesthetic I'm leaning toward for the year ahead. It takes building a wardrobe full of pieces that make getting dressed easy and every outfit impressive but not overdone. And no one's doing that better than Trotter in my opinion." — Eliza Huber, Senior Fashion Editor
"I was instantly dreaming up my S/S 25 wardrobe after watching the way Chemena Kamali's Chloé captured the warmth, freedom, and effortless joy of a sun-soaked summer. By blending playful silhouettes with lace and colorful leather, she created a radiant and captivating show that felt like a day spent in the sun. This sophomore collection built on her bohemian vision from last season offered some clear inspiration for our summer 2025 wardrobes. I saw the first pair of jelly shoes that truly spoke to me, playful jewelry, and a whole lot of sheer—with this vision in mind, it sounds like I'll have a good summer." — Sierra Mayhew, Associate Fashion Editor
"I've been asked this question on a number of occasions, and every time, I answer the same way. If you had to wear only one brand for the rest of your life, what would it be? And I always answer with Prada. No matter the era, I can always find pieces from the Italian house to fall madly in love with, obsessing over until I can find them deeply discounted somewhere, be it an outlet store, Vestiaire Collective, or a local vintage or consignment shop. Scoring Prada is my favorite pastime, and that isn't going to change in 2025. The S/S 25 collection was all about individuality and personal expression, showcased through vastly different looks featuring pieces inspired from the Prada archives. So, basically, it was a perfect match for me." — Huber
"Every single Tory Burch collection speaks to me, and S/S 25 was no different. The color palette was most pleasing to me—a sea of navy blues, browns, and bright reds. I know it's a spring collection, but the color palette and strong use of suede and leather are things I'd like to start incorporating into my wardrobe starting this fall. A big part of my personal style is items that are comfortable and edgy, so I love that Tory took a lot of traditional sporting garments and gave them a fashionable twist. Only Tory Burch could create track pants crafted out of suede and no one would bat an eye—the vision is always clear. But despite that part of the collection, there were still looks that felt feminine and powerful, creating the perfect balance of a wardrobe that I see myself in." — Yusra Siddiqui, Associate Fashion Editor
"True style (at least for me) is having the ability to transform the most 'mundane' staples or even silhouettes into something that feels signature to them—Gucci's spring collection was a masterclass in that principle. I've been a massive fan of Sabato De Sarno's creative direction at Gucci thus far because I love how he's reinvented some of the house's codes. Of course, the S/S 25 collection still had some maximalist-leaning moments—e.g., archival horse-bit prints were used to create these cropped car coats with matching voluminous skirts—but overall, the tone was far more casual. However, that didn't mean it lacked glamour. What made this collection magical to me was how many of the runway looks seemed minimal on the surface, but they were dripping with personality upon closer reflection. Whether in a cream double-breasted coat subtly covered in the house's logo or a chocolate-brown gown with a dramatic cape and distinct hardware, the seemingly 'simplest' items were made special through small details. It's a concept that I'll be applying to my style throughout the New Year, without a doubt." — Jasmine Fox-Suliaman, Editor
"Oh, Daniel Roseberry, the man that you are! No other creative director is doing it quite like him, IMHO. We've seen so many luxury houses lean into austerity, but not our man Roseberry. It's incredibly inspiring to witness a creative director not only embrace eccentricity but use it effectively to tell thought-provoking stories. Throughout his tenure at Schiaparelli, we've seen him draw from the lore of this house to create some of the most talked-about couture collections in recent years—including the viral S/S 24 show in which the idea of astrology and societal advancements were explored through looks made from technological artifacts. While much of the chatter surrounding his work may be around his avant-garde couture collections (rightfully so), I've been personally obsessed with his most recent ready-to-wear line. It's tough for couture designers to bridge the gap between these two markets, but the S/S 25 collection did so masterfully. I particularly loved how surrealist elements were applied to super approachable items—e.g., a stone-washed trench coat was adorned with unique hardware, a little black dress was reimagined with draping, denim was transformed into a corset gown, and so on. It was a collection that's sure to become a part of the history books." — Fox-Suliaman
"As a former dancer, Ferragamo's ballet-coded S/S 25 collection is speaking my language. Models graced the runway wearing leotards layered with cashmere wrap cardigans, powder pink tights, and shoes with silky ribbons reminiscent of pointe shoes. I used to reserve pieces like this just for the dance studio, but I think it's time for me to bring them back to the front of my closet in 2025. I love that dance (and ballet specifically) continues to influence fashion in such a meaningful way." — Emma Walsh, Associate Beauty Director, Branded Content
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
