Raffia Bags Are Still In, But According to Chic People in London and NYC, This "Dated" Bag Trend Is Even Cooler

Ana Escalante's avatar
By
published
in Features

Woman wearing The Row striped Barn Tote with white t-shirt, khaki shorts, and red scarf around waist.

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

If last summer was the season of the mesh flat—delicately sheer, ballet-inspired, and Instagram’s unlikely darling—this summer, fashion’s fixation with transparency has moved beyond the pale. Enter the mesh market tote. Once relegated to errand days or grandma-core aesthetics for the farmers market, this breezy bag is being revived this summer. At the center of this quiet revolution is The Row’s now-viral Barn Tote: see-through, softly structured, and with a slight bit of playful color with a hard-to-miss striped design. At first, I thought it was just me seeing the bag everywhere. (Could people actually be into mesh bags post-2020?) But Kylie Jenner sealed the deal for me after I saw her wearing the Barn Tote on Instagram during a recent trip to Italy.

Kylie Jenner wearing white capris, white tank top, black sandals, and The Row mesh market tote in art gallery.

(Image credit: @kyliejenner)

Barn Mini Tote Bag in Mesh
The Row
Barn Mini Tote Bag in Mesh

Much like the mesh flat’s appeal—equal parts practical and provocative—the new-era mesh bag is about balancing utility with a touch of freaky exhibitionism. A clever glimpse of your curated chaos (SPF 50, an Emily Henry summer read, and those chic Heaven Mayhem sunglasses) says more about your personality than anything else. It’s styling as soft power. Much like the flats that came before them, these mesh market totes are wildly adaptable: slung over the shoulder with a poplin shirt and vintage Levi’s, or paired with a breezy linen dress for an air of casual summer mystique.

Sure, raffia is still going strong, but while raffia totes scream basic summer vacations and Aperol spritzes for your Instagram story, mesh market totes suggest something cooler, almost subversive. It’s the bag equivalent of a sheer dress worn at noon: unexpected, confident, just a bit undone. Judging by the growing number of transparent totes spotted on the arms of editors, stylists, and off-duty models, it’s clear this once “dated” staple is on the rise to be the next It style of 2025.

Below, shop the best mesh market totes to buy this summer and beyond.

Shop Mesh Market Totes

Topshop Sutton Mesh Shoulder Bag in Red
Topshop
Sutton Mesh Shoulder Bag in Red

Dear Frances, Sacchetto
Dear Frances
Sacchetto

Days Buckle Mesh Tote Bag
Proenza Schouler
Days Buckle Mesh Tote Bag

Imogen Mini Tote
The Row
Imogen Mini Tote

Influencer wearing linen pants, olive t-shirt, and beige The Row mesh market tote.

(Image credit: @monikh)

Barn Mini Tote Bag
The Row
Barn Mini Tote Bag

Aurelia Tote Bag
Reformation
Aurelia Tote Bag

Khaite Augusta Mesh Tote Bag | One Size
Khaite Augusta Mesh Tote Bag | One Size

Photo of models wearing J.Crew x Maryam Nassir Zadeh collection.

(Image credit: Courtesy of J.Crew)

Nana Net Tote - Blue / Cherry
Poppy Lissiman
Nana Net Tote

Staud Christos Large Mesh Tote
Shopbop
Staud Christos Large Mesh Tote

Mesh Market Tote
3.1 Phillip Lim
Mesh Market Tote

Influencer wearing white summer dress and mesh market tote.

(Image credit: @maria_bernad)

Staud Christos Mini Mesh Tote
Shopbop
Staud Christos Mini Mesh Tote

Nudi Bags, Shopper Bag in Ballet Pink
Nudi Bags
Shopper Bag in Ballet Pink

Crawford Bag
Casa Clara
Crawford Bag

Flatlay photo of The Row striped mesh market tote with black and white Chanel sunglasses.

(Image credit: @thecoveted_)

Isabella Tote
Reformation
Isabella Tote

Black One Piece Medium Fishnet Bag
Alaïa
Black One Piece Medium Fishnet Bag

Nana Net Tote - Bb Pink / Choc
Poppy Lissiman
Nana Net Tote

Influencer wearing white tank, khaki shorts, red waist scarf, and striped The Row mesh market tote.

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Semi-Transparent Shopper Bag - Women | Mango Usa
Mango
Semi-Transparent Shopper Bag

Mesh Tote in Beige, Size Os
Tory Burch
Mesh Tote in Beige

Mesh Market Tote
3.1 Phillip Lim
Mesh Market Tote

Ana Escalante
Ana Escalante
Associate Features Editor

Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor known for her sharp takes on fashion and culture. She’s covered everything from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Roe v. Wade protests as the Editorial Assistant at Glamour after earning her journalism degree at the University of Florida in 2021. At Who What Wear, Ana mixes wit with unapologetic commentary in long-form fashion and beauty content, creating pieces that resonate with a digital-first generation. If it’s smart, snarky, and unexpected, chances are her name’s on it.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸