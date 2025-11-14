Ready-to-wear trends are, by nature, subject to the ebbs and flows of the seasons. Handbags, however, are a different story. Investing in a designer bag is far from a casual affair, what with the plentiful options on offer and ever-expanding budgets they command, not to mention that a good one should transcend seasons and even decades and remain a cornerstone of your closet. When it comes to choosing the right bag, there’s so much to consider: a style that looks good with every outfit but is also practical, one that will still be something you reach for years later and (in an ideal world) increase in value over time.
It’s one thing to take stock of the past 10 or 20 years and analyze the bags that have held up, but it’s quite another to look at the new-season arrivals and determine which bags have a shot at the same fate. As fashion people, we’re discerning enough to be picky about where we invest, but are also so in the weeds with the latest launches that we can’t help but want to get our hands on the It bags of the current season (and do so before everyone else does). It’s the enduring question of new versus old. Is that Chanel flap bag the better investment or is it the new Balenciaga Rodeo the bag that will add the most value to my closet? To attempt to answer this, I sought to test-drive a tight edit of the best new designer handbags for fall 2025 and lend them my personal review.
I compared every new (and new-ish) bag on the luxury market and narrowed it down to a the three styles—the Chloé Paddington, Celine Flat Cabas New Luggage Tote, and Balenciaga Rodeo Bag—that are both the most talked-about of the season and have the highest potential for longevity. I scrutinized everything from craftsmanship and detail to aesthetic versatility and functionality. Here, discover every detail that stood out and what makes each one a smart investment for this season and beyond.
Why it’s trending: It all started twenty years ago when then-creative director of Chloé Phoebe Philo debuted the Paddington Bag on the S/S 2005 runway. At time, the slouchy, curved shoulder bag shape was radical in its lack of brand logo—you could only recognize it from the large brass padlock that flapped over the top, but it hardly stopped the parade of It girls from adopting the bag as their accessories of choice. Nearly instantly, it felt like every style-minded celebrity was carrying a Paddington: Sienna Miller, Lindsay Lohan, Mischa Barton—the list goes on and on and on. It was much more than a handbag. Ultimately, it came to represent the heart of the mid-2000s zeitgeist, an inescapable fixture from our Tumblr feeds to the elbows of Hollywood. With its dark moody tone, oversize padlock, and insouciant slouch, it was unquestionably the It bag that defined the decade.
Flash forward to February 2025 exactly two decades after its initial release where the Paddington emerged again on the Chloé runway where creative director Chemena Kamali sent it down the fall/winter 2025 runway during Paris Fashion Week, ultimately sending the fashion world into a frenzy over its rerelease. Kamali brought her signature luxe boho feel to the styling and matched the bags with oversize ‘70s sunglasses, sweeping floor-length coats, and furry bag charms.
My review: The soft, slouchy bag may be an updated take on the Chloé icon, but the It girls taking the 2025 version for a spin are proving just how modern and youthful the bag feels today: everyone from Daisy Edgar-Jones to Rachel Sennott to Doechii are among the bag’s new crop of Gen Z celebrity fans. The release has all the fixings that made the original so popular, but there are several minor differences that are really only perceptible to the expertly-trained. The bag’s weight, for one, which was remade to feel lighter; a single-zip closure for easier access; and its buffalo leather finish which arrives with an instant supple, lived-in feel that would otherwise take years of wear to achieve.
While the significance of this bag lies in the context of its epic 2000s comeback, its charms lies in the details—the chunky padlock that dangles from the top flap, chunky gold hardware finishes, substantial handles that sling easily over the shoulder, and, of course, the notoriously slouchy leather. Even though my style doesn’t lean boho, I still found it remarkably fun and easy to style, carrying it as the hero item against a more classic and refined outfit that is typical for me: a trench coat, black trousers, and ballet flats. Despite its redesign, I still found the bag to be nice and weighty, a reminder of the cultural significance tucked under my arm.
What fits inside: The bag is roomy. It’s less common these days to find a bag that’s both considered an It style and one that’s a workhorse, but the Paddington firmly checks both boxes. It may not fit a laptop, but it fits every essential and then some. My digital camera, a paperback book, sunglasses case, approximately seven lip products, my full-sized wallet, and much more. Between the bag’s main zipped compartment and the quick access of the pocket, I was never at a loss for storage.
Specs: Grained buffalo leather, aluminum padlock hardware, 2.6 pounds, 8.3-inch handle drop, hand and shoulder carry options, main zip closure, front and back outside pockets
Why it's trending: I won't lie, much of my intrigue around the Rodeo bag came from the fact that it was from Balenciaga. Known for its avant-garde approach to ready-to-wear, the accessories in recent years have likewise followed suit with bolder silhouettes and styles with loads of edge like the Motorcycle and City Bags, which makes the arrival of the Rodeo all the more unexpected. Once it arrived in stores late last year, it quickly became a cult-loved style, most notably among people with more pared-back approaches to style who, like me, resonated with the bag's perfect balance between modern and classic.
Named after famed Beverly Hills shopping district Rodeo Drive, it's a modern interpretation of vintage briefcase styles but with a slouchy shape and supple leather finish that give it a particularly contemporary feel. Devoid of logos or recognizable brand codes, the only tell it's even a Balenciaga lies in an insider's knowledge: you either know what the bag is, or you don't. And in an increasingly saturated market, an It bag that feels at once current and an enduring classic is a rarity.
My review: Anyone can see that the overall silhouette is striking on its own, but once I took a closer look and experienced it myself, it was all the smaller details that really made me fall in love and never want to take it off. For one, the turn lock closure gives it a vintage appeal that makes the bag look like a timeless classic. Then there's the actual storage, comprised of two roomy sections: one inside and one just under the front flap that can be left intentionally open for easy access. I also think styling it this way gives off that effortlessly luxe vibe that makes the bag so sought-after. The best and most underrated feature, though, are the side snaps that enable the bag to fold or expand as needed. Lastly, the four pedestals ensure the slouchy silhouette always sits upright.
When the bag was first launched, gold hardware was the only option, however it was recently released with aged silver finishings and I was excited to test out this version as I've recently been transitioning into a silver jewelry person myself. Both options look chic no matter what, but I liked the way the silver complemented the espresso-hued suede. It comes in mini, small, medium, and large sizes as well as finishings in classic leather, suede, tanned leather, and croc embossing and a selection of colors within each, so no matter which iteration you opt for, it's not very likely you'll be carrying the exact same style as anyone else. While the price point does make it an investment, the Rodeo's timeless quality, effortlessly cool silhouette, and practical design details make it a savvy buy that will stand the test of time in your closet.
What fits inside: I test-drove the medium size, which quite honestly could have been deemed the large for how capacious the bag is. I hauled around my 13-inch MacBook Pro, a change of shoes for some post-work events, and all the usual odds and ends I carry with me during the workweek. It was definitely a step up from my usual heading-into-the-office situation that involves a smaller handbag and a not-as-chic canvas tote for my larger items. I could easily see this becoming the perfect personal item for traveling, what with its easily accessible front pocket and side snaps for expanding.
Specs: Suede, leather, and croc-embossed finish options, removable shoulder strap, aged silver hardware, turn lock closure, three expandable side snaps, four brass pedestals
Why it’s trending: In July, Celine sent out a suite of new-age luggage bags on its Resort 2026 runway, and the fashion world erupted. For those of us Phoebe Philo ultrafans, the original Luggage Tote introduced in 2010 is a pillar of her beloved Celine tenure, so the arrival of these reimagined bags by new creative director Michale Rider not only felt exciting and nostalgic but it also reignited Celine as the purveyor of It bags once again. Aptly named New Luggage, the 2025-era bags arrived two distinct styles: the first is a roomier duffel-bag shape famously first worn off the runway by A$AP Rocky and the second is the Flat Cabas, a 2D tote bag worn by Meryl Streep, fashion people, and now me. Both bags feature the iconic curved piping of the original Luggage bag but with the addition of a cheeky curved exterior zipper that appears like a smiley face. The Flat Cabas is a double-handle tote bag that, per the name, features a completely flat, almost two-dimensional, shape that feels ultra-modern in comparison with the 2010-era inspiration.
My review: Between the "smiling" zipper and the bright cherry red color, I found this bag so fun to carry. Whether it was the novelty of the bag or the extra pep in my step that carrying it gave me, I noticed I was getting several inquisitive looks as I walked around Greenwich Village and SoHo with it slung over my shoulder. The bag had just arrived in stores last month, so I may have very well been among the first to stroll down Broadway wearing one, though I guarantee I won't be the last. Lately, fashion people have been buzzing about the modern luggage style online, and I already know at least one friend who's contemplating a purchase. My take? It's a hard yes from me.
This is one that I really had to experience and hold in my hand to truly appreciate. The flat shape that holds a laptop, a book, journal, and wallet feels so right for the moment. It's all sleek shapes with sharp edges and discreet hardware which gave my uniform-esque outfit of a blazer, jeans, and loafers a very forward feel.
What fits inside: The Cabas tote was designed to specifically fit a laptop and documents of the same size, making it a working person’s bag through and through. Its sleek, almost 2D silhouette, however, means it's less about hauling the entirety of your life round but instead a few key items. Personally, I think the bag looks best when it’s not overfilled and the barely-there profile can really shine. For me, that meant my laptop, a hardcover copy of Marisa Meltzer's It Girl: The Life and Legacy of Jane Birkin, and my Muji journal—the only things I need for a productive day or café hopping, really.
Specs: glossy calfskin leather, gold hardware, 8.66-inch shoulder strap drop, single main zip compartment, exterior “smiling” zip pocket, interior pocket, suede calfskin lining
