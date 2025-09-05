Sienna Miller Swapped Her Boho Sandals for the Sleek Boot Trend That's All Over Zara and H&M

Officially in autumn mode, Sienna Miller just traded in her trademark strappy sandals for the boot trend set to dominate the season. Just look at Zara, H&M and Reformation for proof.

Sienna Miller wears a black outfit
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Maxine Eggenberger
By
published
in News

I've been analysing and writing about celebrity fashion for just shy of 15 years now and I can confidently say that few stars embody effortless style quite like Sienna Miller. Over the years, she has become one of fashion’s most enduring muses and a regular focus of my work but what's most impressive is how true to her style she has remained. Her looks always strike the perfect balance of feeling current but intrinsically "her", which is why she remains one of the most stylish dressers to watch.

Sienna Miller wears a black off the shoulder dress and black square toe boots at a Longchamp event

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now that September has arrived, Miller has put away her trademark boho sandals in favour of something altogether sleeker: the boot trend that’s set to dominate autumn 2025. At a Longchamp event in London, she stepped out in an elegant off-the-shoulder midaxi dress, which she gave an on-trend spin by pairing it with square-toe boots. The result was a masterclass in how to refresh classic pieces with directional footwear.

Although boots are a perennial staple, the square-toe silhouette feels particularly relevant right now. Appearing on autumn/winter 2025 runways and already filtering into new-in sections across both designer and high-street brands, this shape is making its mark on the season. Offering a sharper, more modern finish than rounded toes but greater wearability than ultra-pointed styles (I don't know about you but I'm guaranteed to stub them on the curb on first wear), square-toe boots strike the perfect balance of fashion-forward and practical.

Sienna Miller wears a black off the shoulder dress and black square toe boots at a Longchamp event

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The sheer volume of the style at brands like H&M, Zara and & Other Stories tells me one thing—we’ll be seeing much more of this boot trend as the season progresses. Coupled with Miller's endorsement, square-toe boots will soon be everywhere—the streets, the bars, social media—in a matter of weeks. Below, shop my edit of the chicest pairs available now.

Maxine Eggenberger
Deputy Editor

Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s Deputy Editor and has over fourteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and authoritative content for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, talent interviews self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their search and keyword planning, works closely with the fashion and beauty team on strategy and continues to pen many of her own articles. Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine's contributed to publications including Grazia, InStyle Marie Claire, Elle and Look, amongst others.

