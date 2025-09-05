Sienna Miller Swapped Her Boho Sandals for the Sleek Boot Trend That's All Over Zara and H&M

I've been analysing and writing about celebrity fashion for just shy of 15 years now and I can confidently say that few stars embody effortless style quite like Sienna Miller. Over the years, she has become one of fashion’s most enduring muses and a regular focus of my work but what's most impressive is how true to her style she has remained. Her looks always strike the perfect balance of feeling current but intrinsically "her", which is why she remains one of the most stylish dressers to watch.
Now that September has arrived, Miller has put away her trademark boho sandals in favour of something altogether sleeker: the boot trend that’s set to dominate autumn 2025. At a Longchamp event in London, she stepped out in an elegant off-the-shoulder midaxi dress, which she gave an on-trend spin by pairing it with square-toe boots. The result was a masterclass in how to refresh classic pieces with directional footwear.
Although boots are a perennial staple, the square-toe silhouette feels particularly relevant right now. Appearing on autumn/winter 2025 runways and already filtering into new-in sections across both designer and high-street brands, this shape is making its mark on the season. Offering a sharper, more modern finish than rounded toes but greater wearability than ultra-pointed styles (I don't know about you but I'm guaranteed to stub them on the curb on first wear), square-toe boots strike the perfect balance of fashion-forward and practical.
The sheer volume of the style at brands like H&M, Zara and & Other Stories tells me one thing—we’ll be seeing much more of this boot trend as the season progresses. Coupled with Miller's endorsement, square-toe boots will soon be everywhere—the streets, the bars, social media—in a matter of weeks. Below, shop my edit of the chicest pairs available now.
Shop Square-Toe Boots
H&M
Heeled Ankle Boots
How sleek is this shape?
H&M
Knee-High Leather Boots
Burgundy boots will be a key trend this autumn.
ZARA
Leather Over-The-Knee High-Heel Boots
Over-the-knee boots will look excellent with boho minidresses.
ZARA
Split Suede Stiletto Heel Ankle Boots
Suede textures soften the square-toe look.
ARKET
Square-Toe Ankle Boots
Mock croc boots always look so high end.
H&M
Knee-High Boots
If you told me these boots were from The Row or Khaite, I'd believe you.
Reformation
Claudette Knee Boot
In a word: Fierce.
M&S Collection
Patent Croc Block Heel Knee High Boots
If you prefer flats, these are the square-toe boots for you.
