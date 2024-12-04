(Image credit: Courtesy of Balenciaga)

Hailey Bieber has clout. Her friends have it too, but Bieber's influence is stronger—and more all-consuming. She gets chrome nails, and suddenly chrome powder's worth the extra $10 at the nail salon. She wears a hyper-specific pair of leggings to pilates or a white baby tee in a closet selfie, and just like that, both are ID'd immediately and sold out seconds later. No beauty product, piece of clothing, or honestly even food item is safe from the Bieber effect. And I just found its latest target.

Over the last few weeks, the Rhode founder and model has been spotted carrying one specific handbag on a handful of occasions: Balenciaga's Rodeo. Unlike in the past, her affinity for the Rodeo hasn't caused a buying spree right away, which is why the timeless flap bag with aged-gold hardware is still available in various colors and sizes. It won't be for long, though. Not once the masses catch on.

On Hailey Bieber: Balenciaga Rodeo Medium Croc-Embossed Top-Handle Bag ($4690); Levi's jeans; The Row Calfskin Tassel Boyfriend Loafers ($1150)

If history has anything to say about it, the Rodeo will soon be fought over in every department store. It'll show up all over Instagram and TikTok and become a staple on the street-style scene. The first signs of my predictions are actually already starting. Bieber's best friend Justine Skye was seen carrying a pine-green version of the bag with silver hardware late last month. Lindsey Lohan opted for the mini version in a tan-and-gold colorway. Meanwhile, supermodel Vittoria Ceretti went Bieber's route and chose classic black.

One of our favorite The Row influencers Neelam Ahooja also recently posted the Rodeo on her Instagram. Stylish women immediately began commenting on her bag choice. "That Rodeo," wrote Stephanie Broek. "Ouf, I love how big it is and how nonchalant it feels. So good." Beatrice Gutu simply commented, "This bag," with a black heart emoji.

Neelam Ahooja wearing an LA Collection coat, The Row sweater, and Balenciaga bag. (Image credit: @neelam.ahooja

Balenciaga introduced the Rodeo bag in May 2024, naming the classic handbag silhouette after Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. Each color and size (apart from the croc option) is crafted out of matte calf leather that's expected to get better with age. All sizes feature vast storage options inside and changeable straps so you can use it as a shoulder, top handle, or crossbody bag. The interior is made of nappa lambskin leather, with one main compartment, one inner zipped pocket, and two flat pockets in the back. You'll never lose your keys or Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment again.

Before the Bieber effect kicks in and everyone runs to snag a Rodeo bag this season, scroll down to shop one for yourself.

Shop Balenciaga's Rodeo bag:

Balenciaga Rodeo Medium Croc-Embossed Top-Handle Bag $4690 SHOP NOW Here's Bieber's exact croc Rodeo.

Balenciaga Rodeo Medium Handbag $4450 SHOP NOW Personally, I almost always prefer the medium size of handbags. I like that they work for the office and the weekend, which keeps me from forgetting things when I switch bags for different occasions.

Balenciaga Rodeo Mini Leather Top-Handle Bag $2990 SHOP NOW No judgment, though, if you're a fan of mini bags. I see the allure but simply need far too many things whenever I leave my apartment.

Balenciaga Rodeo Large Leather Top-Handle Bag $5450 SHOP NOW What I love about the large size is that it's not large in an exaggerated way. It measures around 11" x 16" x 5" which is big, but not huge like some handbags these days. It would fit a laptop, which is a bonus in my book.

Balenciaga Rodeo Medium Ostrich-Embossed Top-Handle Bag $4690 SHOP NOW The ostrich version is delectable.

Balenciaga Rodeo Small Calfskin Top-Handle Bag $3450 SHOP NOW If most of your jewelry is silver, I suggest opting for this small-sized Rodeo with silver hardware.

Balenciaga Rodeo Large Handbag $5450 SHOP NOW The camel color feels even richer and more luxurious than black, and Lindsey Lohan agrees.

Balenciaga Rodeo Mini Top Handle Bag $2990 SHOP NOW You can't go wrong with this burgundy color in 2025. Everyone wants it.

Balenciaga Rodeo Mini Leather Top-Handle Bag $2990 SHOP NOW A timeless choice that'll only get better with age.

Shop more It bags this season:

Saint Laurent Y Tote $3600 SHOP NOW Bella Hadid, Angelina Jolie, Zoë Kravitz, and Sofia Richie Grainge are all on board with this new Saint Laurent tote.

Alaïa Le Teckel Clutch $2350 SHOP NOW Le Teckel shoulder-bag lovers, meet your next obsession.

Prada Medium Leather Tote Bag $4400 SHOP NOW I think about this open-top Prada bag a lot—like too much.

TOTEME T-Lock Pony Hair Clutch $1290 SHOP NOW The pony-hair version of Toteme's beloved T-Lock clutch is perfection. No notes.

The Row India 12.00 Bag in Leather $3890 SHOP NOW You probably can't get your hands on a Margaux right now, but you can score an India bag. And honestly, wouldn't you rather have a The Row bag that everyone doesn't already have?

FERRAGAMO Hug Suede Tote $2994 SHOP NOW This hot-chocolate suede Hug tote is perfect for fall and winter.

Saint Laurent Manhattan Top Handle $4200 SHOP NOW The Manhattan bag, to me, is Saint Laurent's best at the moment.

KHAITE Simona Leather-Trimmed Calf Hair Shoulder Bag $2600 SHOP NOW Chic, unique, and elegant to a fault.

Bottega Veneta Maxi Parachute $5500 SHOP NOW Bottega Veneta's Parachute bag isn't as recognizable as its Andiamo or Jodie, but that's what makes it so great.

Prada Buckle Small Leather Handbag With Belt $5400 SHOP NOW Every cool fashion person I know carries this Prada belt bag religiously.