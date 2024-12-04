Hailey Bieber Can't Stop Carrying This New Elegant Handbag
Hailey Bieber has clout. Her friends have it too, but Bieber's influence is stronger—and more all-consuming. She gets chrome nails, and suddenly chrome powder's worth the extra $10 at the nail salon. She wears a hyper-specific pair of leggings to pilates or a white baby tee in a closet selfie, and just like that, both are ID'd immediately and sold out seconds later. No beauty product, piece of clothing, or honestly even food item is safe from the Bieber effect. And I just found its latest target.
Over the last few weeks, the Rhode founder and model has been spotted carrying one specific handbag on a handful of occasions: Balenciaga's Rodeo. Unlike in the past, her affinity for the Rodeo hasn't caused a buying spree right away, which is why the timeless flap bag with aged-gold hardware is still available in various colors and sizes. It won't be for long, though. Not once the masses catch on.
On Hailey Bieber: Balenciaga Rodeo Medium Croc-Embossed Top-Handle Bag ($4690); Levi's jeans; The Row Calfskin Tassel Boyfriend Loafers ($1150)
If history has anything to say about it, the Rodeo will soon be fought over in every department store. It'll show up all over Instagram and TikTok and become a staple on the street-style scene. The first signs of my predictions are actually already starting. Bieber's best friend Justine Skye was seen carrying a pine-green version of the bag with silver hardware late last month. Lindsey Lohan opted for the mini version in a tan-and-gold colorway. Meanwhile, supermodel Vittoria Ceretti went Bieber's route and chose classic black.
One of our favorite The Row influencers Neelam Ahooja also recently posted the Rodeo on her Instagram. Stylish women immediately began commenting on her bag choice. "That Rodeo," wrote Stephanie Broek. "Ouf, I love how big it is and how nonchalant it feels. So good." Beatrice Gutu simply commented, "This bag," with a black heart emoji.
Balenciaga introduced the Rodeo bag in May 2024, naming the classic handbag silhouette after Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. Each color and size (apart from the croc option) is crafted out of matte calf leather that's expected to get better with age. All sizes feature vast storage options inside and changeable straps so you can use it as a shoulder, top handle, or crossbody bag. The interior is made of nappa lambskin leather, with one main compartment, one inner zipped pocket, and two flat pockets in the back. You'll never lose your keys or Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment again.
Before the Bieber effect kicks in and everyone runs to snag a Rodeo bag this season, scroll down to shop one for yourself.
Shop Balenciaga's Rodeo bag:
Personally, I almost always prefer the medium size of handbags. I like that they work for the office and the weekend, which keeps me from forgetting things when I switch bags for different occasions.
No judgment, though, if you're a fan of mini bags. I see the allure but simply need far too many things whenever I leave my apartment.
What I love about the large size is that it's not large in an exaggerated way. It measures around 11" x 16" x 5" which is big, but not huge like some handbags these days. It would fit a laptop, which is a bonus in my book.
If most of your jewelry is silver, I suggest opting for this small-sized Rodeo with silver hardware.
The camel color feels even richer and more luxurious than black, and Lindsey Lohan agrees.
You can't go wrong with this burgundy color in 2025. Everyone wants it.
Shop more It bags this season:
Bella Hadid, Angelina Jolie, Zoë Kravitz, and Sofia Richie Grainge are all on board with this new Saint Laurent tote.
The pony-hair version of Toteme's beloved T-Lock clutch is perfection. No notes.
You probably can't get your hands on a Margaux right now, but you can score an India bag. And honestly, wouldn't you rather have a The Row bag that everyone doesn't already have?
Bottega Veneta's Parachute bag isn't as recognizable as its Andiamo or Jodie, but that's what makes it so great.
Every cool fashion person I know carries this Prada belt bag religiously.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
