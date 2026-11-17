Is it just us, or does it seem like the holidays start earlier and earlier these days? Not that we're complaining, of course. The minute the clock strikes midnight on November 1, Halloween is over with a capital O, and the festive season is well underway. The appropriate time to put up a Christmas tree is still up for debate, but in our books, it's never too early to start your shopping list and turn on a cozy holiday film. Speaking of, Netflix is about to drop a merry rom-com called Guarding Stars that has all the things: a charming snowy backdrop, a fake-dating plot, a delightful makeover montage, and—for all of you Die Hard fans out there—plenty of action too. Oh, and did we mention it stars Leighton Meester and Jared Padalecki, our favorite CW alums? It doesn't get much more fun and millennial coded than that.
Based on the Katherine Center novel The Bodyguard, Guarding Stars follows bodyguard Hannah Brooks (Meester), who is assigned to protect high-profile movie star Jack Stapleton (Padalecki) over the holidays from a stalker. In an attempt to conceal Hannah's true purpose and prevent his family from worrying, Jack and Hannah pose as a couple, making for a much more complicated Christmas.
According to director Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, the film's stars "have a rare quality where audiences feel like they already know them but they can still completely surprise you." This couldn't be more true for Meester, who learned how to do everything from ride a horse to shoot a gun and flip a full-grown man on his back for her turn as Hannah. The action piece was a big draw for Meester, as she had been manifesting a stunt-heavy role. Plus, the film felt like a mixture of genres all rolled up into a fresh holiday classic. It's Meester like you've never seen her before.
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Ahead, we talk to the actress about starring in her first holiday rom-com, being a new The Holiday fan, and why she's far from a horse whisperer.
What excited you about doing a holiday film?
Well, actually, what really drew me in was the action. I got to flip a stunt guy and ride a horse and jump over an exploding thing in the ground. I was really interested in [action], and then this came about, and it's a fun way into the character's world and a fun thing to be able to do. And then, of course, the romantic element and the comedy and how warm it is in that way. Plus, we've got the Hollywood glamour of it. Plus, they're in Montana, so it's like cowboy stuff. It's such a mixture of genres that I really like. I mean, we could always use more Christmas classics to watch because you rewatch them every year.
What are those holiday classics you revisit every year?
Just this last year, I watched The Holiday [for the first time]. I had never seen it, and I know people reference that movie a lot when they're talking about holiday movies. [When watching it], I feel like I'm in these people's lives, and it's warm and cozy, and the setting is so beautiful on both ends. It doesn't shy away from intricate storylines that have a lot of depth and complication, which I really enjoy. So I feel like that's a new classic where I feel I need to watch it not just at the holidays. And then, obviously, Home Alone. I've watched that movie my entire life, but I watch it regularly now with my kids. The Nightmare Before Christmas is one of those that you truly can watch from September on, and I like a little spooky story too.
Do you have a favorite Gossip Girl holiday episode?
Something to do with Thanksgiving, we did quite a bit. I feel like there's one where the Blair character eats a bunch of pie, but it's in a way to discuss… I don't even want to get into it because it's a little dark.
Talk to me about the physical preparation for Guarding Stars. What was your favorite part?
I will say this: I had a stuntperson who was doing a bunch of the work. But I did get to ride a horse, and horses don't respond to me at all. I make the mistake of thinking that they're kind of doglike, and anyone who actually knows horses is like, "No, don't do that." You have to be the boss. But I'm like, "I'm going to talk to them like a puppy." They need to be told what to do, and I don't have it in me. But it is very fun and very exciting and thrilling. I got to learn that and the ins and outs of what it would be like as a bodyguard. Seeing the world through those eyes is actually very interesting, and there are some incredible female bodyguards in the world that typically guard other women. I got to learn how to look out for threats, how you might drive, and, obviously, being ultra-vigilant and aware of your surroundings—and just different techniques of reading entrances, exits, and people who might be threatening, especially for a high-profile client.
Did it give you a new perspective being a high-profile person yourself? Do you feel like you're looking at things through a different lens now?
It's funny because I don't think that it's for myself. I'm always paranoid and neurotic about potential dangers because I'm a mom. That's where it really started for me. I think it's just that part of your brain starts to fire up, and it never really goes away. But I think it has to fire up when you have a baby so that you can protect it. Nowadays, there are so many other threats that are outside of the physical. It's kind of a crazy world. But in this case, we're having fun. I got to flip a stuntperson, which was pretty cool, and I was doing like 4% of the work. You pretend with all your effort, and then the person does the flip, but it feels pretty cool. But I wouldn't say it necessarily informed me more as somebody who's an actor who someone could potentially recognize. I never feel weird about that. I'm not really out and about that often.
There are some really fun fish-out-of-water moments for Hannah throughout the film. Did you have a favorite one to film?
The dinner scene where she first gets to know the family, I think, is the most fish-out-of-water, where she's suddenly having to pretend to be his girlfriend and take on a new persona. But I do think she has a sense of humor. She's just wound really tight to protect herself, and she thinks that it's all-or-nothing when it comes to her job. She has to invest completely, but in this way, she's letting loose a little bit more. I did really love playing with that and having everybody together.
Hannah undergoes a makeover to look the part of Jack's girlfriend. How was it for you to film that scene?
It's fun, and it's also finding the line. … You don't want to be so uncomfortable that it reads and is obvious to the family, but I think she is uncomfortable because she's no-nonsense, so any of it feels like nonsense to her. But some of that is so fun. I think there was a makeover, but also, it's like you have to get your head in the game. I think she's stepping into it. She's having a little fun, despite her misgivings.
I love a great movie makeover montage. Are there any that stand out to you in film history?
Yeah, Miss Congeniality is one of the most classic ones. Also, this isn't a makeover necessarily, but in Mrs. Doubtfire … Robin Williams gets different hair and faces to make different characters and settles on Mrs. Doubtfire. That is one of the most fun ways into that character because it's also the face and the prosthetics. So that's pretty cool.
Both you and Padalecki had massive shows on The CW around the same time, so it seems fortuitous that you guys would come together in this film. Was that something you guys talked about at all?
It's so funny that you're saying that. I don't think so. What we talked about mostly was the project and then other stuff in life, at least on my end. We were both on those things. I don't reflect on it the same way that I think somebody from the outside would because I was there. It has such a different meaning and life for me than it does for other people, which I'm grateful for on both ends.
What did your prep look like going into filming?
A week or two before we started filming, I went up [to Calgary], and we did a bunch of fittings because they were extra complicated … because my character is a certain way in the beginning and transforms but also because it was so cold there. They kept describing it as "bone cold" before I went. And the wardrobe department, they're very used to it. They know exactly how to dress you, but you do have to wear many layers. And then I did training with a rifle because I shoot a gun in the movie. I'm supposed to look like I really know what I'm doing, so that was a learning curve for me. I've seen people do it in movies, but it's not natural for me at all. We had an amazing armorer who was ex-military, and he really helped me with that and made me feel very safe. And I learned how to ride the horse again. It more just bossed me around, but it was very fun.
You are walking away from this project with so many new skills.
There was a fake horse. I rode a real horse, but there was also a fake horse, and I think it was because it was so cold and so late. Horses are animals, so you just can't rely on them. You need a machine every once in a while. So I rode a machine, which was extra silly because you're like bouncing on a machine that looks like a horse, but it's not, so you have to pretend you're riding a horse. Also, I was talking to it a lot.
Did you name the fake horse?
The horse that I had, his name was Boozer. What kind of name is that? That's so funny, right? I love it. I connected with that horse so much, the real one. The fake one I did connect with as well. But yeah, I really liked that horse. It was so amazing when it was time to do the work. There were so many distractions and lights and fog machines and snow and people and vehicles, and the horse just looked at me and locked in. I swear I was like, "Oh, you're the best creature on Earth." You know how dogs are too, where you're like, "Oh, you get it. You made eye contact with me, and you made a choice." It was so sweet.
Throughout your career, you've been able to do so many different types of projects and roles. Is there something on your project bucket list you're dying to check off next?
Oh, well, I have a project in development that I can't really say that much about, but it's a dream project. It's a comedy. There are some romantic-comedy elements. Every time I say I want to do something, I kind of manifest [it] into reality, and this is one of those things where I really wanted this particular type of job. So we'll see.
Don't miss Guarding Stars, only on Netflix on November 18.
Jessica Baker has 16 years of experience in the digital editorial fashion and entertainment space. She is currently the Executive Director, Entertainment at Who What Wear where she ideates, books, writes, and edits celebrity and entertainment features.