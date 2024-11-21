From Classic to Controversial, These 8 Shoe Trends Are Coming in Hot for 2025

a collage of details images of shoes on the spring/summer 2025 runways
(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)
Now arriving: 2025 shoes! To get you prepared for the next year in fashion, we've been giving you the download on everything from the hottest designer buys to know to the prettiest shoes to feast your eyes on and everything in between. Spring 2025 has so much in store for us, so I can say with certainty that the season was worth the wait, at least when it comes to our wardrobes. One of the most exciting categories you'll want to focus on? Shoes.

After combing through the runways, I've landed on nine shoe trends that are having the biggest impact this season. With the surprising new slippers inspired by The Row's runway and the elegant flats that are currently having a renaissance, consider this list your North Star for all things stylish footwear. Continue on to get your fill of the major spring 2025 shoe trends to know.

Just a Peep

a collage of details images of shoes on the spring/summer 2025 runways

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Prada; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Tory Burch; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Miu Miu; Launchmetrics Spotlight/ACNE Studios)

Whether you're ready to revisit the past or are excited by the modern iterations on the trend, there's no question that peep-toe shoes are on track for a noteworthy return in six months. The spring/summer 2025 collections were resolute in their support of the look, with designers across the style spectrum from Prada to Tory Burch to ACNE Studios showcasing their unique takes. At Khaite, round-toe glove pumps were sliced right down the center to reveal a mere hint of skin. Similarly, at Tory Burch, the pumps featured conservative cutouts right at the big toes. These two specific styles are what we're already predicting to be key buys when they hit the market next season.

Cedar Glossed-Leather Pumps
Khaite
Cedar Glossed-Leather Pumps

Saint Laurent, La Scandale Sandals in Patent Leather
Saint Laurent
La Scandale Sandals in Patent Leather

Pointed Toe Pump
Tory Burch
Pointed Toe Pump

Square Toe Leather Shoes
Zara
Square Toe Leather Shoes

Paula Heeled Sandal
Reformation
Paula Heeled Sandal

Adriana Sandal | Black Snakeskin Leather Platform Heels | Elizée Shoes
Elizée
Adriana Sandal

Cool-Girl Clogs

a collage of details images of shoes on the spring/summer 2025 runways

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Hermes; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Miu Miu; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Chloe; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Burberry)

Call it the Chloé effect, but suddenly elevated clogs are back on the menu for fall, especially those with studded details and cool hardware that give them a cool-girl twist.

Jeanette Studded Platform Clogs
CHLOÉ
Jeanette Studded Platform Clogs

Boston Suede Clogs
BIRKENSTOCK
Boston Suede Clogs

Autumn Studded Platform Clogs
FP Collection
Autumn Studded Platform Clogs

Mellow Leather Buckle Slide Mules
Tory Burch
Mellow Leather Buckle Slide Mules

Louis Suede Clogs
A.Emery
Louis Suede Clogs

Nouveau Thongs

a collage of details images of shoes on the spring/summer 2025 runways

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Miu Miu; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Carven; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Chloe; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Alaia)

While thong sandals are nothing new, 2025 is bringing a modern twist on the '90s staple shoes. Carven featured a pair of hybrid sandal pumps with a more straight across strap shape while Chloé's take involved an ankle strap and barely-there kitten heels. Both felt altogether fresh and are ushering in a new era of minimalist sandals.

Marion Toe Loop Sandal
Khaite
Marion Toe Loop Sandal

Angela Leather Sandals
Studio Amelia
Angela Leather Sandals

Palma Slingback Sandal
Madewell
Palma Slingback Sandal

Poppy Stiletto Flip Flop
Schutz
Poppy Stiletto Flip Flop

Black Valentina Wedge Heeled Sandals
Paris Georgia
Black Valentina Wedge Heeled Sandals

Rounding Off

a collage of details images of shoes on the spring/summer 2025 runways

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Alaia; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Tory Burch; Launchmetrics Spotlight/COS; @anna__laplaca)

Pointed- and square-toe shapes have dominated for far too long, and now it's time for round toes to step back into the spotlight.

Leather Slingback Shoes
Zara
Leather Slingback Shoes

Gracelynn Pump
Reformation
Gracelynn Pump

Leather Pumps
H&M
Leather Pumps

Leather Pump
Mansur Gavriel
Leather Pump

Trustee Pump
Jeffrey Campbell
Trustee Pump

Totally Transparent

a collage of details images of shoes on the spring/summer 2025 runways

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Brandon Maxwell; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Tibi; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Gucci; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Alaia)

Brandon Maxwell almost exclusively featured a single shoe style on his spring runway: transparent sandals. They came in the form of slides with low-to-the-ground block heels that acted as a casual contrast to the more elegant clothing in the collection. Tibi likewise showed transparent ankle boots in that effortlessly cool way only Tibi can master. Both had us thinking: it's only been less than a decade since PVC shoes were at the height of the trend cycle. Could 2025 be the year we embrace transparency again?

Ane Glass Pvc and Patent Leather Slingback Flats
Amina Muaddi
Ane Glass PVC and Patent Leather Slingback Flats

Coeur 55 Pvc and Patent-Leather Mules
ALAÏA
Coeur 55 PVC and Patent-Leather Mules

Iro PVC Ballet Flats
Ancient Greek Sandals
Iro Pvc Ballet Flats

Semi-Transparent Strappy Sandals - Women | Mango Usa
Mango
Semi-Transparent Strappy Sandals

Such a Throwback

a collage of details images of shoes on the spring/summer 2025 runways

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Loewe; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Gabriela Hearst; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Stella McCartney; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Miu Miu)

In the sneaker world, what's new is old again. It's all about retro silhouettes that revive the styles of decades past, whether that be the '80s-inspired runners at Miu Miu or the high-top '70s-inspired court shoes at Loewe, so if you've been eyeing a new everyday pair to style with everything from jeans to dress, consider this your definite green light.

Kick Quilted-Leather Sneakers
Chloé
Kick Quilted-Leather Sneakers

Sl 72 Og Shoes
Adidas
Sl 72 OG Shoes

Toned Sneaker
Jeffrey Campbell
Toned Sneaker

X Fenty Avanti Sneaker
PUMA X Fenty
Avanti Sneaker

Quilted Running Shoes
Zara
Quilted Running Shoes

Personality Pieces

a collage of details images of shoes on the spring/summer 2025 runways

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Ferragamo; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Proenza Schouler; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Chloé; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Saint Laurent)

Yep, 2025 is the year personal style will flourish. Be it through the addition of a pillbox hat, antique brooch, or pair of statement-making shoes, our accessories have never said so much about who we are. For footwear, that means more embellishments, hardware accents, and fun-loving fringe will be infiltrating the shoe department.

Burma Jewel Sandal
Gianvito Rossi
Burma Jewel Sandal

Feather-Trimmed Satin Slippers
SAINT LAURENT
Feather-Trimmed Satin Slippers

Faux Pearl-Embellished Leather Thong Sandals
Madga Butrym
Faux Pearl-Embellished Leather Thong Sandals

Luna Embellished Cutout Leather Flats
Chloé
Luna Embellished Cutout Leather Flats

Grid Embellished Suede Slingback Flats
The Attico
Grid Embellished Suede Slingback Flats

Lovely Laces

a collage of details images of shoes on the spring/summer 2025 runways

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Ferragamo; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Proenza Schouler; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Ann Demeulemeester; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Chloe)

Certain niche aesthetics burn bright and then fade out quickly, but balletcore seems to having true staying power. Delicate lace-up flats with ballerina-inspired ribbon ties are getting a designer stamp of approval and it indicates that the trend—and ballet flats as a whole—are here to stay.

Greek Lace-Up Silk-Satin Ballet Flats
LE MONDE BERYL
Greek Lace-Up Silk-Satin Ballet Flats

Terra Lace-Up Ballerina Flat
Stella McCartney
Terra Lace-Up Ballerina Flat

Cassia 100mm Lace-Up Satin Ballet Pumps
Christian Louboutin
Cassia 100mm Lace-Up Satin Ballet Pumps

Cloe Suede Slingback Flats
The Attico
Cloe Suede Slingback Flats

Ryder Ankle Tie Ballet Flat
Dolce Vita
Ryder Ankle Tie Ballet Flat

Anna LaPlaca
Senior Editor

Anna is an editor on the fashion team at Who What Wear and has been at the company for over five years, having begun her career in the Los Angeles office before relocating to New York, where she's currently based. Having always been passionate about pursuing a career in fashion, she built up her experience interning at the likes of Michael Kors, A.L.C., and College Fashionista before joining the team as a post-graduate assistant editor. Anna has penned a number of interviews with Who What Wear's cover stars over the years, including A-listers Megan Fox, Issa Rae, and Emma Chamberlain. She's earned a reputation for scouting new and emerging brands from across the globe and championing them to our audience of millions. While fashion is her main wheelhouse, Anna led the launch of WWW Travels last year, a new lifestyle vertical that highlights all things travel through a fashion-person lens. She is passionate about shopping vintage, whether it be at a favorite local outpost or an on-the-road discovery, and has amassed a wardrobe full of unique finds. When she's not writing, you can find her shooting street imagery on her film camera, attempting to learn a fourth or fifth language, or planning her next trip across the globe.

