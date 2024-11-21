From Classic to Controversial, These 8 Shoe Trends Are Coming in Hot for 2025

Now arriving: 2025 shoes! To get you prepared for the next year in fashion, we've been giving you the download on everything from the hottest designer buys to know to the prettiest shoes to feast your eyes on and everything in between. Spring 2025 has so much in store for us, so I can say with certainty that the season was worth the wait, at least when it comes to our wardrobes. One of the most exciting categories you'll want to focus on? Shoes.

After combing through the runways, I've landed on nine shoe trends that are having the biggest impact this season. With the surprising new slippers inspired by The Row's runway and the elegant flats that are currently having a renaissance, consider this list your North Star for all things stylish footwear. Continue on to get your fill of the major spring 2025 shoe trends to know.

Just a Peep

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Prada; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Tory Burch; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Miu Miu; Launchmetrics Spotlight/ACNE Studios)

Whether you're ready to revisit the past or are excited by the modern iterations on the trend, there's no question that peep-toe shoes are on track for a noteworthy return in six months. The spring/summer 2025 collections were resolute in their support of the look, with designers across the style spectrum from Prada to Tory Burch to ACNE Studios showcasing their unique takes. At Khaite, round-toe glove pumps were sliced right down the center to reveal a mere hint of skin. Similarly, at Tory Burch, the pumps featured conservative cutouts right at the big toes. These two specific styles are what we're already predicting to be key buys when they hit the market next season.

Khaite Cedar Glossed-Leather Pumps $920 SHOP NOW

Saint Laurent La Scandale Sandals in Patent Leather $1150 SHOP NOW

Tory Burch Pointed Toe Pump $448 SHOP NOW

Zara Square Toe Leather Shoes $90 SHOP NOW

Reformation Paula Heeled Sandal $278 SHOP NOW

Elizée Adriana Sandal $525 SHOP NOW

Cool-Girl Clogs

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Hermes; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Miu Miu; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Chloe; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Burberry)

Call it the Chloé effect, but suddenly elevated clogs are back on the menu for fall, especially those with studded details and cool hardware that give them a cool-girl twist.

CHLOÉ Jeanette Studded Platform Clogs $1290 SHOP NOW

BIRKENSTOCK Boston Suede Clogs $150 SHOP NOW

FP Collection Autumn Studded Platform Clogs $248 SHOP NOW

Tory Burch Mellow Leather Buckle Slide Mules $298 SHOP NOW

A.Emery Louis Suede Clogs $220 SHOP NOW

Nouveau Thongs

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Miu Miu; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Carven; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Chloe; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Alaia)

While thong sandals are nothing new, 2025 is bringing a modern twist on the '90s staple shoes. Carven featured a pair of hybrid sandal pumps with a more straight across strap shape while Chloé's take involved an ankle strap and barely-there kitten heels. Both felt altogether fresh and are ushering in a new era of minimalist sandals.

Khaite Marion Toe Loop Sandal $780 SHOP NOW

Studio Amelia Angela Leather Sandals $400 SHOP NOW

Madewell Palma Slingback Sandal $98 SHOP NOW

Schutz Poppy Stiletto Flip Flop $128 $64 SHOP NOW

Paris Georgia Black Valentina Wedge Heeled Sandals $635 SHOP NOW

Rounding Off

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Alaia; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Tory Burch; Launchmetrics Spotlight/COS; @anna__laplaca)

Pointed- and square-toe shapes have dominated for far too long, and now it's time for round toes to step back into the spotlight.

Zara Leather Slingback Shoes $109 SHOP NOW

Reformation Gracelynn Pump $298 SHOP NOW

Mansur Gavriel Leather Pump $545 SHOP NOW

Jeffrey Campbell Trustee Pump $145 SHOP NOW

Totally Transparent

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Brandon Maxwell; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Tibi; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Gucci; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Alaia)

Brandon Maxwell almost exclusively featured a single shoe style on his spring runway: transparent sandals. They came in the form of slides with low-to-the-ground block heels that acted as a casual contrast to the more elegant clothing in the collection. Tibi likewise showed transparent ankle boots in that effortlessly cool way only Tibi can master. Both had us thinking: it's only been less than a decade since PVC shoes were at the height of the trend cycle. Could 2025 be the year we embrace transparency again?

Amina Muaddi Ane Glass PVC and Patent Leather Slingback Flats $790 $632 SHOP NOW

ALAÏA Coeur 55 PVC and Patent-Leather Mules $1100 SHOP NOW

Ancient Greek Sandals Iro Pvc Ballet Flats $125 SHOP NOW

Mango Semi-Transparent Strappy Sandals $80 SHOP NOW

Such a Throwback

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Loewe; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Gabriela Hearst; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Stella McCartney; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Miu Miu)

In the sneaker world, what's new is old again. It's all about retro silhouettes that revive the styles of decades past, whether that be the '80s-inspired runners at Miu Miu or the high-top '70s-inspired court shoes at Loewe, so if you've been eyeing a new everyday pair to style with everything from jeans to dress, consider this your definite green light.

Chloé Kick Quilted-Leather Sneakers $750 SHOP NOW

Adidas Sl 72 OG Shoes $100 SHOP NOW

Jeffrey Campbell Toned Sneaker $165 SHOP NOW

PUMA X Fenty Avanti Sneaker $160 SHOP NOW

Zara Quilted Running Shoes $50 SHOP NOW

Personality Pieces

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Ferragamo; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Proenza Schouler; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Chloé; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Saint Laurent)

Yep, 2025 is the year personal style will flourish. Be it through the addition of a pillbox hat, antique brooch, or pair of statement-making shoes, our accessories have never said so much about who we are. For footwear, that means more embellishments, hardware accents, and fun-loving fringe will be infiltrating the shoe department.

Gianvito Rossi Burma Jewel Sandal $1075 SHOP NOW

SAINT LAURENT Feather-Trimmed Satin Slippers $950 SHOP NOW

Madga Butrym Faux Pearl-Embellished Leather Thong Sandals $1035 $518 SHOP NOW

Chloé Luna Embellished Cutout Leather Flats $975 SHOP NOW

The Attico Grid Embellished Suede Slingback Flats $1250 SHOP NOW

Lovely Laces

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Ferragamo; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Proenza Schouler; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Ann Demeulemeester; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Chloe)

Certain niche aesthetics burn bright and then fade out quickly, but balletcore seems to having true staying power. Delicate lace-up flats with ballerina-inspired ribbon ties are getting a designer stamp of approval and it indicates that the trend—and ballet flats as a whole—are here to stay.

LE MONDE BERYL Greek Lace-Up Silk-Satin Ballet Flats $530 SHOP NOW

Stella McCartney Terra Lace-Up Ballerina Flat $477 SHOP NOW

Christian Louboutin Cassia 100mm Lace-Up Satin Ballet Pumps $1095 SHOP NOW

The Attico Cloe Suede Slingback Flats $510 SHOP NOW