I've Watched Over 200 "Back to School" TikTok Vids—12 Pieces Gen Z And Alpha Are Wearing Right Now

Ever wondered what Gen Z and Alpha are buying in September 2026? Scroll to see below.

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Back to school fashion trends 2026
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
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While for working women, the first week of September may signify the beginning of autumn and the official end of summer, for some, it means one thing: back-to-school. Now, as a seasoned fashion editor, it's been a fair few years since I stepped inside the hallowed halls of secondary school (and only slightly fewer since university) but, after all these years, this time of year still feels like a reset of sorts.

Whether I'm finally getting started on some of my New Year's resolutions (oops) or simply rejigging my capsule wardrobe in line with new season style, it's been my go-to time for a refresh for some time. And, with my social media feeds currently full of ‘September arc lock-ins’ (term up +5000% on Google Trends) and ‘back to school hauls’ videos, it's clear I’m not the only one shopping for the women they want to be.

Back to school fashion trends 2026

(Image credit: @sarahlysander)

Having watched over 200 of the most popular back-to-school videos currently trending, I decided to dive into the numbers with one goal in mind: to decipher exactly what aesthetics and, most importantly, which pieces fashionable Gen Zers and Alphas are shopping this season. And the answer will surprise you.

First things first: Y2K is back in a big way. Be it Brandy Melville's Pracilla foldover waistband trousers (searches up +200%), or Garage’s Snatch Booty StretchTerry Pants—better known as the “BBL pants” (up +70%), Gen Z and Alpha are embracing the eclectic, anything-goes aesthetic of the early noughts.

barbarakristoffersen

(Image credit: @barbarakristoffersen)

Oh, and they’re also hugely into anything preppy. Think heritage prints, classic silhouettes and a whole lot of ‘80s Americana (just with a slightly shorter hemline). With Trendalytics seeing major spikes in searches for argyle (+103), roll-neck sweaters (+158 %), and micro mini stretch skirts (+20%), it's clear that prep is back—and this time, with a distinctly Gen Z twist.

Below, I’ve rounded up the most sought after back-to-school pieces that Gen Z and Gen Alpha are shopping this September. But don't worry, there's a little something in there for everyone.

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Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Junior Fashion Editor

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.

At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.