There’s no denying that autumn fashion trends are eternal. From plaid shirts to oversized leather jackets and blue jeans as crisp as the fallen leaves themselves, it’s no wonder that so many tastemakers completely orient themselves around dressing for the season. But this fervour for cold-weather outfits can sometimes lean towards overzealousness, making you look like you’re a walking extra from perennially autumnal shows like Gossip Girl and Gilmore Girls.
Indeed, there’s nothing like wearing one of the few dated autumn fashion trends to really snap you out of that fantasy. Sure, there’s something so romantic and nostalgic about embracing Julia Roberts’ multi-coloured hats in Stepmother or dressing in a chunky argyle sweater à la Billy Crystal in When Harry Met Sally. Yet the moment that these pieces stop feeling like your own wardrobe and start feeling like a costume is the moment you need to begin dialling it back.
The answer? Swap out those passé pieces for silhouettes and styles that feel far more contemporary. Of course, this is not a plea to never see a pair of suede thigh-high boots and a wide-brimmed hat again. But rather, offering up a solution for wearing elements that made those pieces so covetable back then feel appropriate for now. So, keep scrolling through for the 5 autumn fashion trends that are regarded as dated in 2026, and the styles chic people are wearing instead.
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The 5 "Dated" Autumn 2026 Fashion Trends and the Fresh Styles We're Wearing Instead
1. Passing On: Sad Beige
1. Wearing Instead: Crayola Colours
Style Notes: “Sad beige”, as it was known online, was a colour scheme that came to define the majority of the minimalist dressing that saturated the later 2010s and early 2020s. Though taupe, oatmeal and fawn colour palettes were once regarded as the acme of high taste, a little time has allowed us to reflect on just how limiting and, frankly, boring wearing this palette is. Now, an impeccable autumn outfit is all about using every colour in the box. From cobalt blues to chartreuse greens, tomato reds and purples, burnt orange to chocolate browns, these are shades that encourage you to draw, and dress, outside of the lines.
Shop the Trend
FLORE FLORE
Poppy Organic Cardigan
FLORE FLORE
Jill Organic Cotton-Jersey Tank
ST. AGNI
Wool-Blend Maxi Skirt
2. Passing On: Quiet Luxury
2. Wearing Instead: Print-Maxxing
Style Notes: A continuation of the above departure, but something new entirely, is the shift from austere and understated dressing to a penchant for obnoxious and gaudy maximalism. Long gone are think pieces about the best brands of inconspicuous attire or the chicest ways to signal wealth without trying. Now, fun is back in fashion, with a “more is more” sense to getting dressed. From Dries Van Noten to Versace and even Chanel, as Lena Dunham said, "If I want to wear luxury, I want it to be loud."
Shop the Trend:
FAITHFULL
En Vau Checked Cotton Shirt
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Floral-Print Wrap Midi Skirt
VERSACE
Striped Cotton Jeans
3. Passing On: Extra-Wide Belts
3. Wearing Instead: Tassel Scarves
Style Notes: They say that evil never dies; it just reinvents itself. The same could be said for the perennially divisive statement belt. Back in the late 2000s and early 2010s, the simplest way to dress up an outfit or take it from day-to-night was to throw on an extra-wide belt that would basically stretch the entire length of your torso. Though the idea of wearing one of those again is basically akin to suggesting that you wear a waist trainer, something someone should really never do, there is a more elegant way to add dimension to the midsection of your body, which is by investing in a tassel scarf. A styling technique we can trace back to Alexa Chung, it’s become so ubiquitous now that they’re being worn with everything from tailored trousers to boxy coats.
Shop the Trend:
H&M
Fringed Triangle Scarf
H&M
Fringed Hip Scarf
M&S
Black Tuxedo Tassel Skinny Scarf
4. Passing On: Peplum Tops
4. Wearing Instead: Waisted Blouses
Style Notes: If the murmurs of peplum coming back have you begging to fret, fear not. Rather than the business-casual style we all knew it as in the 2010s, this cinched-in silhouette is taking a far more fluid approach through the rise of waisted blouses. Though still providing the same hourglass effect, the cut itself is far less intense, resulting in floaty peasant blouses and sculptural jackets.
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
Vanta Shirt
ALIGNE
Daphne High Neck Blazer
& Other Stories
Fitted-Waist Cotton Shirt
5. Passing On: Chunky Cardigans
5. Wearing Instead: Fitted Blazers
Style Notes: Once upon a time, autumn dressing was all about grabbing your thickest pair of leggings, throwing on the biggest button-down cardigan you could muster and finishing it all off with a pair of lace-up boots. Suffice to say, those days are long behind us. With the rise of sleeker cardigans like the viral Khaite cardigan worn by Katie Holmes, knitwear has become more contoured, albeit still as soft. Now, a new form of tailoring has entered the fold with the rise of fitted blazers. A crucial part of Jonathan Anderson’s debut collection for Dior, the cropped Bar jacket has become a beacon of what inventive and covetable outerwear should look like in this day and age. (Just as Harry Styles at the 2026 Grammys.)
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.