Suddenly, Everyone's Searching for Brunch Dresses—4 I Think Look Great With Mimosas

By Natalie Munro
Spring has sprung and it's time to celebrate with an alfresco activity. Whilst I'm partial to a long afternoon in a buzzing beer garden, my first booking of the season will be to my favourite brunch spot to enjoy some enjoy a serving of vitamin D alongside my pancakes.

Excited to indulge in my favourite weekend activity, you can bet that I already have a very clear vision of exactly what I'll be wearing to my forthcoming brunch dates. Now that the spring sun shining down, I've noticed an uptick in interest in "brunch dresses" on Google Trends, so, below I've rounded up four of my favourite dress trends to see me through my booking.

During the selection process of this edit I made sure to prioritise comfortable silhouettes that will see you through the course of a long brunch with loved ones. Prioritising voluminous silhouettes, breathable fabrics and new-season trends, read on to discover the best brunch dresses to style this season.

SHOP THE BRUNCH DRESSES WE'RE LOVING RIGHT NOW:

1. A VOLUMINOUS MINI

Influencer styles a green mini dress.

(Image credit: @oliviamarcus)

Style Notes: Delivering maximum comfort and a feminine finish, a voluminous mini is the weekend staple I've been searching for. If the weather calls for it, style with knee-high boots and a denim jacket to keep you cosy, otherwise wear with leather mary janes or a barley-there sandal.

SHOP THE TREND:

Leopard Open-Back Mini Denim Dress
Ganni
Leopard Open-Back Mini Denim Dress

The leopard print trend is on the up this spring.

Sabia Dress -- Noir Meadowsweet Floral
Doen
Sabia Dress

I always come back to Doen for their beautiful summer dresses.

+ Net Sustain Noria Smocked Organic Cotton-Poplin Mini Dress
Faithfull The Brand
Noria Smocked Organic Cotton-Poplin Mini Dress

Style with knee high boots or wear with a strappy sandal.

2. WHITE COTTON DRESS

Influencer styles a white cotton dress

(Image credit: @maryljean)

Style Notes: White cotton dresses are trending for a reason and there are so many amazing options on the market right now. Offering a fresh and classic design that's ready for the warmest months, the breezy dress delivers a classic look that's perfect for photographing over the course of a long brunch date.

SHOP THE TREND:

cotton dress
Marks & Spencer
Pure Cotton Square Neck Midi Cami Shift Dress

This elegant dress looks well above its price point.

Petites Balia Linen Dress
Reformation
Petites Balia Linen Dress

This also comes in black.

cotton dress
Free-Est
Feeling Bonita Midi

This feminine design is bound to sell out.

3. STRAPLESS DRESS

Influencer wears a strapless dress.

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Style Notes: For it's breathability and versatility, a strapless dress will always be my go-to for elevated daily styling. For a mid-morning brunch appointment be sure to opt for a style with some stretch, and don't be afraid to experiment with accessories to nail the tone of the occassion.

Tube Midi Dress
& Other Stories
Tube Midi Dress

Oda Strapless Stretch-Jersey Maxi Dress
Eres
Oda Strapless Stretch-Jersey Maxi Dress

The pale blue colour trend is set to be one of spring's favourite shades.

Astoria Dress
Reformation
Astoria Dress

This design features 2% spandex to keep you comfortable all day.

4. PLAYFUL PRINTS

Influencer wears a printed dress.

(Image credit: @dianekari)

Style Notes: Don't let the fear of a small stain keep you from styling a pretty summer dress. Instead, embrace a playful printed version to conceal any unwanted stains and keep you cool-headed in the face of an inevitable spill.

SHOP THE TREND:

Sandrine - Mini Dot Navy
Rixo
Sandrine Dress

This is easy to dress down with white trainers and up with heeled sandal.

DRESS
Kitri
Claire Vintage Plates Slip Dress

In my opinion, this is the perfect holiday dress.

Emmaretta Tie-Detailed Shirred Floral-Print Organic Cotton-Voile Midi Dress
Doen
Emmaretta Tie-Detailed Shirred Floral-Print Organic Cotton-Voile Midi Dress

Doen does summer dresses better than the rest.

