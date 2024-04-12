Suddenly, Everyone's Searching for Brunch Dresses—4 I Think Look Great With Mimosas

Spring has sprung and it's time to celebrate with an alfresco activity. Whilst I'm partial to a long afternoon in a buzzing beer garden, my first booking of the season will be to my favourite brunch spot to enjoy some enjoy a serving of vitamin D alongside my pancakes.

Excited to indulge in my favourite weekend activity, you can bet that I already have a very clear vision of exactly what I'll be wearing to my forthcoming brunch dates. Now that the spring sun shining down, I've noticed an uptick in interest in "brunch dresses" on Google Trends, so, below I've rounded up four of my favourite dress trends to see me through my booking.

During the selection process of this edit I made sure to prioritise comfortable silhouettes that will see you through the course of a long brunch with loved ones. Prioritising voluminous silhouettes, breathable fabrics and new-season trends, read on to discover the best brunch dresses to style this season.

SHOP THE BRUNCH DRESSES WE'RE LOVING RIGHT NOW:

1. A VOLUMINOUS MINI

Style Notes: Delivering maximum comfort and a feminine finish, a voluminous mini is the weekend staple I've been searching for. If the weather calls for it, style with knee-high boots and a denim jacket to keep you cosy, otherwise wear with leather mary janes or a barley-there sandal.

SHOP THE TREND:

Ganni Leopard Open-Back Mini Denim Dress £275 SHOP NOW The leopard print trend is on the up this spring.

Doen Sabia Dress £258 SHOP NOW I always come back to Doen for their beautiful summer dresses.

Faithfull The Brand Noria Smocked Organic Cotton-Poplin Mini Dress £179 SHOP NOW Style with knee high boots or wear with a strappy sandal.

2. WHITE COTTON DRESS

Style Notes: White cotton dresses are trending for a reason and there are so many amazing options on the market right now. Offering a fresh and classic design that's ready for the warmest months, the breezy dress delivers a classic look that's perfect for photographing over the course of a long brunch date.

SHOP THE TREND:

Marks & Spencer Pure Cotton Square Neck Midi Cami Shift Dress £40 SHOP NOW This elegant dress looks well above its price point.

Reformation Petites Balia Linen Dress £298 SHOP NOW This also comes in black.

Free-Est Feeling Bonita Midi £98 SHOP NOW This feminine design is bound to sell out.

3. STRAPLESS DRESS

Style Notes: For it's breathability and versatility, a strapless dress will always be my go-to for elevated daily styling. For a mid-morning brunch appointment be sure to opt for a style with some stretch, and don't be afraid to experiment with accessories to nail the tone of the occassion.

& Other Stories Tube Midi Dress £85 SHOP NOW

Eres Oda Strapless Stretch-Jersey Maxi Dress £370 SHOP NOW The pale blue colour trend is set to be one of spring's favourite shades.

Reformation Astoria Dress £248 SHOP NOW This design features 2% spandex to keep you comfortable all day.

4. PLAYFUL PRINTS

Style Notes: Don't let the fear of a small stain keep you from styling a pretty summer dress. Instead, embrace a playful printed version to conceal any unwanted stains and keep you cool-headed in the face of an inevitable spill.

SHOP THE TREND:

Rixo Sandrine Dress £245 SHOP NOW This is easy to dress down with white trainers and up with heeled sandal.

Kitri Claire Vintage Plates Slip Dress £165 SHOP NOW In my opinion, this is the perfect holiday dress.