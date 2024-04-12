Suddenly, Everyone's Searching for Brunch Dresses—4 I Think Look Great With Mimosas
Spring has sprung and it's time to celebrate with an alfresco activity. Whilst I'm partial to a long afternoon in a buzzing beer garden, my first booking of the season will be to my favourite brunch spot to enjoy some enjoy a serving of vitamin D alongside my pancakes.
Excited to indulge in my favourite weekend activity, you can bet that I already have a very clear vision of exactly what I'll be wearing to my forthcoming brunch dates. Now that the spring sun shining down, I've noticed an uptick in interest in "brunch dresses" on Google Trends, so, below I've rounded up four of my favourite dress trends to see me through my booking.
During the selection process of this edit I made sure to prioritise comfortable silhouettes that will see you through the course of a long brunch with loved ones. Prioritising voluminous silhouettes, breathable fabrics and new-season trends, read on to discover the best brunch dresses to style this season.
SHOP THE BRUNCH DRESSES WE'RE LOVING RIGHT NOW:
1. A VOLUMINOUS MINI
Style Notes: Delivering maximum comfort and a feminine finish, a voluminous mini is the weekend staple I've been searching for. If the weather calls for it, style with knee-high boots and a denim jacket to keep you cosy, otherwise wear with leather mary janes or a barley-there sandal.
SHOP THE TREND:
Style with knee high boots or wear with a strappy sandal.
2. WHITE COTTON DRESS
Style Notes: White cotton dresses are trending for a reason and there are so many amazing options on the market right now. Offering a fresh and classic design that's ready for the warmest months, the breezy dress delivers a classic look that's perfect for photographing over the course of a long brunch date.
SHOP THE TREND:
This elegant dress looks well above its price point.
3. STRAPLESS DRESS
Style Notes: For it's breathability and versatility, a strapless dress will always be my go-to for elevated daily styling. For a mid-morning brunch appointment be sure to opt for a style with some stretch, and don't be afraid to experiment with accessories to nail the tone of the occassion.
The pale blue colour trend is set to be one of spring's favourite shades.
4. PLAYFUL PRINTS
Style Notes: Don't let the fear of a small stain keep you from styling a pretty summer dress. Instead, embrace a playful printed version to conceal any unwanted stains and keep you cool-headed in the face of an inevitable spill.
SHOP THE TREND:
Doen does summer dresses better than the rest.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
-
30 Reformation Dresses and Shoes That Are Sure to Go Viral by Summer
Get them before they're sold out.
By Allyson Payer
-
These Affordable Ribbed Knit Pieces Are Having a Moment This Summer
In every color imaginable.
By Nayiri Mampourian
-
Reformation's Best-Selling Dresses Are on Sale RN—Here's What to Prioritize
End the year with a stylish deal.
By Drew Elovitz
-
Olivia Rodrigo and Lila Moss Both Own This Super-Cute $195 Dress
Great minds think alike.
By Drew Elovitz
-
Jennifer Lopez's Drop-Waist Dress Is Going Viral on Instagram Right Now
Fall florals, anyone?
By Drew Elovitz
-
Catherine Zeta-Jones Just Nailed Italian Vacay Style in Portofino
Easy breezy.
By Drew Elovitz
-
29 Pieces to Help You Live Out Your Fantasy About a Summer in Europe
Call me the queen of cosplay.
By Indya Brown
-
Millie Bobby Brown Just Wore Every British Girl's Fave Summer Dress Brand
Date night done right.
By Drew Elovitz