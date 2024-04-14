This Classy, Anti-Trend Dress Style Has the Backing of Kendall Jenner and Sofia Richie
Sometimes in the fashion world, less really is more, and there's no better illustrator of this sentiment that a particular growing dress trend. Circulating fashion scenes, celebrities and influencers have been backing the supremely refined black and white dress trend to elevate their spring-time style.
Spotted on Kendall Jenner, the model styled a white Rodarte dress adorned with black ribbons at the shoulder. Complimenting the simple colour palette, Jenner's dress featured a puff sleeve, form-fitting silhouette and ankle length cut—creating an elegant garment that felt feminine, relaxed and polished. Something I've noticed on the market is a recent surge of dresses featuring either a black or white base, with the opposite colour then featuring as an accent or trim—much like Jenner's.
Taking a more colour-block approach with her black and white dress is Sofia Richie Grainge who, via her Instagram, recently modelled a dress from her recently-launched collection with Solid & Striped. Featuring a black top and a white, draping skirt, Richie Grainge crafted a relaxed look that celebrated her quiet luxury style perfectly and that feels reminiscent of the dress trend I'm seeing everywhere.
Slowly but surely this look has been taking over my Instagram feed, so naturally it makes sense that high street and designer brands are beginning to stock the style. From Reformation's elegant black midi dress which features a delicate white trim on the bodice to Mango's striking floral style, read on to discover the black and white dresses we're loving this season.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BLACK AND WHITE DRESSES:
Wear with heels and minimal jewels and you'll be a shoo-in for "best dressed guest".
These elegant strapless gown proves that less really is more.
Truly breathtaking. This also comes in black with a white underlay.
Again, this style also comes in the reverse with white as the base colour and black as the accent.
The off-the-shoulder neckline is always an elegant choice.
A black and white dress is so easy to work into a capsule wardrobe.
Add a bright bag or a vivid shoe to inject a flush of colour.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
