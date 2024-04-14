This Classy, Anti-Trend Dress Style Has the Backing of Kendall Jenner and Sofia Richie

By Natalie Munro
published

Sometimes in the fashion world, less really is more, and there's no better illustrator of this sentiment that a particular growing dress trend. Circulating fashion scenes, celebrities and influencers have been backing the supremely refined black and white dress trend to elevate their spring-time style.

Spotted on Kendall Jenner, the model styled a white Rodarte dress adorned with black ribbons at the shoulder. Complimenting the simple colour palette, Jenner's dress featured a puff sleeve, form-fitting silhouette and ankle length cut—creating an elegant garment that felt feminine, relaxed and polished. Something I've noticed on the market is a recent surge of dresses featuring either a black or white base, with the opposite colour then featuring as an accent or trim—much like Jenner's.

Kendall Jenner wears a white dress with black bows.

(Image credit: @kendalljenner)

Taking a more colour-block approach with her black and white dress is Sofia Richie Grainge who, via her Instagram, recently modelled a dress from her recently-launched collection with Solid & Striped. Featuring a black top and a white, draping skirt, Richie Grainge crafted a relaxed look that celebrated her quiet luxury style perfectly and that feels reminiscent of the dress trend I'm seeing everywhere.

Sofia Richie wears a black and white dress.

(Image credit: @sofiarichiegrainge)

Slowly but surely this look has been taking over my Instagram feed, so naturally it makes sense that high street and designer brands are beginning to stock the style. From Reformation's elegant black midi dress which features a delicate white trim on the bodice to Mango's striking floral style, read on to discover the black and white dresses we're loving this season.

