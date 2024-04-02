Kendall Jenner Just Wore the Bag Trend That Will Make Your Tired Outfits Feel Like New
As we move into the spring season, I understand if you're feeling a little intimidated by some of the more vivid colours in your wardrobe. After a long stretch of dark days, you might be reluctant to move away from the black and navy shades that kept you comfortable all winter. However, with the sky finally adopting an energised blue tone and spring’s new blooms peppering pavements, there’s no better time to style some shades that better speak to this glorified, new-season energy.
Encapsulating this mood, Kendall Jenner just stepped out a transseasonal outfit that’s just become my template for early-spring dressing. Wearing a coordinated navy suit with dark sunglasses and a bright orange handbag, Jenner introduced a playful pop of colour into her outfit in the most wearable way.
Reviving her winter colour palette, Jenner's thoughtful handbag addition tapped into the growing bright handbag trend that's arrive just in time for spring. Following the recent popularity of the red bag trend, and the growing interest in the olive green and sky blue shades this season, the bright bag trend is taking off as one of the easiest—and chicest—accessories to experiment with this season.
Allowing Jenner to create a smart and polished yet equally playful look without excess colour or planning, I predict that everyone will be adding bold arm candy to their muted looks in a matter of weeks. Whilst Jenner's Bottega Veneta Kalimero Città bag in currently unavailable, we've already spotted the bright bag trend at so many of our favourite brands.
From COS's bestselling crossbody bag to other equally covetable Bottega options, read on to discover our edit of the best bright bags to shop this season.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BRIGHT BAGS TO BUY NOW:
This vivid orange bag is an easy way to work some colour into your collection.
The Loewe Puzzle comes in so many excellent colours this season.
The curved shape is designed to resemble the shield carried by an equestrian knight.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
