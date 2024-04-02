Kendall Jenner Just Wore the Bag Trend That Will Make Your Tired Outfits Feel Like New

As we move into the spring season, I understand if you're feeling a little intimidated by some of the more vivid colours in your wardrobe. After a long stretch of dark days, you might be reluctant to move away from the black and navy shades that kept you comfortable all winter. However, with the sky finally adopting an energised blue tone and spring’s new blooms peppering pavements, there’s no better time to style some shades that better speak to this glorified, new-season energy.

Encapsulating this mood, Kendall Jenner just stepped out a transseasonal outfit that’s just become my template for early-spring dressing. Wearing a coordinated navy suit with dark sunglasses and a bright orange handbag, Jenner introduced a playful pop of colour into her outfit in the most wearable way.

Reviving her winter colour palette, Jenner's thoughtful handbag addition tapped into the growing bright handbag trend that's arrive just in time for spring. Following the recent popularity of the red bag trend, and the growing interest in the olive green and sky blue shades this season, the bright bag trend is taking off as one of the easiest—and chicest—accessories to experiment with this season.

Allowing Jenner to create a smart and polished yet equally playful look without excess colour or planning, I predict that everyone will be adding bold arm candy to their muted looks in a matter of weeks. Whilst Jenner's Bottega Veneta Kalimero Città bag in currently unavailable, we've already spotted the bright bag trend at so many of our favourite brands.

From COS's bestselling crossbody bag to other equally covetable Bottega options, read on to discover our edit of the best bright bags to shop this season.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BRIGHT BAGS TO BUY NOW:

Melie Bianco Larissa Woven Faux-Leather Shoulder Bag £88 SHOP NOW The perfect size for day-to-day styling.

Bottega Veneta Banana Bag £3605 SHOP NOW This vivid orange bag is an easy way to work some colour into your collection.

Loewe Small Squeeze Bag In Nappa Lambskin £2950 SHOP NOW Loewe's squeeze bag is a celebrity favourite.

Arket Leather Shoulder Bag £119 SHOP NOW The red colour trend continues to dominate this season.

COS Ripple Shoulder Bag £125 SHOP NOW An interesting shape and colour.

Whistles Emmie Top Handle Bag £139 £64 SHOP NOW This also comes in a metallic silver shade.

& Other Stories Braided Leather Bucket Bag £85 SHOP NOW This olive green colour trend is taking off this spring.

LOEWE Puzzle Edge Mini Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag £1750 SHOP NOW The Loewe Puzzle comes in so many excellent colours this season.

COS High-Shine Shoulder Bag £65 SHOP NOW This also comes in a dark navy shade.

Ferragamo Hug Small Embellished Leather Shoulder Bag £1640 SHOP NOW Style this as a crossbody or wear as a clutch.

Gianvito Rossi Valì Mini Leather Tote £2120 SHOP NOW This deep purple bag styles well with greys and peaches.

Swing Crossbody - Leather £110 SHOP NOW I love this fresh, apple-green shade on COS's bestselling crossbody.

Burberry Micro Leather Shoulder Bag £950 SHOP NOW The curved shape is designed to resemble the shield carried by an equestrian knight.