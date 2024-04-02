Kendall Jenner Just Wore the Bag Trend That Will Make Your Tired Outfits Feel Like New

By Natalie Munro
published

As we move into the spring season, I understand if you're feeling a little intimidated by some of the more vivid colours in your wardrobe. After a long stretch of dark days, you might be reluctant to move away from the black and navy shades that kept you comfortable all winter. However, with the sky finally adopting an energised blue tone and spring’s new blooms peppering pavements, there’s no better time to style some shades that better speak to this glorified, new-season energy.

Encapsulating this mood, Kendall Jenner just stepped out a transseasonal outfit that’s just become my template for early-spring dressing. Wearing a coordinated navy suit with dark sunglasses and a bright orange handbag, Jenner introduced a playful pop of colour into her outfit in the most wearable way.

Reviving her winter colour palette, Jenner's thoughtful handbag addition tapped into the growing bright handbag trend that's arrive just in time for spring. Following the recent popularity of the red bag trend, and the growing interest in the olive green and sky blue shades this season, the bright bag trend is taking off as one of the easiest—and chicest—accessories to experiment with this season.

Kendall Jenner wears a suit with an orange bag and sunglasses.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Allowing Jenner to create a smart and polished yet equally playful look without excess colour or planning, I predict that everyone will be adding bold arm candy to their muted looks in a matter of weeks. Whilst Jenner's Bottega Veneta Kalimero Città bag in currently unavailable, we've already spotted the bright bag trend at so many of our favourite brands.

From COS's bestselling crossbody bag to other equally covetable Bottega options, read on to discover our edit of the best bright bags to shop this season.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BRIGHT BAGS TO BUY NOW:

bag
Melie Bianco
Larissa Woven Faux-Leather Shoulder Bag

The perfect size for day-to-day styling.

Banana
Bottega Veneta
Banana Bag

This vivid orange bag is an easy way to work some colour into your collection.

green bag
Loewe
Small Squeeze Bag In Nappa Lambskin

Loewe's squeeze bag is a celebrity favourite.

Leather Shoulder Bag
Arket
Leather Shoulder Bag

The red colour trend continues to dominate this season.

Ripple Shoulder Bag - Leather
COS
Ripple Shoulder Bag

An interesting shape and colour.

Emmie Top Handle Bag
Whistles
Emmie Top Handle Bag

This also comes in a metallic silver shade.

Braided Leather Bucket Bag
& Other Stories
Braided Leather Bucket Bag

This olive green colour trend is taking off this spring.

Puzzle Edge Mini Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag
LOEWE
Puzzle Edge Mini Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag

The Loewe Puzzle comes in so many excellent colours this season.

High-Shine Shoulder Bag
COS
High-Shine Shoulder Bag

This also comes in a dark navy shade.

Hug Small Embellished Leather Shoulder Bag
Ferragamo
Hug Small Embellished Leather Shoulder Bag

Style this as a crossbody or wear as a clutch.

Valì Mini Leather Tote
Gianvito Rossi
Valì Mini Leather Tote

This deep purple bag styles well with greys and peaches.

Swing Crossbody - Leather
Swing Crossbody - Leather

I love this fresh, apple-green shade on COS's bestselling crossbody.

Micro Leather Shoulder Bag
Burberry
Micro Leather Shoulder Bag

The curved shape is designed to resemble the shield carried by an equestrian knight.

Le Coeur Leather Shoulder Bag
Alaia
Le Coeur Leather Shoulder Bag

Add some colour to your transeasonal wardrobe.

