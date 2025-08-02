Summer is in full force and since the first heatwave of the year back in May, there’s only one capsule-wardrobe piece that’s been constantly on my mind: dresses. And while I love a midi and maxi, I’m really a sucker for anything short and loose, so it felt like fate when I was scrolling through Instagram and stumbled across one of my favourite fashion people (and fellow Who What Wear UK team member) in a silhouette I’d overlooked until now: the swing minidress.
There’s not much that Who What Wear UK’s senior branded content editor, Rebecca Rhys Evans, can’t convince me to buy. I consistently admire everything she wears (from afar and up close in the office) and this time was no different. While I’m all for the outfit-making magic of a classic silhouette like a drop-waist dress or a shirred maxi when the sun shines, my go-to in the summer is always a loose style with a short hem. Why, you ask? Because they’re just so easy.
Now, if you’ve read any of my content before, you’ll know I’m quite particular about the trends I buy into. Everything has to have that throw-on-and-go ease while working seamlessly with the rest of my core capsule wardrobe, accessories and shoes included. Which is exactly why I’ve grown to love the swing minidress.
Defined originally by a slightly fitted bodice and a flared A-line skirt that “swings” out from the bust or waist and falls above the knee, today’s version of a chic swing minidress is a far cry from the Mary Quant mini popularised in the ’60s. Recently, swing silhouettes were spotted all over the London and Paris spring/summer 2025 runways, From the Chloé runway where Alexa Chung’s infamous swing mini moment was born (see below), to Christopher Esber and Miu Miu. While every style felt different and fresh, there was one common thread that ran through all of them: their swing minidresses echoed the 2010s “dollcore” aesthetic, a style that’s been steadily rising in popularity for some time. Swing dresses are often merged with other familiar styles, such as the babydoll dress, or a cotton style with a lace trim, and there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to a swing style; if the skirt flares out, then you’re covered!
Alexa Chung's babydoll swing mini dress fits the bill because of its slightly flared skirt!
It was no surprise to me, then, when the high street followed closely behind the luxury fashion houses shortly after fashion month. Brands like Reformation, Ganni, Rixo and Réalisation Par have released a plethora of swing minidresses, loved by both Gen Z and millennials alike. From bold prints to lace broderie detailing, there are so many swing minidresses on the market right now. And the best part? They work in the autumn too with tights and flats or boots.
Layered underneath a coat and paired with tights and loafers, this dress will have the same easy feel as it does in summer with a flip-flop or sandal. Although the outfit formulation might change, the appeal of the swing minidress doesn't. Keep scrolling to find the 18 best swing minidresses on the market right now.
Shop the Best Swing Mini-Dresses:
The Best Swing Mini-Dresses Under £50:
ZARA
Combined Mini Dress
This looks far more expensive than it's affordable price tag.
H&M
Flounced Organza Dress
Perfection.
ZARA
Embroidered Short Dress
Another expensive looking Zara option!
ASOS DESIGN
Swing Mini Dress With Broderie Hem
Laced-hem details are everywhere at the moment.
Topshop
Linen Trapeze Swing Mini Dress
A LBD will always be in style.
Collusion
Smock Swing Dress
Gingham shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.
The Best Swing Mini-Dresses Under £150:
H&M
Frilled Off-The-Shoulder Dress
Simply sublime.
Damson Madder
Lilo Mini Dress
I’ve seen this dress all over socials this summer.
Reformation
Jessi Linen Dress
The perfect blend of '60s core and modern elegance.
RIXO
Elen
Whats not to love about a floral Rixo minidress!
Free People
Clarise Mini Dress
I would pair with loafers and a bowler bag.
If Only If
Brigitte
Influenced by Rebecca, I bought this dress as soon as I saw it!
The Best Swing Mini-Dresses Under £500:
DOEN
Nessie Dress
This dress has been seen on some of my favourite fashion people this summer, from Sofia Richie to Selena Gomez.
Réalisation Par
The Erin
There has yet to be a Realisation Par dress that I don't love.
GANNI
Pink Washed Dress
The perfect bow-detailed dress.
Juliet Dunn
Floral Scalloped Cotton Minidress
I love the scalloped neck and pocketed detail.
BUCI NYC
Pollen Shift Cotton Mini Dress
The curved neckline on this dress feels really special.