If I've Learnt Anything So Far This Summer, It's That This Once-Dated Dress Style Is Back in a Big Way

Chic, cool and easy to wear—swing minidresses are back in a big way for summer 2025. Here are 20 of the best styles available right now.

Three fashion people wear the swing mini dress trend.
(Image credit: @devonleecarlson @alexachung @deborarosa)
Summer is in full force and since the first heatwave of the year back in May, there’s only one capsule-wardrobe piece that’s been constantly on my mind: dresses. And while I love a midi and maxi, I’m really a sucker for anything short and loose, so it felt like fate when I was scrolling through Instagram and stumbled across one of my favourite fashion people (and fellow Who What Wear UK team member) in a silhouette I’d overlooked until now: the swing minidress.

There’s not much that Who What Wear UK’s senior branded content editor, Rebecca Rhys Evans, can’t convince me to buy. I consistently admire everything she wears (from afar and up close in the office) and this time was no different. While I’m all for the outfit-making magic of a classic silhouette like a drop-waist dress or a shirred maxi when the sun shines, my go-to in the summer is always a loose style with a short hem. Why, you ask? Because they’re just so easy.

Stylist and fashion person Debora Rosa wears the swing mini dress trend in a recent image take from her Instagram.

(Image credit: @deborarosa)

Now, if you’ve read any of my content before, you’ll know I’m quite particular about the trends I buy into. Everything has to have that throw-on-and-go ease while working seamlessly with the rest of my core capsule wardrobe, accessories and shoes included. Which is exactly why I’ve grown to love the swing minidress.

Defined originally by a slightly fitted bodice and a flared A-line skirt that “swings” out from the bust or waist and falls above the knee, today’s version of a chic swing minidress is a far cry from the Mary Quant mini popularised in the ’60s. Recently, swing silhouettes were spotted all over the London and Paris spring/summer 2025 runways, From the Chloé runway where Alexa Chung’s infamous swing mini moment was born (see below), to Christopher Esber and Miu Miu. While every style felt different and fresh, there was one common thread that ran through all of them: their swing minidresses echoed the 2010s “dollcore” aesthetic, a style that’s been steadily rising in popularity for some time. Swing dresses are often merged with other familiar styles, such as the babydoll dress, or a cotton style with a lace trim, and there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to a swing style; if the skirt flares out, then you’re covered!

Alexa Chung wears the Chloe swing mini dress from the spring/summer 2025 runway show in a recent image from their Instagram.

(Image credit: @alexachung)

Alexa Chung's babydoll swing mini dress fits the bill because of its slightly flared skirt!

It was no surprise to me, then, when the high street followed closely behind the luxury fashion houses shortly after fashion month. Brands like Reformation, Ganni, Rixo and Réalisation Par have released a plethora of swing minidresses, loved by both Gen Z and millennials alike. From bold prints to lace broderie detailing, there are so many swing minidresses on the market right now. And the best part? They work in the autumn too with tights and flats or boots.

Devon Lee Carlson wears the Frankies Bikinis X Bella Hadid collab swing mini dress in a recent image from her Instagram.

(Image credit: @devonleecarlson)

Layered underneath a coat and paired with tights and loafers, this dress will have the same easy feel as it does in summer with a flip-flop or sandal. Although the outfit formulation might change, the appeal of the swing minidress doesn't. Keep scrolling to find the 18 best swing minidresses on the market right now.

Shop the Best Swing Mini-Dresses:

The Best Swing Mini-Dresses Under £50:

Combined Mini Dress
ZARA
Combined Mini Dress

This looks far more expensive than it's affordable price tag.

Flounced Organza Dress
H&M
Flounced Organza Dress

Perfection.

Embroidered Short Dress Zw Collection
ZARA
Embroidered Short Dress

Another expensive looking Zara option!

Asos Design Swing Mini Dress With Broderie Hem in Navy Gingham
ASOS DESIGN
Swing Mini Dress With Broderie Hem

Laced-hem details are everywhere at the moment.

Topshop Linen Trapeze Swing Mini Dress in Black
Topshop
Linen Trapeze Swing Mini Dress

A LBD will always be in style.

Collusion Smock Swing Dress in Beige and Black Gingham
Collusion
Smock Swing Dress

Gingham shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

The Best Swing Mini-Dresses Under £150:

Frilled Off-The-Shoulder Dress
H&M
Frilled Off-The-Shoulder Dress

Simply sublime.

Lilo Mini Dress- Butter Spot
Damson Madder
Lilo Mini Dress

I’ve seen this dress all over socials this summer.

Jessi Linen Dress
Reformation
Jessi Linen Dress

The perfect blend of '60s core and modern elegance.

Elen - Ditsy Trail Cream
RIXO
Elen

Whats not to love about a floral Rixo minidress!

Clarise Mini Dress
Free People
Clarise Mini Dress

I would pair with loafers and a bowler bag.

Brigitte - Chocolate Gingham
If Only If
Brigitte

Influenced by Rebecca, I bought this dress as soon as I saw it!

The Best Swing Mini-Dresses Under £500:

Nessie Dress -- Salt
DOEN
Nessie Dress

This dress has been seen on some of my favourite fashion people this summer, from Sofia Richie to Selena Gomez.

The Erin - Golden
Réalisation Par
The Erin

There has yet to be a Realisation Par dress that I don't love.

Pink Washed Dress
GANNI
Pink Washed Dress

The perfect bow-detailed dress.

Floral Scalloped Cotton Minidress
Juliet Dunn
Floral Scalloped Cotton Minidress

I love the scalloped neck and pocketed detail.

Pollen Shift Cotton Mini Dress
BUCI NYC
Pollen Shift Cotton Mini Dress

The curved neckline on this dress feels really special.

Beau Gathered Cotton-Blend Poplin Mini Dress
STAUD
Gathered Cotton-Blend Poplin Dress

A dress of dreams.

